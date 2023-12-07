MILA Lounge Hosts the Exclusive Launch of Daniel Orozco 'Forms of Stone' During Miami Art Week 2023
When:
Tuesday, December 5th
Where:
MILA LOUNGE |1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
What:
MILA Lounge and Daniel Orozco, Tulum-based interior designer, hosted an enlightening experiential event on Tuesday, December 5th for editors, designers, architects and recognized members of the art business to celebrate his latest collection, ‘Forms of Stone.’ During this intimate launch, attendees were awarded the exclusive opportunity to dive into the mind of Orozco and understand his inspiration behind each thoughtfully curated sculpture, peek into the campaign shot in Cuatro Cienegas, Cohuila, all while using MILA Lounge’s magical atmosphere as the backdrop for this mesmerizing exploration.
This one-of-a-kind, interactive experience offered guests a glimpse into the creative process of the highly-recognized Daniel Orozco, and the first reveal of one of the most highly anticipated showcases at this year's Art Basel Fair.
Faithful to his sustainable philosophy and inspired by raw materials offered by the Earth, Orozco’s 30-piece collection is empowered by the stone, utilizing an array of rocks including volcanic, white, gray, red and orange quarry, complemented by a mixture of natural materials including wood, palm and outdoor textiles. Bold, unique and innovative, this collection represents the union between craftsmanship and design, paying homage to the wondrous stones of the Mayan Riviera. Daniel Orozco’s catalog can be found here.