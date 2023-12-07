MILA Lounge Hosts the Exclusive Launch of Daniel Orozco 'Forms of Stone' During Miami Art Week 2023

When:

Tuesday, December 5th

Where:

MILA LOUNGE |1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139

What:

MILA Lounge and Daniel Orozco, Tulum-based interior designer, hosted an enlightening experiential event on Tuesday, December 5th for editors, designers, architects and recognized members of the art business to celebrate his latest collection, ‘Forms of Stone.’ During this intimate launch, attendees were awarded the exclusive opportunity to dive into the mind of Orozco and understand his inspiration behind each thoughtfully curated sculpture, peek into the campaign shot in Cuatro Cienegas, Cohuila, all while using MILA Lounge’s magical atmosphere as the backdrop for this mesmerizing exploration.