Feria Clandestina and MiMo’s 7 Seas Motel Host Art Week Miami 2023 Collaboration

Feria Clandestina will host a daily not-to-be-missed program. On opening night, Miami duo MyFi Studio will present a live analog glitch and electronic music audiovisual performance with an interactive invitation for visitors to “glitch portrait” themselves. The fair is also thrilled to host the celebration of 15 years of Pocket of Lollipops; Friday night will be led by music with the performance of BORRI, Pocket Of Lollipops, and Big Child playing inside the pool while visitors throw offerings of flowers to the musicians as part of the whimsical motel’s pool intervention “Below the Surface” by Maitejosune Urrechaga.