Art Wynwood: Show Recap & Artist Spotlights

I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to be a part of this event throughout the entire five days which allowed me to discover all of the art that was being presented in every gallery.

I must say, I was taken back at how many artists created their pieces with the use of bright bold colors which brightened up the entire art fair experience.

There were some incredible works of art by wildly talented artists who used thick textures, various fabrics, stones, and fascinating techniques that had me thinking "how did they do that?". Here's a short video to show you my personal experience at Art Wynwood.