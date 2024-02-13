Looking for a house in Miami? Here’s what $4 Million can get you!

As you already know the real estate market in Miami is hot right now. Prices are rising, but that is not stopping visitors from becoming seasonal or established residents for the sheer fact that Miami is truly a piece of heaven. With that being said, even though there are quite a few luxury home options available, they do not stay on the market for too long so if you are looking for a house in Miami, I suggest you act quickly and choose wisely. Picking the right neighborhood is crucial when deciding on what house you would like to purchase, so do some research before you make that big decision.
Here’s an example of what you can get in the $4 Million dollar price range in a premiere Miami neighborhood that’s walking distance to the beach.
I introduce you to this beautiful Mediterranean home on prestigious La Gorce Drive. I say prestigious because when you live in this community you are graced with the presence of La Gorce Country Club, an exclusive members only country club which is nestled right in the middle of all the million dollar properties within this community.
A few interesting facts that you should know - established in 1927, this upscale country club features lush tropical landscaping filled with Australian pines and royal palms that frame many of the gold course holes. In addition to offering members an impeccable golf course experience, La Gorce offers six tennis courts, a pool, croquet, fitness center and of course, immaculate member amenities fit for the best of the best and brightest. Now, getting a membership might not be easy but if you live in this community, you do have a higher chance of getting approved to sit in a circle of high-ranking individuals.
Also, being in this area you are minutes away from top restaurants like Nobu, Cecconi’s, Hakkasan, Ocean Social, and Gitano just to name a few nearby hot spots.
If you are unfamiliar with the this street, here’s a map snapshot of where this gorgeous luxury home is located so you can get a better understanding of what’s around.
As you can see, the location is prime Miami beach with access to everything that you need within reach. So let’s get into the details of what a $4 Million dollar ballpark property has to offer.
Let’s start with the fact that height is a luxury and this tastefully designed home provides 13 ft ceilings that make this unique property feel spacious all around.
With its open concept, you’ll get the perfect blend of elegance and functionality as you gracefully make your way through the spacious 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms of the home.
The interior exudes a sense of grandeur and warmth with design textures and a classic Mediterranean style tiled roof. Having large windows throughout the whole house which provides natural light, creating a welcoming inviting atmosphere for you and your family (unless you are flying solo at this stage of your journey).
The grand open kitchen, complete with a separate breakfast nook, is a chef’s dream. I personally love to cook and this kitchen is truly built for a culinary artist like myself. I approve and absolutely adore the layout that allows for multiple dishes to be prepared at once.
Having a landscaped backyard with a private pool and spa is a necessity if you are buying a home in Miami and a must for entertaining guests.
This home offers a luxurious and convenient lifestyle, combining classic Mediterranean charm and modern amenities for a new or seasoned home buyer who is looking to enjoy a colorful Miami life in one of the best neighborhoods in town.
To add, these are some specific features and amenities that are included in this home for you to consider when looking for properties in this price range and location.
If you are interested in this property, please reach out to one of Resident Magazine's favored Miami Real Estate Agents with over 24 years of experience providing luxury homes to a premiere clientele.
Hope this helps you get a better idea of what’s out there and what you can expect to find on the Miami real estate market.
Happy hunting!