Looking for a house in Miami? Here’s what $4 Million can get you!

A few interesting facts that you should know - established in 1927, this upscale country club features lush tropical landscaping filled with Australian pines and royal palms that frame many of the gold course holes. In addition to offering members an impeccable golf course experience, La Gorce offers six tennis courts, a pool, croquet, fitness center and of course, immaculate member amenities fit for the best of the best and brightest. Now, getting a membership might not be easy but if you live in this community, you do have a higher chance of getting approved to sit in a circle of high-ranking individuals.

Also, being in this area you are minutes away from top restaurants like Nobu, Cecconi’s, Hakkasan, Ocean Social, and Gitano just to name a few nearby hot spots.