The Black Arts Movement Illuminated at The Brooklyn Museum and Harlem Fine Arts Exhibit

According to The Brooklyn Museum: The exhibition’s title, “Giants,” refers to several aspects of the Dean Collection: the renown of legendary artists, the impact of canon-expanding contemporary artists, and the monumental works by such creators as Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, and Meleko Mokgosi. The term also evokes the strong bonds between the Deans and the artists they support and among the artists themselves. Along with examining the links and legacies among multigenerational Black artists, the exhibition encourages “giant conversations” inspired by the works on view—critiquing society and celebrating Blackness. Paying homage” Significant works from the Dean Collection will enter the Museum's permanent collection to celebrate the exhibition. For more information visit: www.Brooklynmuseum.com