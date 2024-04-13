Cj Hendry's Dazzling Dive: "Public Pool" Art Installation Emerges in the Las Vegas Desert

After being a long-time admirer of CJ's work, I had the privilege of witnessing her vision come to life firsthand. Despite facing significant challenges, she achieved something truly extraordinary. Despite the difficulties posed by the desert, CJ and her team successfully transformed Sandy Valley Ranch into a stunning oasis. The highly anticipated opening dinner on April 3rd was an exclusive event, with CJ's table adorned with vibrant pool floats, surrounded by collectors, enthusiasts, and journalists eager to witness CJ's brilliance. Despite the weather also presenting challenges, her fans were undeterred and traveled from different states, and even from abroad, to show their support for CJ. I must say, her event was a tremendous success, highlighted by the impressive release of her limited edition pieces. Fortunately, I managed to purchase one, even though they sold out in less than 10 minutes. Paraphrased: CJ's efforts are truly inspiring as she dedicates herself to sustainability projects like reusing pool water and transforming recycled materials into chairs. Witnessing CJ's work firsthand was a remarkable experience, especially since I have always held her in high regard from afar.