Art Paris 2024 Triumphs at Grand Palais Éphémère, Sets Stage for 2025

Numerous ups and downs, from the weather to current events around the world and a slowdown in the world economy, did nothing to diminish the remarkable vitality of the 26th edition of the fair, the last before it returns to a newly renovated Grand Palais in the spring of 2025. On the contrary, this edition was hailed as the most successful in the fair’s history by the press and visitors alike, proving that it is continuing to gain in importance without losing its trademark regional and cosmopolitan identity and focus on discovery. Indeed, as Paris experiences a veritable artistic renaissance, the fair has become the rallying point for the French art scene.