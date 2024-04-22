Art Paris 2024 Triumphs at Grand Palais Éphémère, Sets Stage for 2025

Art Paris, the spring event for modern and contemporary art closed on Sunday 7 April having welcomed some 69,575 visitors to the Grand Palais Éphémère from 4-7 April 2024.
Numerous ups and downs, from the weather to current events around the world and a slowdown in the world economy, did nothing to diminish the remarkable vitality of the 26th edition of the fair, the last before it returns to a newly renovated Grand Palais in the spring of 2025. On the contrary, this edition was hailed as the most successful in the fair’s history by the press and visitors alike, proving that it is continuing to gain in importance without losing its trademark regional and cosmopolitan identity and focus on discovery. Indeed, as Paris experiences a veritable artistic renaissance, the fair has become the rallying point for the French art scene.
If attendance by the general public was lower than in 2023 (which can be explained by Sunday’s Paris marathon and the exceptional celebrations marking the fair’s 25th anniversary in 2023), the 26th edition saw a 10% increase in the number of professional visitors and collectors from 32 (mainly European) countries.
All the exhibitors the fair management spoke to underlined this increase in terms of visitor quality and the dynamism of both collectors and French cultural institutions, two categories that were particularly active during this edition. Despite a rather slow start during the preview on Wednesday 3 April, sales took off over the weekend and the spending spree culminated on Sunday when the fair closed with globally positive results for the vast majority of the 136 exhibiting galleries from 25 different countries.
This key spring event for modern and contemporary art boasted an outstanding programme of events:
Curated by Éric de Chassey, director of the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art, this themed visit provided an overview of a French art scene that he describes as “a new, albeit discontinuous genealogy that is nonetheless full of life”. Through a selection of 21 artists, both historical (Veira Da Silva, Juliette Roche, Sonia Delaunay) and contemporary (Yto Barrada, Nathalie du Pasquier and Raphael Zarka), the guest curator set out to identity the utopian elements and poetic expressions of doubt that vibrate within each of their creations.
The 2024 edition was marked by the first BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize. A focus on the French Scene with prize money of 30,000 euros. A prestigious jury selected the winner from among the artists selected by Éric de Chassey: Nathalie Du Pasquier (who is represented by Galerie Yvon Lambert) received her award during the opening ceremony of Art Paris on 3 April 2024. This prize rewards the unique career of a woman artist who has still not received the recognition she deserves in France and whose hybrid multidisciplinary practice currently resonates with a new generation of contemporary artists.
Placed in the capable hands of guest exhibition curator Nicolas Trembley, the Art & Craft theme focusing on the relationship between art and artisanship was a resounding success. Visitors were able to discover the work of 20 carefully selected artists, including that of the pioneers of the 1960s, such as Magdalena Abakanowicz and Barbara Levittoux- Swiderska from the Polish school and Catalan artist Josep Grau-Garriga. The selection also showcased contemporary artists who produced works especially for the fair: Joël Andrianomearisoa and Jeanne Vicerial who are renewing textile art, Jérôme Hirson and Dewar & Gicquel who have chosen to work in ceramics, not forgetting Jean-Marie Appriou and Michele Ciacciofera and their creations in blown glass.
Promesses, a sector focusing on young galleries created less than six years ago, provided a forward-looking analysis of cutting-edge contemporary art across a selection of 9 galleries. Galerie Felix Frachon (Brussels), Gaep Gallery (Bucharest), Hors- Cadre (Paris), Hunna Art Gallery (Sharjah, UAE), Labs Contemporary Art (Bologna), Maāt Gallery (Paris), MOLSKI gallery (Poznań), She BAM! Galerie Laetitia Gorsy (Leipzig) and Soho Revue (London).
Spread throughout the fair, 18 solo shows allowed visitors to discover or rediscover in depth the work of modern, contemporary and emerging artists including: André Masson (Jacques Bailly), Jean Hélion (Trigano), Katia Kameli (Galerie 110 Véronique Rieffel), Leyla Cardenas (Dix9–Hélène Lacharmoise), Lucia Hierro (Fabienne Levy), Pauline-Rose Dumas (Anne-Laure Buffar) and Samantha McEwen (Modesti Perdriolle).