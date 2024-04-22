Columbia University School of the Arts Spring 2024 Gala

On the evening of March 25, 2024, under the spectacular dome of Low Library, 250 guests gathered for the Columbia University School of the Arts’ annual Spring Gala. Alumni, artists, and art lovers alike came together to celebrate the School and recognize the stellar accomplishments of the night’s three honorees.
This year, visual artist Hugh Hayden received the Award for Excellence in the Creative Arts, and iconic theater producer Paul Libin and powerhouse documentary producer Sheila Nevins both received Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Katharina Otto-Bernstein, Chair of the School of the Arts Dean’s Council, who co-chaired the event along with Barbara Whitman, opened the evening with these words: “Art and artists preserve the history of our time. They record our present, and their creativity and imagination pave the path for the future. Art is perhaps the most important discipline.”
In her remarks, Interim Dean spoke glowingly saying, “It gives me such pride to find myself, as Dean, right at the beating heart of this university, a place where new thinking is born and taught, and where the works of human accomplishment are studied and propelled.”
Columbia University President offered gracious remarks, followed by an elegant dinner and stunning performances from Broadway stars Callum Francis and Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker. Visual Arts student Aristotle Forester summed up the experience: “The evening was splendid. It was an honor to attend such a rich and diverse gathering to celebrate the School of the Arts.”