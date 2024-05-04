Artexpo New York Celebrates Its 47th Annual Edition

New York, NY – April 26th, 2024: Artexpo New York, the world’s original fine art marketplace, celebrated its 47th year at Pier 36 in Manhattan, April 4—7, with more than 18,000 art enthusiasts and industry leaders discending on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to discover the latest trends emerging from today’s art world.
This year’s fair hosted more than 200 innovative national and international exhibiting galleries, art publishers, and artists from more than 27 countries across 70,000 square feet of uninterrupted convention space. Artexpo New York attendees enjoyed the original work of 1000+ artists, including prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.
Collectors, trade professionals and industry leaders flocked to experience the annual fine art destination, that included well established galleries anddealer, plus [SOLO] - highlighting established and independent emerging artists from the U.S. and around the globe. Attendees enjoyed the annual lineup of interactive programming, including the Spotlight Program, a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists chosen by the Redwood Art Group selection committee; Art Labs, a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the fair; Meet the Artists and Live Demonstrations, presenting an interactive experience—allowing attendees to get up-close-and-personal with the artists; and Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Artexpo New York curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $1,000 and $3,000 or less.
“This year’s Artexpo New York gave attendees an inside look at the latest talent emerging from around the world,” says Eric Smith, President and CEO of Redwood Art Group. “The fair saw attendance by some of the most prominent leaders in the industry, from established and emerging artists to fine art photographers, gallery collectives, art dealers, publishers, collectors and consultants. This year’s lineup of exhibitors was our most eclectic ensemble to-date. We would like to thank our exhibitors, sponsors, partners and patrons for helping to make this year’s Artexpo New York a resounding success.”
The Opening Night Media / VIP Preview for Artexpo New York on Thursday, April 4, gave hundreds of VIPs and the attending media a special preview of what was in-store over the four-day showcase, as industry attendees capitalized on the opportunity to network and enjoy the flowing libations and craft cocktails, courtesy of Empress 1908 Gin.
This year’s Spotlight Program continued to be a highlight of Artexpo New York’s programming. This year’s recipients brought their cutting-edge talent to the forefront of the art world. The five Spotlight Program recipients for 2024, included Denise Allen, Galeria Azur, Greg Lotus Gallery, Resurrect Studio, and Tengetsu.
This year’s Art Labs featured a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives presented on-site within the fair, and included: “Jason Perez Art Collective” by Jason Perez, “For The Children of Ukraine” by Sammoun Fine Art, “A Second Look” by K-Art Projects, “The Bold Color of Almas Kabani” by The Gallery Steiner, and “Unveiling The Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Save The Chimps Collection” presented by Save The Chimps. The Artexpo New York Discoveries Collection presented a selection of unique discoveries from this year’s artists and exhibitors, selected by the Artexpo New York curatorial team as its favorite pieces of art throughout the fair—each one priced at $1,000 and $3,000 or less.
Acknowledging the acclaimed history of Artexpo New York, Redwood Art Group introduced “Legends” to the 2024 edition – commemorating six special exhibitors who have helped make Artexpo New York such an iconic event. Each Legend was selected by Artexpo's curatorial team, based on three factors: the exhibitor has showcased at Artexpo New York for 10 years or more; has demonstrated an unswerving representation of artist innovators, consistently bringing forward-thinking and cutting-edge art to the fair, and has brought an articulate and distinctive presentation of each artist's work, exceeding all display guidelines. This year’s inaugural Legends were Artavita / World Wide Art, Artifact, INNOART, Mecenavie Gallery, and Sammoun Fine Arts.
The number of sales and commissions reported throughout the show this year was impressive, as were the gallery placements by [SOLO] artists. Here is a brief summary of highlights from this year’s exhibitor sales.
Artavita – World Wide Art placed a number of its most popular works from its artists, including pieces by Chantal Lembege, Kateryna Brovkova, Caroline Rogers, Paula Lifewitz, and Yen Hei Chan.
Samir Sammoun of Sammoun Fine Arts, an Artexpo New York exhibitor for 29 years, proved to be one the most successful exhibitors with 14 pieces placed, ranging in price from $2,600 to $24,000, that included Cafe de la Madeleine, Paris II; Blue and Yellow; Le Tibre, Rome; Paris by Night; Cafe de la Madeleine, Paris VI; Cherry Blossom, Central Park; Fenêtre sur de Méditerranée; and La Prairie, Automneamong others. His invited artists Kimvalrie and Yaryna Catarsys also placed several works each.
Renssen Art continued their annual success with significant sales, including Erik Renssen’s Coffeepot, Woman with Hat, Reclining Nude, Sleeping Girl, Woman with Necklace among several others. They also placed Picasso originals Rocking Chair and Portrait of a Man.
International exhibitor, Red Art Istanbul made a splash with collectors and placed several Daiki Limited Editons, including I’m Batmanand You Don’t Know the Power of the Dark Side. They also placed multiple pieces from Hande Ugur’s popular The One Franklin Series, plus artist Acerol’s Yemek Yapanlar along with several other pieces.
JC Gallery featuring artist Jay Chung was pleased to place multiple originals including Upward Life, Script Outdoor, Composition 3, We’re the World, and Taxi among several others.
First time exhibitor Diego De Erice Art made a splash with his collection of abstract originals and No Bunnysculptures, placing multiple sculptures ranging in price from $1,500 to $2,000 each, plus original paintings including Storm, No Words, and 4 pieces from the No Light Intento Series.
Sweden’s Svenska Konstgalleriet made a major statement with Oldergaard Glashytta amazing cased glass pieces and place 8+ pieces, plus sales of their other featured artists.
Art by Neelam had a busy SOLO booth with mutiple pieces finding new homes, including Another Lovely Evening, Spring Time in DC, Winding Down At Dusk, When the Fog Rolls Out, Not a Cloud in the Sky, Her Awesome Silence, You Greet Me With A Smile, Blooming in Harmony, Where Dream Abide, Whispering Secrets Hold Mysteries, It Weaves Across the Land, A Silent Pact with Water, and Embrace of the Tangerine Sky.
Returning SOLO artist, Alissa Van Atta’s booth was busy throughout the fair, placing both originals and prints including Gertrude, Please Don’t Take Him, Neon Queen, and As We Speak.
Showing for the first time, Montana’s scratchboard artist Ariel Rodriguez, was excited to sell multiple originals including Birds of a Feather, Tiger of the Sky, Cougar Cub, Screech in Pine, Wake Up and Smell the Flowers, Vixen, and Honey.
James Venuti showcased his amazing photography and sold mutiple pieces including Hummingbirds’ Delight, Village, andMoon Lighting.
Always popular ArtNWordz placed 60+ pieces, ranging from prints at $40 to originals at $2,700 to $8,500, including Snow White, Garden Heart, Butterflies, and Beautiful Lee among others.
Artists and galleries were presented special honors as recipients of this year’s Artexpo Awards. This year’s proud winners were the following:
BEST BOOTH DESIGN: Cyvyn Chen, Tengetsu, Diego De Erice Art, and Renssen Art Gallery
BEST SCULPTURE: Ryan Taylor – Perseus Gallery – SAB Gallery Collection, Cosculluela Gallery, and Gisela Engeln-Muellges – Artavita / World Wide Art
BEST NEW EXHIBITOR: Sehyun Jean, Oakley Smith, Pedjman Art, and Scott Glaser
BEST INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITOR: Eri Yoshida and Re D’italia Art
DIRECTORS’ AWARD: Van Leeuwen Art, AGI Fine Art, and K-Art Projects USA
BEST [SOLO] EXHIBIT: Asit Kumar Patnaik and Saori Kurioka
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: Alissa Van Atta and Jason Perez Art
Each year, thousands of art industry insiders flock to Artexpo New York in search of the art and the artists that will shape trends in galleries worldwide. Over the past several years, Pier 36 has become a recognizable event space in Lower Manhattan, utilized for high-end shows and large-scale events. Artexpo New York celebrated its 47th Anniversary and kicked-off the Spring 2024 season of acclaimed art fairs in New York City.