Artexpo New York Celebrates Its 47th Annual Edition

Collectors, trade professionals and industry leaders flocked to experience the annual fine art destination, that included well established galleries anddealer, plus [SOLO] - highlighting established and independent emerging artists from the U.S. and around the globe. Attendees enjoyed the annual lineup of interactive programming, including the Spotlight Program, a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists chosen by the Redwood Art Group selection committee; Art Labs, a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the fair; Meet the Artists and Live Demonstrations, presenting an interactive experience—allowing attendees to get up-close-and-personal with the artists; and Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Artexpo New York curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $1,000 and $3,000 or less.