Maison Margiela & Gentle Monster Debut Second Eyewear Collaboration with Robotic Alien Art Installation

This concept of life and rebirth take the form of a crescent-moon rig that slowly draws and dips a spiked orb-shaped egg in perpetuity into murky waters. Creatively representing the birth of a new culture, the store is a love letter to New York City and its history of ‘melting pot’ visitors bringing all of their own cultures to one place to breathe life into the city as we know it.

In Gentle Monster’s own tale of ‘The Visitor,’ technology chooses to land upon the barren planet with the means to save humanity. Humans first learned from these cyber extraterrestrial beings at rebirth, and as humanity evolved over time they became the ones teaching technology in turn. In the store’s sculptural story, this is seen as a humanoid cyborg and human figure engaged in a dance — our coated human teaches their robotic partner, showing them the human side of life.