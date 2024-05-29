Urban Elegance: An Evening with BUA at Art of Hip Hop Miami

Justin BUA, widely known as BUA, is a unique figure in the art world. Born and raised on the Upper West Side of New York City, BUA was immersed in the energy of Hip Hop culture from a young age. His early experiences with graffiti and breakdancing in the streets of New York laid the foundation for his distinctive artistic style. Attending Manhattan's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts further honed his talents, providing a classical training that would later blend seamlessly with his urban influences.

BUA's journey did not stop there. He pursued higher education at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he earned a B.F.A in Illustration. His academic achievements were complemented by a decade of teaching figure drawing at the University of Southern California, cementing his expertise and influence in the art community.