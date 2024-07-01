Meet the NYC Filmmaker Reclaiming the Filipina "MAARTE" Identity in Art

It’s crucial for young Filipinas in the arts to know that it’s possible to make your dreams a reality. “MAARTE” highlights the diasporic stories of Pinays from New York, Chicago, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and beyond, and why the term "MAARTE" fuels them in their respective industries.

Roxanne Lim, creator and director of the new MAARTE docuseries, on why the project holds such importance for the community