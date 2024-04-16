The New York Women’s Foundation Networking Events Focus on Investing and Celebrating Youth and Diversity

When this Fund was established in 2015, the creators did not imagine the changes which would shake the United States and the rest of the world. Over the past decade the world experienced some dramatic events that included the election of a conservative government, racial reckonings, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During all these events, this overlooked population needed support and investment more than ever. Having The Fund meant, the ability to agilely support the organizations that provided strong leadership opportunities for girls, young women and youth of color and those which had a focus on collective advocacy for policy change. Moreover, the New York Women’s Foundation could use its participatory grantmaking approach to enable the Fund to create spaces for collaboration and shared learnings across organizations.