Discover the Artistic Charm of Palm Beach: A Curated Guide for Art Aficionados

Tucked away in West Palm Beach, the Antique Row Art & Design District is a charming enclave that houses over 40 antique shops, each brimming with treasures from the 17th to 20th centuries. This district is a haven for those who appreciate fine and decorative arts, vintage and modern furnishings, and period deco pieces. Architectural Digest and The New York Times have lauded this area as a premier antique shopping destination, and it’s easy to see why. As you stroll through the picturesque streets, you'll find not only quality antique stores but also specialty shops and award-winning restaurants. Conde Nast Traveler recently ranked Antique Row as the fourth-best shopping destination in the U.S., making it a must-visit for collectors and design enthusiasts alike.