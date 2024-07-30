Monaco, June 9, 2024 - On Saturday, June 8th, during the prestigious auction "L'Astarossa" organized by Monaco Car Auction at the Grimaldi Forum, a photographic work by artist Philippe Shangti reached a new peak. The photograph, a unique piece titled "Luxury Pollution Car, Signature Masterpiece," was sold for the hammer price of €290,000, a world record making Philippe Shangti the highest valued contemporary French photographer.
The event "L'Astarossa" was primarily dedicated to Ferrari collector cars but also featured artworks related to the Ferrari theme. The centerpiece of this artistic sale, "Luxury Pollution Car," is a composition featuring the La Ferrari car with models in Shangti's inimitable style.
The print, called "Signature Masterpiece" by the artist, is printed on museum certified paper and traced with a hologram, signed, and numbered 1/1 on the back by Shangti himself. It measures 259 x 110 cm, and 267 x 128.5 cm with its baroque wood frame and molding.
This record comes just a few months after Shangti had already broken his own record. Indeed, on March 8th, one of his photographs titled "Luxury Fifth Dinner," a print numbered in an edition of 7, sold for €54,000 at Drouot Paris.
The auction of the photograph "Luxury Pollution Car" marks a historic milestone, being the highest ever recorded for a living French photographer, held before by Gerard Rancinan. This recognition strengthens Philippe Shangti's position on the international art scene and highlights the growing appeal of his works among collectors and art enthusiasts.
