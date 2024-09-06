Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Announce Dates for Miami Art Week 2024

Miami, FL – September 4th, 2024: Redwood Art Group, the nation’s leader in exhibitions, event production, media, and marketing for the global fine art community, announces its return to Wynwood Arts District with its flagship art fairs, two of the longest running fairs during Miami Art Week.

Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will return to MANA Wynwood Convention Center, offering “Two Fairs Under One Roof” for both exhibitors and art enthusiasts during this year’s Miami Art Week, taking place December 4th to December 8th, 2024, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave., and NW 22nd St. in Miami. The five-day fairs will cover more than 150,000 square feet of indoor exhibition space, all within walking distance of Wynwood’s coveted restaurants, bars, and retail boutiques. E-tickets can now be purchased in advance by visiting redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami/ and redwoodartgroup.com/red-dot-miami/.