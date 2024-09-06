Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Announce Dates for Miami Art Week 2024
Miami, FL – September 4th, 2024: Redwood Art Group, the nation’s leader in exhibitions, event production, media, and marketing for the global fine art community, announces its return to Wynwood Arts District with its flagship art fairs, two of the longest running fairs during Miami Art Week.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will return to MANA Wynwood Convention Center, offering “Two Fairs Under One Roof” for both exhibitors and art enthusiasts during this year’s Miami Art Week, taking place December 4th to December 8th, 2024, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave., and NW 22nd St. in Miami. The five-day fairs will cover more than 150,000 square feet of indoor exhibition space, all within walking distance of Wynwood’s coveted restaurants, bars, and retail boutiques. E-tickets can now be purchased in advance by visiting redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami/ and redwoodartgroup.com/red-dot-miami/.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami have grown to become the ultimate destination for the fine art industry professional and contemporary art enthusiast, with exhibits showcasing today’s elite artists, galleries, dealers, and emerging talents. With more than 40,000 attendees flocking to see the artwork of the 1,000+ artists showcased by over 280 exhibitors, avid art enthusiasts and industry leaders will also return to enjoy Spectrum Miami’s sister fair [SOLO], highlighting established and independent emerging artists.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami form the acclaimed contemporary and fine art experience that collectively presents some of today’s most coveted national and international galleries and artists from the U.S. and around the world. Redwood Art Group exclusively produces the two art fairs housed in one location—considered to be the only multi-fair production of its kind during Miami Art Week.
“We’re delighted to announce the dates for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami, returning to Mana Wynwood for a 14th year and 19th year respectively, during Miami Art Week,” says Eric Smith, president of Redwood Art Group. “Last year, we saw a record attendance of international art enthusiasts and industry leaders, and we anticipate this year’s show to attract an even wider audience. We have some very special artists and galleries exhibiting for the very first time, and appointments are already being made with collectors from around the world. Attendees will enjoy the very best the fine art world and contemporary art industry has to offer, and we’re looking forward to introducing another five days of immersive art and entertainment.”
Spectrum Miami, an upscale and urban curated contemporary art fair, now in its 14th year, will be located adjacent to its sister fair, Red Dot Miami. Spectrum Miami presents special programs and site-specific exhibitions that showcase the thriving art landscape of the city. Spectrum Miami showcases independent career artists, studios, and younger galleries that are pushing the boundaries in surprising and significant ways.
Spectrum Miami is also where contemporary meets extraordinary, featuring the works of more than 200 exhibiting galleries and artists from the Florida region, the U.S. and around the globe. Known for its urban and upscale works of art, the five-day show attracts more than 40,000 visitors and high-net-worth collectors who interact with the specially curated programming, while celebrating the fine art experience with music, entertainment, and other special events. Within Spectrum Miami, [SOLO] offers established and emerging independent artists the opportunity to showcase their work on an international stage. Over the decades, [SOLO] has become the ultimate venue for independent artists to be discovered—not only by gallery owners and art publishers, but also by collectors and enthusiasts. As part of the interactive schedule of programming, this year’s Spectrum Miami will include Art Labs, featuring specially curated site-specific projects by prominent galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the fair; Spotlight Program, providing collectors with a focused look at several prominent galleries and artists that will each be creating a site-specific exhibition; and the Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Spectrum Miami curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $3,000 or less.
Red Dot Miami, a curated gallery-only contemporary art fair, now in its 19th year, will be located adjacent to Spectrum Miami as part of the highly anticipated annual presentation of leading galleries and their artists from the U.S. and around the world. Red Dot Miami illuminates the best the contemporary art world has to offer, with its special exhibits and programming that showcases exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions. Red Dot Miami features more than 75 galleries representing over 500 leading contemporary artists from primary and secondary markets throughout the world. The five-day show attracts more than 40,000 visitors and high-net-worth collectors who interact with the specially curated programming, which includes Spotlight Galleries, a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries chosen by the Redwood Art Group selection committee; Art Labs, a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the show, and the Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Red Dot Miami curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $5,000 or less. The complete Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami schedule of programing will be announced in November.
Returning exhibitors for this year’s Spectrum Miami, include Famespace, Jason Perez Art, Eric Von Siebert, Alfano Sculpture, Angela Fabbri and Peter Scherrer. Returning exhibitors for this year’s Red Dot Miami, include Contemporary Art Gallery USA, Mecenavie Gallery, Artavita/World Wide Art, Gebhardt Gallery, Perseus Gallery, The Gallery Steiner, Artblend and Latchezar Contemporary.
The Opening Night Preview for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, featuring libations, hors d’oeuvres and musical entertainment. Tickets for the Opening Night Preview are priced at $85 per person and include access to all fair dates. A General Admission 1-day Pass for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami is $50 and includes admission to the Opening Night Preview and one additional fair date when purchased online in advance (available until Nov. 15).
All tickets will be delivered as mobile e-tickets and can be purchased in advance. With digital ticketing, each guest’s mobile phone becomes their ticket, enabling a more streamlined and contactless entry experience. For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami/ and redwoodartgroup.com/red-dot-miami/. For more information on Redwood Art Group, visit redwoodartgroup.com/.
