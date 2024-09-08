Parrish Art Museum Hosts Landmark Evening Uniting The Latino Community in the Hamptons

Water Mill, New York, September 4, 2024 - The Parrish Art Museum, in collaboration with the , hosted a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on August 31st, 2024. The event honored the influence of Hispanic culture on the arts and showcased artworks by Annette Nancarrow, who moved to Mexico City to be part of the art scene of the 1940s together with Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo. The works on view are the private collections of Arkay Packaging CEO Mitchell Kaneff and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, Nancarrow’s direct family.
The evening included a compelling panel discussion featuring prominent thought leaders, including Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation, Mitchell Kaneff, Chairman & CEO at Arkay, Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Executive Director of the Parrish Museum, and Bret Stephens, New York Times Opinion Columnist. The panel explored the cultural contributions of the Latinx community and celebrated the artistic crosspollination between cultures particularly in the 1940s and 1950s that have deeply shaped American cultural landscape.
Guests were greeted by an exhibition in the Museum’s lobby featuring select works created by Annette Nancarrow, an American artist who became deeply intertwined with the Mexican art scene after moving to Mexico in 1936. She collaborated with renowned artists such as Orozco, Diego Rivera, and Frida Kahlo. Her legacy, showcased through charcoal sketches, paintings, and sculptures, reflects the vibrant intersection of American and Mexican artistic traditions. The exhibition will be on view until October 1st, 2024.
"It was an honor to launch Hispanic Heritage Month at the Parrish with this event and pop-up art exhibition highlighting the crosspollination between our cultures. The event brought together key Latino opinion leaders from diverse disciplines including creative industries giving us all the opportunity to celebrate and build community for positive impact. I am delighted that the Parrish is becoming the site for inclusivity where everyone feels seen and welcome,” said Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Executive Director, Parrish Art Museum.
"Between the 1930s and 1950s, there was no better place in the world to make art than Mexico City. You can’t understand American art from the mid-twentieth century without knowing Mexican culture and Mexican artists," said Bret Stephens during the event. “My grandmother Annette, who traveled to Mexico in 1935 and stayed for the rest of her life as a productive and independent artist, was a cultural boundary-breaker in an age of fearfulness and isolationism.”
Among the exhibition highlights were "Mexico Sketches," a series of charcoal works on paper by Annette Nancarrow, and portraits of her created by Sandor Klein and Frederico Cantu Garza in the 1930s.
“Latinos have been contributing to this country for centuries,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, emphasizing the significance of the event. “Looking toward the future, by 2060, one in every four people in the U.S. will be Latino. The We Are All Human Foundation is dedicated to elevating Latinos in the U.S., improving perceptions of our community, and expanding access. Art is a powerful unifier, and it plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions. Annette Nancarrow is a prime example of someone who elevated and was deeply inspired by Mexican culture—a remarkable outlier whom history and, unfortunately, society have often overlooked.”
The event's success was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the trustees of the Parrish Art Museum, Angélica Fuentes, No Gender, Martín Cabrera, Cabrera Capital, Asha Jadeja, Motwani Jadeja Global Foundation, and Bertha González, Casa Dragones. Claudia and Richard Edelman, Justine and John Leguizamo, Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Bret Stephens, Mitchell Kaneff, Sandra Campos, Laura Bardier, Angelica Fuentes, and José Noé Suro co-chaired the event.
The Parrish Art Museum, in partnership with the We Are All Human Foundation, celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an event on August 31, 2024. The evening featured Annette Nancarrow's artworks and a panel discussion with key Latino figures, highlighting the cultural contributions of the Latinx community. The exhibition, showcasing the crosspollination of American and Mexican art, will be on view until October 1, 2024.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.