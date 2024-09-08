Parrish Art Museum Hosts Landmark Evening Uniting The Latino Community in the Hamptons

“Latinos have been contributing to this country for centuries,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, emphasizing the significance of the event. “Looking toward the future, by 2060, one in every four people in the U.S. will be Latino. The We Are All Human Foundation is dedicated to elevating Latinos in the U.S., improving perceptions of our community, and expanding access. Art is a powerful unifier, and it plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions. Annette Nancarrow is a prime example of someone who elevated and was deeply inspired by Mexican culture—a remarkable outlier whom history and, unfortunately, society have often overlooked.”