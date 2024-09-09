Cj Hendry and Clé de Peau Beauté Present “Flower Market”: A Luxury Experience in New York City

In the world of luxury, few collaborations captivate the senses quite like the upcoming partnership between Clé de Peau Beauté and renowned contemporary artist Cj Hendry. This September, New York City will play host to CJ Hendry's Flower Market, an awe-inspiring floral exhibit that brings together art, beauty, and nature in an immersive experience at the FDR Four Freedoms State Park.
Running from , this breathtaking exhibition features a 120-foot by 40-foot greenhouse filled with 100,000 plush flowers, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Drawing inspiration from Clé de Peau Beauté’s signature ingredient, the Radiant Lily—found in their newly reformulated Serum—Hendry’s floral wonderland will invite guests to wander, explore, and take home a piece of the magic.
Hendry, celebrated for her grand-scale works, has curated 12 original drawings for this exhibition, each reflecting her deep connection to the natural elements that inspire Clé de Peau Beauté’s cutting-edge skincare.
"The meticulous craftsmanship in CPB’s products really resonates with me and mirrors my own process,” Hendry explained.
The result? A sensory masterpiece designed to enchant and inspire.
Visitors will not only experience a lush visual display but can also pick a plush flower as a keepsake, a unique, tactile reminder of their time spent in this floral haven. From the Eleanor Roosevelt Rose to Tulips and Peonies, the bouquet echoes the historical and botanical heritage of the Roosevelt family, honoring the setting of this one-of-a-kind installation.
For those unable to visit the greenhouse in person, Clé de Peau Beauté is launching their first-ever Virtual Plush Flower Market on . Accessible through their official website, this digital extension allows luxury enthusiasts worldwide to personalize their own virtual plush flower and engage with the brand’s innovative approach to beauty.
In addition, from , the Clé de Peau Beauté x Cj Hendry collaboration will come to life at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship store with a plush flower pop-up cart. Consumers can receive a plush lily with any CPB purchase, allowing them to bring a piece of this luxury partnership into their own home.
This groundbreaking event, produced in partnership with the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy, embodies Clé de Peau Beauté’s ethos of combining science-backed beauty with exquisite artistry.
"This partnership embodies the essence of our brand, known for its intelligence, uncompromising standards, and exquisite quality," says Alessio Rossi, Executive Vice President of Clé de Peau Beauté US Marketing.
The plush flowers, much like Clé de Peau Beauté's products, are created with precision and luxury in mind, making this collaboration an ideal match.
“I wanted to capture the organic beauty and clean elegance of the Radiant Lily. The simple lines and pure white petals are evocative of my practice in general and really became an entry point for me… Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, in my opinion, is an architectural marvel. The fact that it's between Brooklyn and Manhattan on its own island within New York, I just love it. It is an incredible privilege we’ve been granted, I'm so grateful they're on board with me as an artist and Clé de Peau Beauté as a brand,” reflects Cj Hendry, emphasizing her artistic inspiration and admiration for the venue.
CEO of the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy, Howard Axel, echoed these sentiments, noting, “We were immediately excited to work with such an exceptional contemporary artist as Cj Hendry... She captures the vision of Louis Kahn and his design to be a place of inspired use."
Cj Hendry, who has built a reputation for creating immersive art experiences, continues to push boundaries with “Flower Market.” Her past works, from a reimagined Georgian church draped in white petals to a desert oasis complete with a temporary Olympic-sized pool, have all set a precedent for experiential art. Now, with “Flower Market,” Hendry invites us into a lush greenhouse where plush flowers bloom in abundance—a whimsical yet profound testament to the harmony between art, nature, and luxury.
Whether in-person or virtually, this collaboration with Clé de Peau Beauté promises an extraordinary experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life. As Hendry’s artistry and Clé de Peau Beauté’s innovation converge, “Flower Market” is sure to leave an indelible mark on New York City’s luxury scene.
September 13-15, 2024
FDR Four Freedoms State Park, Roosevelt Island, NY
10 AM - 4 PM
Free exhibition, ticket registration at flowermarket.nyc
September 12, 2024
September 16-22, 2024, at Nordstrom NYC Flagship
For more information, visit flowermarket.nyc.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.