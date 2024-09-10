Greg Mike: Crafting Bold Expressions in Color and Collaboration

A

The new construction build-out of ABV has been both incredibly challenging and deeply rewarding. Going into the project, I had no prior knowledge of construction or renovation, but I dove into it with a willingness to learn along the way. Every part of the process was hands-on, and I was involved in each detail, from selecting materials to designing the flow of the space. With my strong eye for aesthetics and attention to detail, I approached the design with my own exhibition in mind but also created a space that could showcase the work of other artists.

It’s been a dream to build a gallery that not only reflects my personal vision but also serves as a platform for other creatives. The goal was to create an environment that elevates the viewing experience, where every piece—whether mine or others’—feels like it belongs. Designing this space to inspire and support a broader artistic community has made the entire process even more rewarding, and I’m excited to see how the space will come alive with a diverse range of works.