Beatriz Chachamovits: Immersive Reflections on Marine Conservation at Miami Design District

Beatriz Chachamovits: My upcoming exhibition at the Miami Design District is curated by Karen Grimson and will feature works from the past 10 years that reflect my ongoing exploration of marine life, environmental conservation, and the complex relationship between humans and the ocean. “To Have and To Hold” is an installation that showcases ceramic cabinets of curiosities, highlighting Miami’s marine ecologies. These multi-colored, slightly animated wall-based sculptures function as modern reliquaries, holding white ceramic representations of marine creatures. “Curandeiras” is a series of 12 drawings and 12 ceramic objects that delve into a mystical connection with the ocean, pairing South Florida marine species with female archetypes to reinsert a sense of spiritual interconnectedness. The new series of vessels adorned with ceramic coral replicas explores the historical significance of liquid-bearing objects, contrasting the beauty of coral growth with the underlying tragedy of reef bleaching. “Heliotropic Seekers,” originally commissioned by the City of Miami Beach for their temporary public art project Elevate Española, is a suspended installation of plexiglass coral silhouettes that invites viewers to experience the fragility and beauty of coral reefs from a new perspective. Additionally, I’ll be presenting “Can You Sea Change?”, a multi-sensory installation where my ceramic sculptures are projection-mapped with video art by Natasha Tomchin and paired with sound design by Charles Levine, simulating the life cycles of corals and underscoring the impact of human activity on these ecosystems. Alongside these works, I will be presenting a selection of my drawings from 2013 to 2015, offering a glimpse into the evolution of my practice over the years.