Beatriz Chachamovits: Immersive Reflections on Marine Conservation at Miami Design District
As climate change accelerates, the fragility of our marine ecosystems has become a focal point for environmental artists like Beatriz Chachamovits. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, and now residing in Miami, Chachamovits uses her mastery of ceramic sculpture and drawing to encapsulate the delicate beauty and imminent threats facing coral reefs. Her works do more than merely depict marine life—they serve as a powerful call to action, fostering a deeper connection between humanity and the ocean. The upcoming exhibition invites viewers into immersive, educational experiences that challenge our understanding of marine conservation. We had the pleasure of speaking with Beatriz to delve deeper into the inspiration behind her work and the urgent environmental message she hopes to convey through her art.
What inspires the works?
Beatriz Chachamovits: My works are inspired by the intricate beauty and fragility of marine ecosystems. The complexity of coral reefs, the diverse marine life, and the pressing environmental issues they face drive my creative process. I draw inspiration from scientific research, firsthand experiences underwater, and the urgent need for conservation. Through my art, I aim to reflect the profound connection between humanity and the ocean, highlighting both the wonder and the challenges of our marine environments.
Why did you choose ceramics?
Beatriz Chachamovits: I chose ceramics because of its versatility and tactile quality, which allow me to create detailed and enduring representations of marine life. The medium offers a unique way to capture the textures and forms of underwater ecosystems, while its permanence reflects the lasting impact of environmental issues. Additionally, working with ceramics allows me to explore the symbolism of fragility and resilience, paralleling the delicate balance of marine environments.
How do you hope viewers will react to the immersive and educational experiences created through your art?
Beatriz Chachamovits: Through my work, I hope to evoke a deep emotional response from viewers, inspiring them to reflect on their own connection to the ocean and the impact of human activity on marine life. The immersive and educational experiences I create are designed to foster empathy and a sense of urgency, encouraging people to take action to protect these vital ecosystems. Whether it’s through the intricate details of a ceramic coral or the narrative depth of a drawing, I aim to create moments of awareness that can lead to meaningful change.
Your exhibition at the Miami Design District includes various bodies of work. Can you give us an overview of these works and the themes they explore?
Beatriz Chachamovits: My upcoming exhibition at the Miami Design District is curated by Karen Grimson and will feature works from the past 10 years that reflect my ongoing exploration of marine life, environmental conservation, and the complex relationship between humans and the ocean. “To Have and To Hold” is an installation that showcases ceramic cabinets of curiosities, highlighting Miami’s marine ecologies. These multi-colored, slightly animated wall-based sculptures function as modern reliquaries, holding white ceramic representations of marine creatures. “Curandeiras” is a series of 12 drawings and 12 ceramic objects that delve into a mystical connection with the ocean, pairing South Florida marine species with female archetypes to reinsert a sense of spiritual interconnectedness. The new series of vessels adorned with ceramic coral replicas explores the historical significance of liquid-bearing objects, contrasting the beauty of coral growth with the underlying tragedy of reef bleaching. “Heliotropic Seekers,” originally commissioned by the City of Miami Beach for their temporary public art project Elevate Española, is a suspended installation of plexiglass coral silhouettes that invites viewers to experience the fragility and beauty of coral reefs from a new perspective. Additionally, I’ll be presenting “Can You Sea Change?”, a multi-sensory installation where my ceramic sculptures are projection-mapped with video art by Natasha Tomchin and paired with sound design by Charles Levine, simulating the life cycles of corals and underscoring the impact of human activity on these ecosystems. Alongside these works, I will be presenting a selection of my drawings from 2013 to 2015, offering a glimpse into the evolution of my practice over the years.
