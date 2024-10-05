Parrish Art Museum's 2024 Early Fall Exhibition Schedule

WATER MILL, NY September 30, 2024—The Parrish Art Museum is pleased to present four new exhibitions for the upcoming 2024 fall season.
“The Museum’s fall exhibitions range from historical shows, many grounded in the East End of Long Island’s contributions to art movements such as Abstract Expressionism, Photorealism, and New Subjectivities to fresh perspectives found in the interactive, technology-driven installations of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer,” said Parrish Art Museum Executive Director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut. “Honoring the life and legacy of Audrey Flack alongside the photorealistic works of Bertrand Meniel is truly a great contribution to the field of art. These exhibitions mark a high point for the Parrish as we continue to feature art from the past and the present, that challenges and inspires.”
A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 revisits the landmark exhibition Nouvelle Subjectivité (A New Subjectivity), curated by essayist and art historian Jean Clair at the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels in 1979. The Parrish Art Museum honors this pivotal moment 45 years later by showcasing works from several artists featured in the original exhibition and including pieces from the Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition includes works by Robert Guinan, David Hockney, Raymond Mason, Philippe Roman, Sam Szafran, and R.B. Kitaj, along with additional artists such as Rackstraw Downes, Jane Freilicher, and Howard Kanovitz, whose works continue the figurative traditions celebrated in Nouvelle Subjectivité. Also featured are contemporary artists not included in the Museum’s permanent collection, such as Martí Cormand, Jordan Casteel, Peter Doig, Jenna Gribbon, and Arcmanoro Niles.
Predating the legendary 1981 exhibition A New Spirit in Painting at London’s Royal Academy, Nouvelle Subjectivité was an early tribute to new currents in figurative and expressionist painting that emerged in the mid-to-late 1970s as a response to the minimalist and conceptual trends of the previous decade. While A New Spirit in Painting spotlighted the figurative traditions of the School of London and the neo-expressionist revival in Germany, Nouvelle Subjectivité celebrated artists like Balthus—whose disquieting narrative scenes diverged from the prevailing art movements but profoundly influenced post-World War II French figurative painting. One of Balthus’s works will be included in the Parrish exhibition.”
This “subjectivist passion” Jean Clair spoke of is very much apparent in an increasing number of artists working today, such as Casteel, Doig, Gribbon, and Niles, all included in the exhibition.
A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 is curated by Klaus Ottmann, Robert Lehman Curator, with additional support from Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager.
A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of Emmanuel Roman.
“I am very happy to support A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 at the Parrish Art Museum," said Emmanuel Roman. “This bold and reflective exhibition revisits the psychologically charged figurative work of 45 years ago, updated with contributions from contemporary artists. It offers a meaningful opportunity to engage with remarkable artists, both historical and current. I’m delighted to help make this project accessible to the public and specialized audiences alike, as it represents a significant contribution to the field of art."
Audrey Flack (American, 1931-2024) was, until her recent passing, a creative force and a well-known feminist painter and sculptor. This career-spanning exhibition blends Flack’s iconic photorealist painting techniques with her early background in Abstract Expressionism and the newest “Post-Pop Baroque” series. Ranging from paintings and drawings to prints and sculptures, the exhibition will include new and recent works as well as works from the 1940s and 1950s. Audrey Flack worked in Abstract Expressionism and New Realism and was one of the founders of Photorealism. The Parrish worked with the artist on this exhibition until her death on June 28, 2024, and is now honored to celebrate her life and career and the profound impact she has had on the art world.
Audrey Flack: Mid-Century to Post-Pop Baroque is organized by Executive Director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, with additional support from Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager, and Brianna L. Hernández, Former Assistant Curator.
Audrey Flack: Mid-Century to Post-Pop Baroque is made possible thanks to the generous support of Hollis Taggart Gallery.
Beyond Reality: Paintings and Drawings by Bertrand Meniel is a survey of paintings and drawings by the French photorealist who has been creating paintings of unprecedented detail since 1996. Using a variety of photographs of his chosen subject and advanced digital technologies, Bertrand Meniel (French, b. 1961) manipulates each image to perfection, focusing simultaneously on the foreground and background by combining hundreds of shots on a computer screen before painting them onto canvas.
Most of Meniel’s paintings feature panoramic views much wider than what the human eye can perceive whether they are recorded from a street-level position or from above.
Meniel has said he looks for “that magic moment: a combination of good light, architectural interest, a perspective that gives depth, and bit of luck.”
Beyond Reality: Paintings and Drawings by Bertrand Meniel is curated by Corinne Erni, Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator of Art and Education, with additional support from Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager.
Beyond Reality: Paintings and Drawings by Bertrand Meniel is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Louis K. Meisel Gallery.
The Parrish Art Museum will present Collider, a new public artwork by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (b. Mexico City, 1967), as part of the annual façade installation series. Made up of hundreds of small LED spotlights that create a calm, rippling curtain of light along the Museum’s south wall, Collider will be visible from Montauk Highway and up close from the Museum’s Meadow. The lights react in real-time to invisible cosmic radiation from outer space, originating from stars and black holes, captured by a custom-made muon detector installed at the Museum. Collider follows façade installations by JR, Hank Willis Thomas, Martin Creed, and Clifford Ross.
Collider is organized by Corinne Erni, Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator of Art and Education, with additional support from Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager.
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Collider is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of The Rosenkranz Foundation; Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder; Bloomberg Philanthropies; Mex-Am Cultural Foundation, Inc.; Katherine Farley and Jerry Speyer; and Alexandra Stanton and Sam Natapoff.
We are also grateful to Antimodular Studio for their in-kind support.
Also on view, in collaboration with the FLAG Art Foundation,
FRESH PAINT: DERRICK ADAMS October 14, 2024–January 5, 2025.
Corinne Erni, Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator of Art and Education remarked, “I am excited to present a robust fall exhibition program that explores how figuration and realism—as expressed by the artists in A New Subjectivity 1979/2024, Audrey Flack, and Bertrand Meniel—have maintained their presence and importance over the past 50 years, even during periods of unpopularity, only to be celebrated again at this moment. I am also thrilled to see the Parrish Art Museum’s façade illuminated and interacting with the cosmos.”
The Parrish Art Museum’s programs are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and by the property taxpayers from the Southampton School District and the Tuckahoe Common School District.
The Parrish Art Museum is a place to discover and connect with artists and art with a focus on the rich creative legacy of the East End and its global impact on the art world. Inspired by the natural setting and historical artistic community of Long Island’s East End, the Parrish Art Museum celebrates its legacy through a distinctive contemporary lens and socially conscious global context. The Parrish illuminates the creative process and how art, architecture, and design transform our experiences and our communities, and how we relate to the world. Access to relevant cultural engagement, artistic inspiration, a natural environment, and architectural ingenuity characterizes the Museum experience as a unique destination for the region, the nation, and the world.
