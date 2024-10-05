Parrish Art Museum's 2024 Early Fall Exhibition Schedule

A New Subjectivity 1979/2024

October 14, 2024–April 6, 2025

A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 revisits the landmark exhibition Nouvelle Subjectivité (A New Subjectivity), curated by essayist and art historian Jean Clair at the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels in 1979. The Parrish Art Museum honors this pivotal moment 45 years later by showcasing works from several artists featured in the original exhibition and including pieces from the Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition includes works by Robert Guinan, David Hockney, Raymond Mason, Philippe Roman, Sam Szafran, and R.B. Kitaj, along with additional artists such as Rackstraw Downes, Jane Freilicher, and Howard Kanovitz, whose works continue the figurative traditions celebrated in Nouvelle Subjectivité. Also featured are contemporary artists not included in the Museum’s permanent collection, such as Martí Cormand, Jordan Casteel, Peter Doig, Jenna Gribbon, and Arcmanoro Niles.

Predating the legendary 1981 exhibition A New Spirit in Painting at London’s Royal Academy, Nouvelle Subjectivité was an early tribute to new currents in figurative and expressionist painting that emerged in the mid-to-late 1970s as a response to the minimalist and conceptual trends of the previous decade. While A New Spirit in Painting spotlighted the figurative traditions of the School of London and the neo-expressionist revival in Germany, Nouvelle Subjectivité celebrated artists like Balthus—whose disquieting narrative scenes diverged from the prevailing art movements but profoundly influenced post-World War II French figurative painting. One of Balthus’s works will be included in the Parrish exhibition.”

This “subjectivist passion” Jean Clair spoke of is very much apparent in an increasing number of artists working today, such as Casteel, Doig, Gribbon, and Niles, all included in the exhibition.

A New Subjectivity 1979/2024 is curated by Klaus Ottmann, Robert Lehman Curator, with additional support from Kaitlin Halloran, Associate Curator and Publications Manager.