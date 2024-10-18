Vulcain: The Giant That Shook Paris—A $22 Million Dinosaur Auction Like No Other
The stately halls of Château de Dampierre-en-Yvelines, just outside Paris, are no strangers to grandeur. Once a lavish retreat for the French monarchy, it now hosts a very different kind of ruler—"Vulcain," the largest Apatosaurus skeleton ever unearthed. As the world waits with bated breath for its upcoming auction on November 16th, this prehistoric colossus has already captured the imagination of over 40,000 visitors, turning the sleepy village of Dampierre into a hub for paleontology enthusiasts and auction aficionados alike.
A Prehistoric Star in Paris
Discovered in the sun-soaked plains of Wyoming in 2018, Vulcain is not just another dinosaur skeleton—it’s a rare, historic specimen from the Late Jurassic Period. Stretching a colossal 67.25 feet long, the Apatosaurus boasts approximately 80% of its original bones, making it the most complete dinosaur skeleton ever to go under the hammer. In a world where even museum-quality displays often require multiple specimens, this skeleton’s near-perfect preservation makes it a once-in-a-lifetime find.
Since its debut at the Château de Dampierre on July 13th, the exhibition has drawn an unprecedented number of visitors, increasing attendance at the château fivefold. Locals and tourists alike have flocked to see "La Bête de Dampierre," as the French have affectionately dubbed Vulcain. And it's not just the public that's enamored—paleontologists and auction houses around the world are abuzz with speculation on where this ancient wonder will call home next.
The Dinosaur Sale of the Century
The excitement surrounding Vulcain isn’t just for its size and scientific value—it's also expected to break records at auction. French auction houses Collin du Bocage and Barbarossa have raised the pre-sale estimate for this prehistoric marvel to a staggering $11–$22 million (€10–€20 million), thanks to an international bidding war involving collectors from five continents.
But what makes this sale truly remarkable is the potential for Vulcain to represent an entirely new species of Apatosaurus. Recent studies by renowned paleontologists, including Christian Foth from the University of Rostock, suggest Vulcain may be an evolutionary bridge between Apatosaurus ajax and Apatosaurus louisae, adding a new chapter to the complex taxonomy of these long-necked giants.
A Rare Scientific and Cultural Phenomenon
Vulcain's path to Paris and its upcoming auction has not only made waves in the art and auction world but also within the scientific community. According to Professor Eric Mickeler, former Sotheby’s and Christie’s consultant, “Vulcain is the most exceptional Apatosaurus skeleton this century.”
The skeleton’s completeness, with rare features like a skull and floating bones (gastralia) intact, sets it apart from other well-known specimens, including those in the prestigious Natural History Museum of New York, where composite dinosaurs often reign supreme.
Adding to its mystique is a fossilized vertebra, which shows evidence of a violent injury—perhaps from a prehistoric predator—offering a tantalizing glimpse into Vulcain’s life 150 million years ago.
A Cultural Moment: Where Will Vulcain Go?
The grandeur of Vulcain’s auction feels fitting in a place as steeped in history as Château de Dampierre. Originally designed by the same architects behind Versailles, this opulent estate has long been associated with scholarly pursuits. It was once home to Honoré Théodoric d'Albert, the 8th Duke of Luynes, who transformed the domain into a center for scientific research and fossil collecting. Today, that tradition is carried on by Franky Mulliez, the château’s current owner, who has added Vulcain to his distinguished collection of prehistoric relics.
Now, as the November 16th auction date approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will take Vulcain home? Will it return to American soil, following in the footsteps of other legendary dinosaur sales like the T. rex "Sue" or "Apex," the Stegosaurus that sold for a jaw-dropping $44.6 million in July 2024?
While billionaire Ken Griffin famously loaned "Apex" to an American institution, there is widespread speculation about whether Vulcain’s new owner will follow suit or make the rare skeleton part of a private collection.
The Auction Event of the Year
As Vulcain continues to hold court at Château de Dampierre, anticipation is building for the grand finale on November 16th. The auction promises to be a historic moment, not just for paleontology but for the art and auction world as well. With global interest surging, it’s clear that Vulcain's legacy as the largest and most complete dinosaur ever auctioned will endure long after the final bid is cast.
For those lucky enough to visit before November 3rd, the exhibition is open daily (except Mondays) at the Château de Dampierre. And for the rest of us, all eyes will be on the auction block, where the "Bête de Dampierre" may soon find a new home—perhaps even in the U.S., where this magnificent creature first roamed 150 million years ago.
