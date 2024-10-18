Discovered in the sun-soaked plains of Wyoming in 2018, Vulcain is not just another dinosaur skeleton—it’s a rare, historic specimen from the Late Jurassic Period. Stretching a colossal 67.25 feet long, the Apatosaurus boasts approximately 80% of its original bones, making it the most complete dinosaur skeleton ever to go under the hammer. In a world where even museum-quality displays often require multiple specimens, this skeleton’s near-perfect preservation makes it a once-in-a-lifetime find.

Since its debut at the Château de Dampierre on July 13th, the exhibition has drawn an unprecedented number of visitors, increasing attendance at the château fivefold. Locals and tourists alike have flocked to see "La Bête de Dampierre," as the French have affectionately dubbed Vulcain. And it's not just the public that's enamored—paleontologists and auction houses around the world are abuzz with speculation on where this ancient wonder will call home next.