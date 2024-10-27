Historic Banksy Collection from Steve Lazarides to be Auctioned at Julien's
The Banksy Archive of Steve Lazarides Auction
Los Angeles, California – (October 14th, 2024) – Julien's Auctions, the industry leading entertainment auction house, announced today "UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES AUCTION," a rare historic opportunity to own an unparalleled collection of over 150 of Banksy's most iconic works, early career sketches, notes, and personal artifacts from photographer, collector and gallerist Steve Lazarides to be offered for the first time this Halloween October, 31st, 2024 in a live and online auction at Julien's Auctions.
Featured in the live and online auction "The Banksy Archive of Steve Lazarides Auction" will be some of the most famous visual artworks created by Banksy owned by Steve Lazarides as well as ephemera relating to Banksy’s early years such as:
A large-format original hand cut Drill Rat in a motorboat stencil with an additional hand cut stencil of Banksy's name attached ($100,000-$200,000).
An original Antenna Chimpanzee Head below a star hand cut stencil ($40,000-$60,000).
A series of original erotic art concept sketches executed on the backside of a flyer for a dominatrix, to which Banksy has added his own notes ($10,000-$20,000).
A pair of Puma brand "Turf War" embroidered sneakers owned and well-worn by Banksy (with his name inscribed inside) that were part of a limited edition offered to V.I.P.s in conjunction with the 2003 "Turf War" exhibition in London ($40,000-$60,000).
"Hooded Figure" original painting ($40,000- $60,000).
Rude Snowman Christmas Card signed jokingly "Raymond Briggs" by Banksy ($30,000-$50,000).
"Burning Police Car" original drawing ($30,000-$50,000) An original draft of the press release for the very first "Santa's Ghetto" exhibition at the Dragon Bar Gallery in 2002, handwritten by Banksy on the back of one of his "Rude Snowman" Christmas cards ($10,000-$20,000).
Pictures on Walls (P.O.W.) handwritten mission statement and additional pages for the opening of the print house and gallery P.O.W. in 2003, including handwritten notes by Banksy ($10,000-$20,000).
Steve Lazarides comments, "Banksy, myself, and a couple of others, set up a company called Pictures On Walls and like we really wanted to make cheap affordable art for the masses...For a very short moment in time we made a difference, we made it OK for ordinary people to like art…It's by far the proudest thing I've done. And by far the most powerful thing I think he's done."
Fifteen cellphones aka "burner" phones used by Steve Lazarides, to covertly contact Banksy when necessary. The brands include, Motorola, Sony, and Nokia ($10,000-$20,000).
"Love Is In The Air" (aka Flower Thrower) ($40,000-$60,000).
Original proof prints "Bomb Hugger (aka Bomb Love)" ($20,000-$40,000); "Laugh Now" ($30,000-$50,000); "Queen Vic" ($10,000-$20,000); "Rude Copper," that was numbered 236/250 but rejected by quality control and later hung on the office wall of the POW headquarters ($40,000-$60,000); "Pulp Fiction" ($20,000-$40,000); and "Grin Reaper" ($10,000-$20,000).
"Girl with Balloon" ($60,000-$80,000)
An original hand cut stencil featuring Banksy's name, housed in a frame ($30,000-$50,000).
Plus, various handwritten notes by Banksy such as for his appearance on the television series "Crimewatch UK," which led to his creation of the artwork, "Crimewatch UK Has Ruined the Countryside For All of Us" ($10,000-$20,000), plans for a proposed New York City exhibition called, "History Will Prove Me Right," signed and dated March 15, 2004 ($10,000-$20,000), and responses to the press read by Steve Lazarides live on Channel 4 news during a televised report about Banksy's "Crude Oils" exhibition which took place in Notting Hill, London in 2005 ($10,000-$20,000), Banksy's 2007 Greatest Britons Art Award ($10,000-$20,000); and more.
"This astonishing collection assembled and lovingly kept for over 25 years by his closest associate and partner, Steve Lazarides, offers an unprecedented look at the history and path of the man that would become the world's most famous and visionary artist named Banksy," said Darren Julien, Co-Founder/Executive Director of Julien's Auctions.
"This auction featuring many of Banksy's earliest works, most recognizable pieces and personal effects is a historic opportunity for the next caretaker to own the most comprehensive and definitive archive of Banksy's legacy."
LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION
"UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES AUCTION"
Thursday, October 31st
Julien's Studios 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Placing Bids
There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:
Bid with Julien's Auctions online.
Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.
Bid in person in the room at our auction events. Bid in advance by absentee bid.
Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818
Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.
