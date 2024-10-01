Julien’s Auctions Shatters Records at Inaugural Hong Kong Auction: Legends in Motion

Bruce Lee, the undisputed martial arts icon and global film star, made a triumphant return to Hong Kong in the form of rare memorabilia that electrified the auction. Bruce Lee’s stunt nunchaku from Enter the Dragon sold for US$190,500 (HK$1,485,900), more than six times its pre-sale estimate. Meanwhile, his Fist of Fury nunchaku fetched US$169,000 (HK$1,318,200), nearly nine times the initial projection. Lee’s personal items, from custom Wing Chun swords to handwritten training calendars, were showcased alongside memorabilia from global pop culture icons like Taylor Swift, BTS, and Michael Jackson.

This unprecedented collection of Bruce Lee items, which fetched over US$1 million (HK$8 million) in total, drew record crowds at the public exhibition held in Pacific Place, Hong Kong. Over 43,000 visitors attended, celebrating Bruce Lee’s enduring impact on both martial arts and pop culture.