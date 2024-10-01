Julien’s Auctions Shatters Records at Inaugural Hong Kong Auction: Legends in Motion

On September 28th, 2024, Julien’s Auctions made its grand debut in Hong Kong with the record-breaking “Legends in Motion” auction. Featuring 87 exclusive items from sports, music, and entertainment legends, this inaugural event drew global attention, with bidders vying for rare and iconic memorabilia. Hosted live at the Island Shangri-La Hotel and online, the auction tallied a staggering US$3 million (HK$23.3 million) in sales, cementing Julien’s as a new player in the Hong Kong market.
The crown jewel of the auction was LeBron James’ legendary high school jersey, immortalized on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002 when he was dubbed “The Chosen One.” This photo-matched piece of sports history sold for an astounding US$1.3 million (HK$10,140,000), shattering the world record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction. The jersey symbolized the start of LeBron’s illustrious career, as the first high school junior ever to grace a Sports Illustrated cover. Collectors also had the opportunity to acquire rare prints from the iconic shoot, including the cover photo, which sold for US$16,250 (HK$126,750)—sixteen times its original estimate.
Bruce Lee, the undisputed martial arts icon and global film star, made a triumphant return to Hong Kong in the form of rare memorabilia that electrified the auction. Bruce Lee’s stunt nunchaku from Enter the Dragon sold for US$190,500 (HK$1,485,900), more than six times its pre-sale estimate. Meanwhile, his Fist of Fury nunchaku fetched US$169,000 (HK$1,318,200), nearly nine times the initial projection. Lee’s personal items, from custom Wing Chun swords to handwritten training calendars, were showcased alongside memorabilia from global pop culture icons like Taylor Swift, BTS, and Michael Jackson.
This unprecedented collection of Bruce Lee items, which fetched over US$1 million (HK$8 million) in total, drew record crowds at the public exhibition held in Pacific Place, Hong Kong. Over 43,000 visitors attended, celebrating Bruce Lee’s enduring impact on both martial arts and pop culture.
The event also featured highly coveted memorabilia from contemporary music legends. Taylor Swift’s original artwork from her “Anti-Hero” music video sold for US$35,750 (HK$278,850), while her 2023 Eras Tour black signed fedora hat fetched US$22,750 (HK$177,450), eleven times its pre-sale estimate. Swift’s Fearless Tour golden boots also made a splash, selling for US$11,700 (HK$91,260).
BTS fans couldn’t resist the group’s “Life Goes On” music video wardrobe, which sold for US$88,900 (HK$693,420). These iconic outfits, along with Michael Jackson’s Thriller-era jacket and Diego Maradona’s Argentina jersey, were among the auction’s most sought-after items.
“We are thrilled with the success of our inaugural auction in Hong Kong, a historic moment for Julien’s Auctions where we celebrated the cultural legacy of global icons from Bruce Lee to LeBron James and the vibrant spirit of this cosmopolitan world city,” said Martin Nolan, Co-founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. “The overwhelming response from collectors and fans from Hong Kong and beyond demonstrates the enduring appeal of pop culture memorabilia. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this remarkable event and look forward to continuing our journey in this dynamic market.”
As Julien’s Auctions expands its reach, the record-breaking results from Hong Kong affirm the lasting allure of cultural memorabilia. From LeBron James’ legendary jersey to Bruce Lee’s nunchaku, these objects are not just relics of the past—they are symbols of the timeless legacies that continue to inspire new generations.
