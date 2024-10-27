Miami Design District Celebrates 10th Annual Design Commission With Nicole Nomsa Moyo’s “Pearl Jam” Installation

Born in Zimbabwe, raised in South Africa, and now based in Toronto, Nicole is a polymath whose diverse portfolio of work has garnered international acclaim over the past decade. Moyo’s “Pearl Jam” is a vibrant tribute to the Southern African Ndebele tribe’s intricate patterns and bold colors, echoing a universal language of creativity and identity that transcends cultural boundaries.

The installation features four interactive jewelry themed experiences placed throughout the Miami Design District, including giant pearls, a deconstructable necklace, a sprawling bracelet, a cluster of pearls tree and radiant earrings dangling elegantly from the trees. These vibrant, geometric shapes invite visitors to engage with the art, weaving tradition into the neighborhood’s dynamic fabric.