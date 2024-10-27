Miami Design District Celebrates 10th Annual Design Commission With Nicole Nomsa Moyo’s “Pearl Jam” Installation

Born in Zimbabwe, raised in South Africa, and now based in Toronto, Nicole is a polymath whose diverse portfolio of work has garnered international acclaim over the past decade. Moyo’s “Pearl Jam” is a vibrant tribute to the Southern African Ndebele tribe’s intricate patterns and bold colors, echoing a universal language of creativity and identity that transcends cultural boundaries.
The installation features four interactive jewelry themed experiences placed throughout the Miami Design District, including giant pearls, a deconstructable necklace, a sprawling bracelet, a cluster of pearls tree and radiant earrings dangling elegantly from the trees. These vibrant, geometric shapes invite visitors to engage with the art, weaving tradition into the neighborhood’s dynamic fabric.
"Pearl Jam came from within. I reflected on the rich tapestry of my cultural heritage, merging it with contemporary design to create a narrative that both honors and transforms tradition. It is an expression of how deeply personal experiences and historical influences can converge to craft a new, resonant story that bridges past inspirations with present innovation. The Ndebele tribe's vibrant aesthetic, with its intricate patterns and bold colors, connects with cultures worldwide, echoing the universal language of creativity and identity.”
Nicole Nomsa Moyo, Architectural and Urban Designer
“Pearl Jam” is intentionally an intersection between tradition and modernity. The larger ‘pearls’ are industrially fabricated out of sustainable materials that contribute to the safety and longevity of the project. The ‘earnings,’ which exemplify fine jewelry, are meticulously handcrafted, honoring the value of exceptional human skill and artistry. “Pearl Jam” reflects the unique heritage of deep rooted African culture and the shared threads that bind diverse communities across the globe.
At the heart of “Pearl Jam” is the artistry of indigenous Ndebele women from Southern Africa, who will handcraft over 1,000 ‘earrings’ using locally sourced materials and weaving elaborate designs and vivid hues into every pearl. These pieces embody the extraordinary talent of their makers. From Southern Africa to the Miami Design District, each earring carries a story of empowerment, connecting diverse cultures through the timeless beauty of human expression.
“When selecting this year’s winner, we were committed to celebrating a designer who spoke to the Miami Design District Commission’s global outlook. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Nicole Moyo - whose work with Ndebele women of all ages offers a unique opportunity to preserve and share their skilfully sustainably creative practice with audiences from around the world. Moyo's deeply thoughtful and inventive work beautifully interprets their generations-old craft traditions in a distinctly contemporary context".
Grela Orihuela, Senior VP of Fairs, Design Miami
Each winter, the Miami Design District extends a special invitation to an imaginative creative to breathe new life into the neighborhood’s landscape. Intertwining with Miami Design District’s pathways, the intriguing public installations become a living thread, engaging with the local trees, architecture, and walkways to create a unique experience for visitors. This lively addition injects a surge of energy into the community precisely when it's most bustling – premiering amidst Miami Art Week, and extending into the new year.
“The Miami Design District’s Annual Design Commission has grown into a vibrant tradition that continues to elevate our community and strengthen Miami’s ever-evolving art scene. We are thrilled to celebrate this 10th edition with Nicole Nomsa Moyo’s visionary installation, which beautifully intertwines creativity, culture, and innovation.”
Craig Robins, President and CEO of DACRA
As we reflect on the legacy of the Annual Design Commission, which has brought transformative public installations to the Miami Design District since 2015, we honor the visionary spirit and cultural impact that continue to shape the neighborhood.
Past winners include: Lara Bohinc’s Utopia (2023) ; Germane Barnes’ Rock | Roll (2022); Studio Proba’s and Enjoy the Weather’s Tomorrow Land (2021); gt2P’s Conscious Actions (2020); Fernando Laposse’s Pink Beasts (2019); Dozie Kanu’s Support System (2018); Charlap Hyman & Herrero’s White Rain (2017); Philippe Malouin’s The Speed of Light (2016); and Snarkitecture’s Holiday (2015).
