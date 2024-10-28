Art and Culture

Art Basel Paris Cements its Position as a Leading Cultural Powerhouse in the French Capital and Beyond

Art Basel Paris 2024: A Triumph at the Grand Palais with Record Attendance and Sales
Art Basel Paris 2024 at the Grand Palais
Art Basel Paris 2024 at the Grand PalaisArt Basel
Published on

The 2024 edition of Art Basel Paris, the first to take place at the iconic Grand Palais, successfully concluded today, amid an enthusiastic response from galleries and local and international visitors.

Marian Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman GalleryArt Basel

The fair, which brought together 195 galleries from 42 countries and territories, including 65 galleries operating spaces in France, attracted an overall attendance of more than 65,000 throughout its VIP and public days, including leading figures and rising stars of Paris' vibrant creative scene.

Art Basel Paris 2024 at the Grand Palais
Art Basel Paris 2024 at the Grand PalaisArt Basel

Exhibitors reported a buoyant mood and outstanding sales across all market segments and show sectors. Galleries placed work by some of the world's leading contemporary artists, 20th-century masters, and emerging voices - including Louise Bourgeois, Julie Mehretu, Willem de Kooning, Lee Ufan, Olga de Amaral, Paulina Olowska, Camille Henrot, Lungiswa Gqunta, Juliette Roche, and Mimosa Echard - in esteemed public and private collections.

Ellen de Bruijne Projects
Ellen de Bruijne ProjectsArt Basel

To mark its arrival at the Grand Palais, Art Basel Paris introduced Premise, a new sector dedicated to highly singular curatorial proposals which brought together nine galleries. Emerging artists and galleries were spotlighted in Emergence, which featured 16 exhibitors.

Piktogram
PiktogramJan Eustachy Wolsky - Courtesy of Art Basel

The show's ambitious Public Program, which unfolded across ten storied sites of the French capital, with Miu Miu as Public Program Official Partner, further strengthened Art Basel's deep connection with Parisian heritage and showcased its ability to create bridges with other creative industries.

Avenue Winston Churchill
Avenue Winston ChurchillJohn Chamberlain - Courtesy of Art Basel
Art Basel Paris 2024 at the Grand Palais
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Announce Dates for Miami Art Week 2024

