Louis Vuitton Presents New Objets Nomades At Design Miami.Paris

For Design Miami.Paris 2024, Louis Vuitton presents an unprecedented exhibition to celebrate the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection and the Maison’s long-standing collaboration with Estúdio Campana. Steadfast allies of Louis Vuitton since 2012 behind some of the most iconic designer pieces of the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection – from the Cocoon seat to the Maracatu suspended cabinet –, Estúdio Campana celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024.

For this occasion, Louis Vuitton, official partner of Design Miami.Paris 2024, will hold an unprecedented exhibition at the LV Dream space based on two themes: a celebration of the work of Estúdio Campana and a showcasing of a Louis Vuitton apartment.

This is an opportunity for the Maison to present its design tradition, highlighted in its Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collections. These bold contemporary creations, inspired by the art of travel, have been conceived in collaboration with the greatest international designers since 2012.