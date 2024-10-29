GIOBAGNARA X ELIE SAAB

GIOBAGNARA and ELIE SAAB have joined forces to unveil a stunning home accessories collection that seamlessly blends Italian craftsmanship with haute couture flair. This exclusive line, meticulously crafted in Italy, celebrates refined elegance and timeless design, offering a range of pieces that promise to enhance any living space with beauty and practicality.
The collection, which includes trays, valet boxes, coasters, and more, is characterized by Giobagnara's renowned leatherwork adorned with the signature Elie Saab monogram. The result is a series of sophisticated, versatile items that bring a touch of glamour to everyday life.
"This collaboration has allowed us to explore new creative possibilities while maintaining the quality and craftsmanship Giobagnara is known for."
Giorgio Bagnara, Founder of Giobagnara
The collection, which incorporates neutral tones with vibrant accents, nods to the growing trend of minimalist luxury. Each piece is designed to offer both aesthetic appeal and functionality, making it perfect for those seeking understated sophistication in their homes. The goal was to create beautiful and practical items that offer a sense of everyday luxury. From intricately crafted leather trays to elegant chess sets, the collaboration brings together two leaders in their respective fields to create something unique for the discerning consumer.
ELIE SAAB, the renowned fashion house synonymous with modern femininity and elegance, is celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. From haute couture to prêt-à-porter, ELIE SAAB's creations embody a fusion of Eastern and Western influences, characterized by luxurious fabrics, intricate embroidery, and a refined color palette. This new collaboration with GIOBAGNARA marks ELIE SAAB's expansion into the world of home accessories, bringing the brand's signature elegance and timeless style to everyday living.
Giobagnara, founded in 1999 by Giorgio Bagnara, is celebrated for its elegant and luxurious creations that epitomize sophistication without ostentation. Renowned for its artisanal Made in Italy craftsmanship, the brand upholds the highest standards by blending traditional techniques with cutting-edge technologies. Giobagnara offers an extensive palette of high-quality leather and suede, enabling innovative and functional designs that push the boundaries of leather craftsmanship. The brand's reputation for expert leather workmanship has made it a trusted partner for interior designers and specialists in yacht and private jet design, delivering bespoke commissions tailored to unique specifications.
In 2015, Giobagnara expanded its portfolio by acquiring Rabitti1969, a brand specializing in saddle leather, also committed to artisanal Made in Italy craftsmanship. This was followed by a strategic collaboration with French designer Stéphane Parmentier in 2017, who became the creative director of Giobagnara and its affiliate brands, further enhancing their luxury appeal. In 2018, the company bolstered its offerings by acquiring Pigment France, renowned for its expertise in leather covering and the artisanal weaving of wicker, rattan, and straw. In 2022, Giobagnara added the Italian luxury lifestyle brand Riviere to its portfolio, enriching its range and reinforcing its commitment to Made in Italy craftsmanship and its international leadership in the luxury sector. Today, Giobagnara employs over 150 people, delivering exceptional quality leather homewares worldwide.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!