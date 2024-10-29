GIOBAGNARA X ELIE SAAB

Giobagnara, founded in 1999 by Giorgio Bagnara, is celebrated for its elegant and luxurious creations that epitomize sophistication without ostentation. Renowned for its artisanal Made in Italy craftsmanship, the brand upholds the highest standards by blending traditional techniques with cutting-edge technologies. Giobagnara offers an extensive palette of high-quality leather and suede, enabling innovative and functional designs that push the boundaries of leather craftsmanship. The brand's reputation for expert leather workmanship has made it a trusted partner for interior designers and specialists in yacht and private jet design, delivering bespoke commissions tailored to unique specifications.

In 2015, Giobagnara expanded its portfolio by acquiring Rabitti1969, a brand specializing in saddle leather, also committed to artisanal Made in Italy craftsmanship. This was followed by a strategic collaboration with French designer Stéphane Parmentier in 2017, who became the creative director of Giobagnara and its affiliate brands, further enhancing their luxury appeal. In 2018, the company bolstered its offerings by acquiring Pigment France, renowned for its expertise in leather covering and the artisanal weaving of wicker, rattan, and straw. In 2022, Giobagnara added the Italian luxury lifestyle brand Riviere to its portfolio, enriching its range and reinforcing its commitment to Made in Italy craftsmanship and its international leadership in the luxury sector. Today, Giobagnara employs over 150 people, delivering exceptional quality leather homewares worldwide.