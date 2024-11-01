Art Takes Center Stage on Lincoln Road: Miami Beach’s Cultural Promenade Unveiled

This Art Week, Lincoln Road is more than just a famous promenade; it’s an open-air gallery celebrating artistry and connection in the heart of Miami Beach. Beginning on November 19 with a walking press conference on the 400 block, Lincoln Road invites visitors to discover three major installations that push the boundaries of public art and interactive design. The collaboration with the City of Miami Beach debuts Daniel Anderson’s “XO World” and Rubem Robierb’s “Dream Machine,” alongside Jordi Mollà’s “Beauty” pop-up gallery—all highlighting themes of unity, aspiration, and creative expression for Miami’s residents and art-loving visitors.
Anchoring this unique art experience is Daniel Anderson’s towering “XO World” on the 400 block, a powerful 12-foot-tall and 24-foot-long stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the universal game of jacks. First introduced at New York’s One World Trade Center on World Peace Day in 2021, “XO World” makes its Florida debut, symbolizing connection across cultures. The “X,” or “love jack,” represents the sign language symbol for love and embodies equality, unity, peace, and love. Meanwhile, the “O” is a globe, representing humanity united as one. Crafted from 20,000 pounds of stainless steel, this stunning work captures both playfulness and depth.
Supported by the XO World Project Foundation, which addresses global needs like healthcare access, clean water, and women’s empowerment, “XO World” encourages visitors to share the gesture of love by crossing their arms over their chests—a movement that has spread across social media. This remarkable installation will remain on Lincoln Road through June 30, 2025, offering visitors the chance to engage and reflect on its message.
Adding to the promenade’s artful ambiance, Rubem Robierb’s “Dream Machine” on the 900 block brings life to the power of aspiration. This large-scale sculpture of butterfly wings, measuring 10 by 13 feet, invites viewers to place themselves between the wings, sparking a vision of dreams taking flight. After its debut on the Celebrity Edge cruise and a celebrated showing in Tribeca Park, “Dream Machine” arrives on Lincoln Road as a symbol of transformation and the law of attraction. Through April 2025, the interactive wings will continue to inspire those who step into their embrace, capturing the beauty of Miami Beach’s spirit.
For a more intimate encounter with art, “Beauty,” a pop-up gallery by acclaimed actor and artist Jordi Mollà, will grace Lincoln Road at 1655 Meridian Ave through December 31. Known for his roles in Blow and Bad Boys II, Mollà brings a unique perspective to his paintings, using acrylics, charcoal, and mixed media to explore life and nature. His recent works from 2020 onwards capture the concept of beauty, combining traditional techniques with the vibrancy of Miami’s cultural landscape. This pop-up gallery offers a distinct perspective that invites visitors to contemplate the delicate interplay of nature and art, adding a new layer to Lincoln Road’s artistic offerings.
This season, Lincoln Road’s Art Week initiatives invite visitors into a reimagined space where monumental sculptures and evocative artworks intersect. Each installation, from the love-affirming “XO World” to the inspiring “Dream Machine” and the introspective “Beauty” gallery, speaks to Miami Beach’s role as a global art hub. Take a stroll down this iconic road, where art transforms not only the landscape but also the spirit of those who visit, creating an unforgettable journey through Miami’s cultural heartbeat.
