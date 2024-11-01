Art Takes Center Stage on Lincoln Road: Miami Beach’s Cultural Promenade Unveiled

Anchoring this unique art experience is Daniel Anderson’s towering “XO World” on the 400 block, a powerful 12-foot-tall and 24-foot-long stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the universal game of jacks. First introduced at New York’s One World Trade Center on World Peace Day in 2021, “XO World” makes its Florida debut, symbolizing connection across cultures. The “X,” or “love jack,” represents the sign language symbol for love and embodies equality, unity, peace, and love. Meanwhile, the “O” is a globe, representing humanity united as one. Crafted from 20,000 pounds of stainless steel, this stunning work captures both playfulness and depth.

Supported by the XO World Project Foundation, which addresses global needs like healthcare access, clean water, and women’s empowerment, “XO World” encourages visitors to share the gesture of love by crossing their arms over their chests—a movement that has spread across social media. This remarkable installation will remain on Lincoln Road through June 30, 2025, offering visitors the chance to engage and reflect on its message.