“Dinner of the Year @ Art Week” Miami 2024 To Blend Art, Fashion, Philanthropy

ARTEdeFashion is a cutting-edge platform celebrating the creativity and influence of emerging Latin and global designers. Through immersive events, digital content, and collaborations with leading brands, ADF elevates Latin talent and connects creatives with new audiences and markets worldwide. ARTEdeFashion is led by;

Sofia Victoria De La Pena brings a rich blend of finance and cultural insight to her role as an Investment Analyst at PGIM Real Estate. With a robust background in economics and finance, Sofia has successfully leveraged her expertise to provide strategic investment insights and contribute to high-level decision-making in real estate and cultural events.

Lourdes M. Castillo is the Chair and Co-founder of the LATAM Family Office Society and Former Florida State Commissioner on the Status of Women.

Sam Schler is the founder of Collab x Collab and is a recognized leader in Fashion Brand Collaborations and Marketing, with experience leading partnerships for brands such as Banana Republic, Gap Inc. and ZARA SA among others.

Calvin Cooper is a serial entrepreneur with venture capital investment expertise spanning several thematic sectors including fintech, proptech, smart cities, blockchain, generative AI, and fashion technology. Cooper was the founder and CEO of Rhove, an award-winning venture-backed real estate fintech firm acquired by reAlpha before its public debut via direct listing.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a multifaceted American talent encompassing roles as a singer, composer, songwriter, designer, and entrepreneur. Her musical career, marked by top Billboard hits, complements her entrepreneurial ventures such as the jewelry line Homage and the professional networking platform SohoMuse. Consuelo is also the co-founder of Latin Ignition, an event showcasing Latin designers and creatives.

