Art Basel Miami and Beyond (Dec. 6–8): 2024’s Hottest Art Trends

One of the most notable trends at Art Basel this year was the emphasis on sustainability - recycled, or biodegradable materials.

Art has become a powerful medium for climate activism, as artists confront audiences with the realities of climate change, pollution, and habitat destruction.

Eco-conscious pieces by artists like Olafur Eliasson and Claudia Comte drew considerable attention, transforming spaces with installations that capture nature’s beauty while provoking reflection on ecological issues.

Eliasson’s work featured recycled materials and organic shapes, while Comte’s installation - made with wood sourced from sustainably managed forests - took audiences through an immersive experience of texture, sound, and color.

The trend not only highlights artists’ social responsibility but also speaks to a growing demand among collectors for art that aligns with their own environmental values.