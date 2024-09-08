AI Art and Copyright Lawsuits: Navigating Innovation and Tradition

Copyright law, as it stands today, is based on the assumption that a human is the sole creator of an original work. Under these laws, the creator has exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, or modify their work for a set period of time.

These protections have historically been applied to paintings, photographs, music, literature, and other forms of creative expression that are the result of human labor and ingenuity. But what happens when the “creator” is an algorithm?

When users generate images on AI platforms, they are not manually crafting each stroke or pixel. Instead, the AI draws upon its vast training data—often sourced from copyrighted works found online—to produce a new, synthesized creation.

This has led to accusations that AI art platforms effectively plagiarize existing works by reusing and remixing elements of previously copyrighted content.

If an AI tool uses a copyrighted image in its training data and then produces a similar output, who owns the rights to that new image? The user? The company that developed the AI? The original artist?

In response, some traditional artists have argued that AI platforms represent a form of intellectual theft, with AI systems benefiting from the hard work of artists without offering proper credit or compensation.

This argument hinges on the idea that AI creations, however complex, are derivative of the content the system was trained on - a notion that clashes with the legal framework of copyright, which is built around the protection of individual, original creations.