Art Students League Gala 2024: A Night Celebrating Artistic Legacy, Community Impact, and Honoring Artistic Icons

The Art Students League of New York hosted its Annual Gala on November 4, 2024, at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), bringing together a vibrant community of artists, patrons, and supporters to honor the League’s influential role in making fine art education accessible to all. This year’s event paid special tribute to renowned League instructor and artist James Little, the late, acclaimed artist Louise Nevelson, and the League’s President, Robin Lechter Frank, along with her husband, Dr. Ronald Frank.
The gala’s primary goal was to raise essential funds for the League’s community outreach initiatives, including the transformative Seeds of the League program, which brings art education to underserved New York City youth. With the League’s 150th Anniversary celebration set for 2025, the gala highlighted a legacy that continues to inspire and foster artistic talent across generations.
Hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Erica and Jack Howard-Potter and Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi & Joseph Mizzi, alongside Artistic and Executive Director Michael Hall, the event welcomed some of the art world’s most influential figures. Notable guests included artists Frederick Brosen, Phong Bui, Patricia Cronin, and Jeffrey Meris, as well as NYC cultural leaders like City Council Member Gale A. Brewer and Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo. Together, these figures celebrated the League’s dedication to nurturing talent and expanding the accessibility of art education.
During the evening’s program, James Little was honored with a tribute to his career and contributions to the League’s mission. Known for his bold abstract works and dedication to art education, Little’s journey has inspired countless students. His award was presented by Friedrich Petzel, a tribute that underscored Little’s lasting impact on the League and the art world.
Robin Lechter Frank and Dr. Ronald Frank were also recognized for their steadfast support of the League and its artists. Since joining the Board of Control in 2018 and becoming President in 2019, Robin Lechter Frank has led initiatives to ensure that art remains accessible to all while preserving the League’s heritage. Her leadership has been instrumental in launching the League’s first online classes, reopening the Dream Ball tradition, and supporting the Seeds of the League program.
One of the evening’s most poignant moments came when artist Richard Little shared his journey from a small Mississippi town to a celebrated figure in the League community. Reflecting on his upbringing, Little remarked, “Growing up in a family where many were functionally illiterate, education wasn’t always within reach. My parents, both with eighth-grade educations, made sacrifices to emphasize its importance for me and my siblings.” He recalled watching his father’s craftsmanship at construction sites, where transforming raw materials into structures ignited his interest in artistic creation and material transformation. His journey—shaped by hard work, perseverance, and the pursuit of artistic education—reflects the spirit of the Art Students League, where art bridges generations and communities.
As part of the gala’s program, Executive Director Michael Hall announced plans for the League’s upcoming 150th Anniversary in 2025. Hall emphasized that the anniversary year would celebrate the League’s rich heritage and advance its mission to support and cultivate new generations of artists. This milestone anniversary will include exclusive benefit prints created by James Little and continue the legacy of the League’s founding mission to provide top-quality, accessible art education.
The evening concluded with a live performance by Grammy-winning musician Ted Nash Trio, whose jazz compositions were the perfect close to a night that underscored the cultural and educational impact of the Art Students League. As the League prepares to enter its 150th year, the 2024 Gala serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of art on individuals and communities alike.
Since its founding in 1875, the Art Students League of New York has been a leading force in art education. Known for its commitment to diversity, accessibility, and artistic excellence, the League has fostered the talents of celebrated artists like Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and Louise Nevelson. Today, with nearly 6,000 students each year, the League continues to offer affordable, top-quality art education through programs like Seeds of the League, which reaches thousands of underserved youth throughout New York City.
For more information on the Art Students League, upcoming anniversary events, or to donate, visit theartstudentsleague.org.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!