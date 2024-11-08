Art Students League Gala 2024: A Night Celebrating Artistic Legacy, Community Impact, and Honoring Artistic Icons

Hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Erica and Jack Howard-Potter and Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi & Joseph Mizzi, alongside Artistic and Executive Director Michael Hall, the event welcomed some of the art world’s most influential figures. Notable guests included artists Frederick Brosen, Phong Bui, Patricia Cronin, and Jeffrey Meris, as well as NYC cultural leaders like City Council Member Gale A. Brewer and Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo. Together, these figures celebrated the League’s dedication to nurturing talent and expanding the accessibility of art education.

During the evening’s program, James Little was honored with a tribute to his career and contributions to the League’s mission. Known for his bold abstract works and dedication to art education, Little’s journey has inspired countless students. His award was presented by Friedrich Petzel, a tribute that underscored Little’s lasting impact on the League and the art world.

Robin Lechter Frank and Dr. Ronald Frank were also recognized for their steadfast support of the League and its artists. Since joining the Board of Control in 2018 and becoming President in 2019, Robin Lechter Frank has led initiatives to ensure that art remains accessible to all while preserving the League’s heritage. Her leadership has been instrumental in launching the League’s first online classes, reopening the Dream Ball tradition, and supporting the Seeds of the League program.