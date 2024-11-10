Luxury SuperYacht Phoenicia: An Enduring Minimalist Masterpiece Concept

The Phoenicia superyacht features a pristine white color and an intricate latticework gallery, creating a unique and captivating look. The open deck spaces and helipad provide ample room for guests to enjoy the sea breeze and take in the stunning views.

The bow of the Phoenicia is designed to pay homage to ancient Greek royal ships, with exceptional lighting that creates the illusion of lighted oars, reminiscent of the oar-driven warships known as Triremes.

Step inside and the yacht boasts a vast, minimally decorated interior sheathed in automated Venetian blinds. This minimalist white interior showcases the endless possibilities for a deep-pocketed billionaire.

Despite lacking traditional luxuries like multiple rooms, spas, pools, and salons, the Phoenicia more than compensates with its unique design and the opportunity to experience the sea in a new, minimalist fashion.