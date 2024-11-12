The Art of Hip Hop Presents Cey Adams’ Departure: 40 Years of Art and Design During MIAMI ART WEEK

About Cey Adams:

Cey Adams, a native of New York City, emerged from the downtown graffiti scene alongside iconic artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. As Def Jam’s founding Creative Director, Adams created visual identities and album covers for Hip Hop’s biggest stars. His work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, MoMA, the Brooklyn Museum, and more. He has also authored several works, including DEFinition: The Art and Design of Hip-Hop and Def Jam Recordings: The First 25 Years.

About Art of Hip Hop:

Art of Hip Hop is a premier gallery located in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood district, dedicated to exploring the intersection of graffiti, street art, and Hip Hop culture. Through its exhibitions, events, and educational programs, the gallery serves as a cultural hub, fostering dialogue and creativity at the crossroads of urban art and contemporary culture.

