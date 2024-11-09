Soaring in Style: Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 Revolutionizes Luxury Helicopter Travel
With over 25 years in private aviation, Eli Flint has navigated the skies—and the industry—from various high-level roles, including sales and leadership positions at prestigious companies such as FlightSafety International and Bombardier Aerospace. Today, as President of Flexjet’s helicopter division, Flint oversees Flexjet’s helicopter operations featuring the Sikorsky S-76, an aircraft revered for its elegance, performance, and sophisticated appeal. Known for its quiet cabin, plush interiors, and advanced safety features, the Sikorsky S-76 is a standout in Flexjet's offerings, attracting discerning travelers seeking seamless connections between air and sea. We sat down with Flint to discuss Flexjet’s commitment to safety, comfort, and environmental responsibility.
In Conversation with Eli Flint
Eli, Flexjet’s presence at international boat shows highlights the natural synergy between yachting and private aviation. In your view, how does the Sikorsky S-76 complement the luxury yachting experience for discerning travelers?
Eli Flint: “We don’t operate Sikorsky by accident. We chose this platform because it’s one of the most capable, especially among American helicopters. The S-76 goes the fastest, goes the farthest, and is incredibly comfortable. It’s about what the aircraft can do—flying in varied weather, with twin engines and dual pilots, ensuring complete redundancy and reliability. The dispatch rate is in the high 90s, meaning it’s ready to go almost every time. And the cabin itself is as quiet as a luxury SUV, so you can have a conversation or enjoy a drink without needing headsets. That’s not something you find in many helicopters. The experience of flying in the S-76 complements the yachting lifestyle seamlessly—it's smooth, luxurious, and reliable, just like a top-tier yacht.”
For those exploring Flexjet’s helicopter services, can you tell us about the different access options, like charter, card, and lease? What makes each option appealing to luxury travelers?
Eli Flint: “Flexjet operates on a subscription-based model, focusing on long-term relationships with our customers. With options like a multi-year lease, clients essentially own a piece of the aircraft and have guaranteed access. This allows them to enjoy the benefits of private aviation without the challenges of ownership, such as hiring pilots, securing hangar space, and handling maintenance. We operate three helicopter fleets—South Florida, New York City, and London, which covers the UK, Ireland, and France. Once clients have hours in the program, they can seamlessly access helicopters in any of these markets, making it an adaptable and hassle-free solution. This approach is tailored for those who appreciate convenience—no need for complex arrangements; just an email or call, and they’re ready to fly.”
With the lottery offering a transfer from South Florida to the exclusive Rockwell Island helipad in Bimini, what do you hope guests will take away from this unique experience in terms of convenience and luxury?
Eli Flint: “We want to showcase Rockwell’s beauty and make people aware of how easily accessible it is. It’s just a quick 30-minute flight from South Florida, yet it feels worlds apart. Flying in a helicopter at such a low altitude offers a more intimate experience—last time, we flew just 10 feet over the water and saw eagle rays beneath us. It’s a beautiful way to arrive, unlike anything you’d experience in a plane. Our customers value the experience of flying and the stunning views it provides. It’s about the journey as much as the destination—half an hour over turquoise waters to arrive at a pristine, exclusive destination like Rockwell Island is what makes private helicopter travel truly luxurious.”
The Flexjet Sikorsky S-76 boasts impressive safety features and redundancies. Could you share what goes into maintaining this level of safety and how it enhances passenger peace of mind?
Eli Flint: “Safety is integral to the Sikorsky design. It flies with two pilots, two engines, and two autopilots, plus a four-blade rotor system for extra stability. It’s incredibly reliable and quiet, and Sikorsky’s military heritage adds to that trust factor—the new Marine One is a Sikorsky. Many of the safety features in our S-76, like redundant systems and robust engineering, were derived from military applications, so this is a trusted, proven design. Flexjet also ensures our interiors are luxurious, with custom-made elements like wool and silk carpeting and brushed nickel details. When you step into one of our helicopters, you’re in an environment crafted to our high standards of comfort and aesthetics. So while you’re enjoying a peaceful, stylish flight, you also know that every element of your experience has been optimized for safety and reliability.”
For guests unfamiliar with the Sikorsky S-76, what features set this helicopter apart in terms of comfort and design, and how does it embody Flexjet’s commitment to exceptional quality?
Eli Flint: “One unique feature of the S-76 is that you don’t need a headset in the cabin; it’s that quiet. You’re free to relax and enjoy a conversation, just like you would in a luxury car. The spacious design, ample legroom, and premium materials elevate the experience. It’s equipped with noise-reducing panels and offers panoramic views—ideal for those who appreciate both style and function. Every detail of the helicopter, from custom carpets to brushed nickel finishes, is carefully chosen to ensure that our clients have an unparalleled, luxury travel experience.”
With Flexjet’s expanding helipad network and helicopter service in regions like the Northeastern U.S., Florida, and the U.K., how do you see this growth shaping the future of luxury helicopter travel and its appeal to private aviation and yachting enthusiasts?
Eli Flint: “We’re redefining helicopters as a regional solution. It’s not just about quick trips to city centers; it’s about flexibility. Recently, we had a client travel from New York City to his son’s school football game in Delaware, then head to his Virginia farm—all without stepping foot in an airport. This network is expanding, with custom landing zones created to meet our clients’ unique needs. From Long Island to the Hamptons or London to Paris, our goal is to make travel simpler and more accessible. We’re also deeply committed to ‘flying friendly’ by respecting community routes and minimizing sound disruption. Additionally, we’re investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to offset our environmental impact, and we’re proud to exceed 100% emissions offset. Our vision is to make luxury helicopter travel as sustainable and accessible as possible, while still offering the convenience and exclusivity our clients expect.”
Closing Thoughts
Speaking with Eli Flint was a pleasure, as he offered insight into the thoughtfulness behind Flexjet’s offerings and how they’re shaping the future of luxury helicopter travel. The Sikorsky S-76 embodies a marriage of functionality and elegance, tailored for the needs of the most discerning travelers. With its growing network, commitment to safety, and eco-conscious initiatives, Flexjet continues to elevate the standards of private aviation and redefine luxury travel experiences.
