Soaring in Style: Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 Revolutionizes Luxury Helicopter Travel

A

Eli Flint: “Safety is integral to the Sikorsky design. It flies with two pilots, two engines, and two autopilots, plus a four-blade rotor system for extra stability. It’s incredibly reliable and quiet, and Sikorsky’s military heritage adds to that trust factor—the new Marine One is a Sikorsky. Many of the safety features in our S-76, like redundant systems and robust engineering, were derived from military applications, so this is a trusted, proven design. Flexjet also ensures our interiors are luxurious, with custom-made elements like wool and silk carpeting and brushed nickel details. When you step into one of our helicopters, you’re in an environment crafted to our high standards of comfort and aesthetics. So while you’re enjoying a peaceful, stylish flight, you also know that every element of your experience has been optimized for safety and reliability.”