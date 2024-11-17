Museum of Graffiti Marks Its 5th Anniversary with A Solo Exhibition entitled OG Slick

Museum of Graffiti proudly announces its 5th-anniversary exhibition, featuring the pioneering work of OG Slick, an artist whose influence on graffiti, street culture, and contemporary art has reverberated globally for over three decades. Debuting during Art Basel Miami Beach, the exhibition runs from December 4, 2024, to February 2, 2025, with a public first look at 12PM on December 4, 2024. The event promises to be one of the highlights of the Art Basel calendar, with OG Slick’s provocative body of work, culinary F&B pairings courtesy of CookUnity and Paso D'Oro, and Modelo, and musical performances curated by Rolling Loud.
OG Slick’s work encapsulates a deep understanding of the visual and cultural tensions between the underground and mainstream. This specific show really begs big questions about happiness in the modern era by remixing traditionally “happy” markings such as Mickey Mouse’s hands, the three little pigs, or the classic yellow happy face first introduced in 1963. His art embodies a unique, cunning aesthetic that has fused street culture with commercial and fine art for more than 30 years, making him a seminal figure in both the graffiti world and the larger art narrative.
OG Slick’s art defies easy categorization, but always tends to explore themes of urban decay, pop culture, and excessive commercial commodification and consumption. His pieces—rooted in graffiti’s raw energy—are sophisticated commentaries on mass culture and society’s obsession with branding and consumption. This exhibition offers an in-depth examination of his thematic evolution and his ability to oscillate between the world of street art and the institutional confines of the gallery.
These works reference Slick’s roots in streetwear and graffiti, where stickers were once the most effective means of guerrilla marketing. In this series, Slick repurposes logos and brand identities, creating intricate compositions that highlight the tension between individuality and mass consumerism. His deft manipulation of color and form is not just an aesthetic triumph but also a statement on the commercialization of dissent.
This immersive, multi-media installation extends beyond the gallery walls, inviting viewers into an alternate reality defined by Slick’s signature happy face. The bright, playful aesthetic belies deeper commentary on societal expectations, rebellion, and the role of art in public spaces. This body of work merges visual languages by including paintings, sculptures, vinyl toys, and digital art.
As a special component of the anniversary celebration, the Museum of Graffiti will offer limited-edition prints, sculptures, and exclusive merchandise designed by OG Slick. These collector’s items encapsulate the spirit of Slick’s artistic journey and provide a tangible connection to his legacy.
In a fitting tribute to Slick’s roots in urban culture, Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival, will curate a live musical performance that complements the exhibition. This fusion of hip-hop and graffiti reinforces the Museum’s mission to celebrate the interconnectedness of street culture, art, and music, elevating both to a global platform.
Artist: OG Slick (Richard P. Wyrgatsch II)
Exhibition Dates: December 4, 2024 – February 2, 2025
Opening: Collectors’ Preview December 4, 2024 at 11AM / Public Opening December 4, 2024 at 12PM with complete interactive outdoor experience featuring complementary food, drinks, music, art demonstrations and more from the top artists and brands in the world.
Limited Edition Collectible Release: December 4, 2024 at 2PM
Venue: Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!