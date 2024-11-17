Museum of Graffiti Marks Its 5th Anniversary with A Solo Exhibition entitled OG Slick

Sticker Collage Paintings: These works reference Slick’s roots in streetwear and graffiti, where stickers were once the most effective means of guerrilla marketing. In this series, Slick repurposes logos and brand identities, creating intricate compositions that highlight the tension between individuality and mass consumerism. His deft manipulation of color and form is not just an aesthetic triumph but also a statement on the commercialization of dissent.

Happy Face Series: This immersive, multi-media installation extends beyond the gallery walls, inviting viewers into an alternate reality defined by Slick’s signature happy face. The bright, playful aesthetic belies deeper commentary on societal expectations, rebellion, and the role of art in public spaces. This body of work merges visual languages by including paintings, sculptures, vinyl toys, and digital art.

As a special component of the anniversary celebration, the Museum of Graffiti will offer limited-edition prints, sculptures, and exclusive merchandise designed by OG Slick. These collector’s items encapsulate the spirit of Slick’s artistic journey and provide a tangible connection to his legacy.

In a fitting tribute to Slick’s roots in urban culture, Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival, will curate a live musical performance that complements the exhibition. This fusion of hip-hop and graffiti reinforces the Museum’s mission to celebrate the interconnectedness of street culture, art, and music, elevating both to a global platform.