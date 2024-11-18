A Night of Elegance and Impact: The 29th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball

On November 2, 2024, the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball once again took center stage, heralding the beginning of Miami’s glittering charity season. Celebrating its 29th year, the black-tie gala delivered an unforgettable evening of opulence, star power, and heartfelt generosity, raising over $5 million to fulfill life-changing wishes for critically ill children. Headlined by Grammy Award-winning megastar Gwen Stefani, the event proved to be a stunning success, seamlessly blending high fashion, dazzling entertainment, and a profound mission.
The Ball’s success owes much to its visionary leaders, affectionately called “The Three Amigos”: Shareef M. Malnik, philanthropist and longtime Gala Chair; Glenn Sampert, General Manager of InterContinental® Miami and gala host; and Norman Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Their unwavering dedication and creativity have elevated this event into one of the most anticipated on Miami’s social calendar.
Malnik, serving as Gala Chair for 19 years, described the evening as “a testament to the power of community coming together for a shared purpose.” Co-chair Gabrielle Anwar, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker, infused the night with her signature charm, captivating the audience during the evening’s live auction.
This year’s theme, "CIRCO: La Madre Della Luce," transported guests to a surreal Italian circus, where fantasy intertwined with reality. Upon arrival, guests stepped into a wonderland of hot pink chiffon curtains, whimsical furry spheres, and a vibrant 14-foot red carpet framed by backlit fabric displays in shades of rose, mauve, and lavender. The creative genius behind this visual masterpiece was Maxwell Blandford, who collaborated with Deco Productions to craft an immersive experience like no other.
Inside the Mezzanine, celestial backdrops and plush blue velvet bars welcomed attendees to a cocktail reception that epitomized luxury. A raw bar featuring exquisite seafood and sushi, accompanied by intricate ice sculptures—such as a Venetian gondola complete with a gondolier—set the stage for indulgence. Culinary artistry by InterContinental Miami chefs Jehyson Padilla, Francesco Martini, and their team elevated the evening’s gastronomic offerings.
The Biscayne Ballroom metamorphosed into a glamorous speakeasy infused with soft pink lighting, blush faux-fur tablecloths, and dramatic nine-foot inflatable decor. The decadent tablescapes featured lush arrangements of fresh roses, hydrangeas, and cascading greenery, with bursts of peacock feathers adding a regal touch. Velvet and sequined table linens amplified the sense of drama, embodying the maximalist aesthetic of the evening.
Guests were further enchanted by two theatrical dance performances choreographed by Ruddy Sanchez of New Century Dance Company. From classical ballet en pointe to Pop-Lock, these productions blended Italian poetry and music, including a Baroque aria and a techno remix of "O Fortuna." The finale—a diva unveiling balloons hidden within her voluminous skirt—ushered attendees into the Grand Ballroom with a flourish.
The InterContinental Miami culinary team delivered a sumptuous menu reflecting the evening’s theme. Highlights included L'Equilibrista, a basil-infused tartlet with jumbo lump crabmeat, stracciatella cheese, and roasted grapes, as well as Goccia di Luce, a vanilla-bean panna cotta topped with a mango-lime coulis sphere. Vegetarian and vegan options ensured every guest savored the exquisite offerings.
The live auction, led with panache by Gabrielle Anwar, featured exclusive treasures: a McLaren Artura in "Ember Orange," custom couture by Naeem Khan, and luxury art pieces by acclaimed creators such as David Banegas and Stephen Gamson. The crescendo of the auction was the "Million Dollar Circle," where donors like the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation contributed $1 million each, inspiring a wave of matching generosity.
A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Wish Kid Kennedy Cunningham. Diagnosed with leukemia, Kennedy had her dream come true by cooking with chef Joanna Gaines. Her joyful presence, along with her family’s heartfelt gratitude, underscored the profound impact of Make-A-Wish®.
As the evening reached its pinnacle, Gwen Stefani took the stage, delivering an electrifying 45-minute performance of iconic hits, including “Hey Baby” and “Sunday Morning.” The audience was captivated not only by her chart-topping classics but also by her debut of “Swallow My Tears,” a poignant new release. The night’s mission resonated deeply when Stefani introduced her bassist, a former Wish Kid whose journey illustrated the transformative power of hope.
The celebration extended into the early hours at the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Nightclub. Decorated in a cabaret style with gold accents, the afterparty featured headline performances by Martha Wash, whose renditions of “It’s Raining Men” and “Gonna Make You Sweat” kept the dance floor alive. Guests enjoyed a premium bar, live music, and immersive entertainment, including contortionist UGI, ensuring the night ended on a high note.
For nearly three decades, the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball has symbolized the power of community and compassion. This year’s event, with its record-breaking fundraising and awe-inspiring creativity, solidified its place as a cornerstone of Miami’s philanthropy scene. As Norm Wedderburn eloquently stated, “Your dedication fuels our mission and reminds us all of the incredible impact we can have together.”
To learn more about supporting Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, visit sfla.wish.org. For details on the InterContinental Miami, explore www.icmiamihotel.com.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!