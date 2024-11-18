A Night of Elegance and Impact: The 29th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball

The Ball’s success owes much to its visionary leaders, affectionately called “The Three Amigos”: Shareef M. Malnik, philanthropist and longtime Gala Chair; Glenn Sampert, General Manager of InterContinental® Miami and gala host; and Norman Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Their unwavering dedication and creativity have elevated this event into one of the most anticipated on Miami’s social calendar.

Malnik, serving as Gala Chair for 19 years, described the evening as “a testament to the power of community coming together for a shared purpose.” Co-chair Gabrielle Anwar, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker, infused the night with her signature charm, captivating the audience during the evening’s live auction.