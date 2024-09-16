Unveiling the 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball: A Night of Grandeur and Generosity

The 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball is back, promising a night of elegance, creativity, and heartfelt philanthropy. Set to take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, this iconic event marks the official start of Miami’s highly anticipated charity season. Presented by Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida and InterContinental® Miami, the Ball has long been celebrated as one of South Florida’s premier fundraising events, known for its impressive creativity and the generosity of its patrons.

Last year’s record-breaking gala raised an astounding $5 million, helping Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida continue its mission of granting life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Gala Chair Shareef M. Malnik, who has held this role for 19 years, is once again at the helm, alongside his wife, actor and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar, who will serve as Gala Co-Chair. Anwar, a dedicated Make-A-Wish® Ambassador, will also preside over the electrifying Live Wish Auction, a highlight of the evening that raises essential funds for the cause.