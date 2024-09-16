Unveiling the 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball: A Night of Grandeur and Generosity

The 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball is back, promising a night of elegance, creativity, and heartfelt philanthropy. Set to take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, this iconic event marks the official start of Miami’s highly anticipated charity season. Presented by Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida and InterContinental® Miami, the Ball has long been celebrated as one of South Florida’s premier fundraising events, known for its impressive creativity and the generosity of its patrons.
Last year’s record-breaking gala raised an astounding $5 million, helping Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida continue its mission of granting life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Gala Chair Shareef M. Malnik, who has held this role for 19 years, is once again at the helm, alongside his wife, actor and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar, who will serve as Gala Co-Chair. Anwar, a dedicated Make-A-Wish® Ambassador, will also preside over the electrifying Live Wish Auction, a highlight of the evening that raises essential funds for the cause.
This year’s gala theme, “Il Circo: La Madre Della Luce,” promises to transport guests into a fantastical Italian circus, where the lines between reality and imagination blur. The immersive experience, designed by Creative Director Maxwell Blandford and brought to life by DECO Productions, invites attendees to join in the whimsical world of Il Pagliacci characters on a magical quest for “The Mother of Light.” From the grand red-carpet entrance to the opulent décor, every detail has been meticulously curated to create a mesmerizing atmosphere.
The evening will begin with a lavish cocktail reception featuring the event’s renowned silent auction, followed by a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by InterContinental® Miami Executive Chef Jhonnatan Contreras. As dessert is served, Anwar’s high-energy Live Wish Auction will ignite the room, offering attendees the chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of children.
No Make-A-Wish® Ball is complete without a show-stopping performance, and while the headlining artist remains a well-kept secret, past performers have included musical legends such as Diana Ross, Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Hudson, and Sting. The evening will culminate with an exclusive afterparty—the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Nightclub—where guests will enjoy live entertainment and sip on premium libations as the celebration continues into the early hours.
The InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball is more than just a night of glitz and glamour; it is a beacon of hope for children facing unimaginable challenges. With over 14,000 wishes granted in the chapter’s 40-year history, Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida is dedicated to bringing joy, strength, and a sense of possibility to children with critical illnesses. The funds raised at the Ball directly support this mission, helping the organization grant more than 600 wishes annually to local children.
Since its inception in 2011, The Chairman’s Challenge, spearheaded by Shareef M. Malnik, has brought together an influential group of business and philanthropic leaders who commit $25,000 annually for five years to underwrite the Ball’s costs. These contributions ensure that every dollar raised during the event goes directly to granting wishes. Among the esteemed members of the Chairman’s Challenge are Mr. Marshall Ames, Mr. & Mrs. Andrew and Tatsiana Ansin, and Mr. Stuart Miller, to name a few.
As one of the most highly anticipated charity galas in the region, the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball is a must-attend event for Miami’s philanthropic elite. With its breathtaking theme, world-class entertainment, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children, the 29th Annual Make-A-Wish® Ball is sure to be an unforgettable evening.
Let’s come together for an inspiring night of generosity and celebration, where wishes come true, and the magic of “Il Circo: La Madre Della Luce” lights up the night.
For more information about Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, visit sfla.wish.org and stay connected @makeawishsfla across all social media platforms.
Be sure to reserve your tickets to this one-of-a-kind event and make a wish come true.
