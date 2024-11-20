Art Meets Appetite: A Luxurious Culinary Journey Through Art Basel Miami 2024

Date: Monday, December 2, 7 PM

Location: Ostrow Brasserie, 4850 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Ostrow Brasserie debuts its Ostrow x Art Basel dinner, hosted by NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire. The four-course menu is inspired by works from Israeli artists Gil Goren, Nir Segal, and renowned artist and former NFL player Brian Poli-Dixon, blending culinary and artistic excellence.

Guests will enjoy curated wine pairings from Stoudemire Wines, as well as live performances by Venezuelan artist LAMACA. Part of the proceeds will support the Amar’e Stoudemire Foundation, making it a celebration of art, flavor, and philanthropy.

Tickets: HERE