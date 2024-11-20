Art Meets Appetite: A Luxurious Culinary Journey Through Art Basel Miami 2024

Miami Art Week transforms the city into a hub where creativity thrives in every corner. This year, Art Basel Miami invites visitors to explore a seamless blend of visual art and gourmet dining, offering unforgettable experiences that elevate both. Whether you’re indulging in an omakase crafted by Michelin-starred chefs or sipping art-inspired cocktails, this guide ensures you won’t miss a moment of this culinary and artistic celebration.
Ostrow Brasserie debuts its Ostrow x Art Basel dinner, hosted by NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire. The four-course menu is inspired by works from Israeli artists Gil Goren, Nir Segal, and renowned artist and former NFL player Brian Poli-Dixon, blending culinary and artistic excellence.
Guests will enjoy curated wine pairings from Stoudemire Wines, as well as live performances by Venezuelan artist LAMACA. Part of the proceeds will support the Amar’e Stoudemire Foundation, making it a celebration of art, flavor, and philanthropy.
Tickets: HERE
On December 4, Queen Miami Beach transforms into an artistic haven as Kei’s Smile Factory comes to life with Japanese-inspired live paintings. Guests can enjoy an intimate evening of art paired with signature Japanese dishes, such as expertly crafted sushi and Wagyu beef.
On December 7, the venue elevates dining into a multisensory extravaganza with Franck Brill’s interactive art showcase, featuring models, aerialists, and live music. Housed in the historic Paris Theater, Queen blends art deco elegance with cutting-edge creativity, making it a must-visit during Art Week.
Reservations: HERE
Broadway enthusiasts and foodies alike will adore the immersive experience at Teatro, housed within the . As Some Like It Hot takes the stage, Teatro’s vibrant dining room sets the perfect pre-show ambiance with its dramatic red tones that mirror theater curtains. Guests can indulge in the exclusive Bathtub Booze cocktail, a whimsical homage to Prohibition with its blend of rum, port, and tart cherry juice, topped with velvety egg white foam.
ensures that this signature cocktail is available throughout the theater, adding a touch of theatrical flair to your evening. Reservations are highly recommended two hours before the show to fully enjoy the 2,500-square-foot restaurant’s upscale dining experience.
Reservations: HERE
Marion Miami’s $4 million renovation provides a stunning backdrop for its immersive Art Week events. On December 3, Franck Brill’s interactive showcase takes center stage, captivating diners with live art that engages the senses.
On December 5, the venue’s iconic Thursday Soirée welcomes Kei’s Smile Factory, where body art and dynamic beats by DJ Eran Hersh transform dinner into a spectacle. Marion’s sophisticated ambiance and culinary excellence make it a highlight of Art Basel’s social calendar.
Reservations: HERE
Located within the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Verde offers a serene dining experience surrounded by world-class art and Biscayne Bay's panoramic views. The seasonal menu features locally sourced ingredients, ensuring each dish reflects Miami’s vibrant culture.
With lush greenery cascading from the museum’s overhang and the terrace leading directly to PAMM’s sculpture garden, the outdoor seating is a sensory delight. After your meal, explore the museum’s curated exhibitions, making it an ideal destination for art lovers and food enthusiasts alike.
LPM partners with Pearl Lam Galleries to showcase Michal Korman’s vibrant, nature-inspired artworks. The colorful abstractions adorn the elegant dining space, creating a unique atmosphere where art and gastronomy intersect.
Complementing the visual feast, LPM offers a dessert and cocktail inspired by Korman’s creations, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to the dining experience. This special pairing is available starting November 28.
As a cornerstone of Miami Art Week, the Sagamore Art Brunch brings together art collectors, creators, and connoisseurs for an unforgettable morning. Guests will experience Eternal Creations, a rare collection of Michelangelo’s silver casts, crafted using original Vatican molds entrusted to Fonderia Artistica Ferdinando Marinelli in Florence.
Beyond the breathtaking art, the event boasts gourmet catering by Paul, elegant mixology stations, and live performances by the South Florida Symphony. Art activations, NFT displays, and fashion shows create a dynamic atmosphere that highlights the intersection of art and culture.
Tickets: HERE
Queen Omakase’s intimate dining space offers an exclusive collaboration between Michelin-starred Chef Freddy Money and Queen’s Chef Max Kamakura. Over three nights, guests will embark on a $395 per person culinary journey featuring innovative techniques and exotic ingredients from around the globe.
With two seatings per evening, the experience promises an artistic approach to traditional omakase, reflecting the inventiveness of Art Basel itself. This event epitomizes the fusion of fine dining and artistic expression.
Reservations: HERE
Sweet Liberty hosts Denver’s Yacht Club Bar for a one-night-only cocktail collaboration that showcases the best of both acclaimed bars. Guests can savor meticulously crafted drinks that blend Yacht Club’s award-winning style with Sweet Liberty’s innovative flair.
This exclusive pop-up is co-hosted by Mary Alison Wright, McLain Hedges, and Naren Young, promising a night of unforgettable flavors and camaraderie. With its vibrant atmosphere, Sweet Liberty ensures a memorable evening.
