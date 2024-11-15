Where to Dine During Art Basel Miami 2024

Art Basel Miami is more than just an art fair; it’s an immersive experience where art meets the pulse of Miami’s dining scene. From chic, internationally acclaimed hotspots to intimate, brand-new gems, here’s your guide to the finest dining destinations that promise to elevate your Art Basel experience. Each venue combines culinary mastery with an ambiance that resonates with Miami’s diverse cultural fabric.
Delilah Miami delivers an experience straight out of the Roaring ‘20s with its lush interiors and impeccable service. The vintage-inspired menu, offering elevated comfort foods like gourmet chicken tenders and luxurious cocktails, is as elegant as the waterfront views. For Art Basel week, Delilah hosts “Coco Loco,” a special Wednesday event featuring Buena Vibra Social Club, which perfectly complements the evening’s sophistication with Latin-infused tunes.
Begin your Art Basel journey with Estiatorio Milos, a Miami Beach staple celebrated for its dedication to simplicity and the freshest ingredients. Founded by Greek restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, Milos captures the essence of the Mediterranean with locally sourced seafood, vibrant vegetables, and olive oil from the Aegean. As you savor each bite, you’ll find the flavors as awe-inspiring as the art installations just a few blocks away.
For an experience where dining feels like stepping into an artwork, head to ZZ’s Club. This Japanese-inspired members club invites diners to an omakase journey, featuring fresh Tokyo-sourced seafood and the finest Wagyu. The lush, Ken Fulk-designed setting in the Design District sets the stage for an exquisite prelude to the creative energy at Art Basel.
Opening in Early December 2024, MIMI Chinese debuts in South Beach just in time for Art Basel, bringing bold Chinese flavors with a contemporary twist. Helmed by Chef David Schwartz, a Michelin Young Chef Award winner, and Executive Chef Braden Chong, the restaurant offers a curated selection of sakes and wines to complement each dish. This new addition to Miami’s dining scene promises authentic yet innovative Chinese cuisine, adding a fresh dimension to the city’s culinary landscape.
Celebrated for its Mediterranean-inspired dishes and lively atmosphere, HaSalon Miami is a sensory delight. Chef Eyal Shani’s creations—ranging from hearty lamb kebabs to artfully plated salads—embody the Mediterranean soul. Art Week visitors can revel in HaSalon’s unique blend of exquisite flavors and festive spirit, a perfect crescendo for an evening immersed in Miami’s art scene.
Step into a world of theatrical flair at Teatro, the new dining venue inside the Adrienne Arsht Center. Designed with an avant-garde aesthetic, Teatro’s New American cuisine offers a blend of European and Latin flavors, perfect for those seeking a sophisticated yet innovative pre-show dining experience during Art Week’s Broadway debut of Some Like It Hot.
Carbone Miami revives the glamor of mid-century New York-style Italian dining with a luxurious Miami twist. Expect classic Italian dishes like Spicy Rigatoni Vodka paired with an ambiance that embodies the sophistication of Miami’s most stylish. Perfect for unwinding after a day of art-hopping, Carbone brings a blend of nostalgia and innovation to each dish.
Known for its daily updated menus and delicate Japanese dishes, Uchi Miami brings a touch of Zen to the bustling Wynwood neighborhood. Diners can enjoy an impressive range of sushi, sashimi, and innovative cocktails in a setting that feels like an oasis. Uchi’s special Art Week happy hour, with half-price sparkling wines, is ideal for unwinding after a day in Miami’s art-infused neighborhoods.
Set to open its doors in early December 2024, RosaNegra Miami brings the internationally acclaimed Grupo RosaNegra’s vibrant, high-energy dining experience to the U.S. for the first time. Located in the newly rebranded Dua Miami, Autograph Collection Hotel, the venue will showcase a unique fusion of elevated Latin American cuisine and dynamic entertainment. This hotspot promises an exhilarating atmosphere, making it ideal for those seeking both culinary excellence and lively ambiance during Art Week.
This intimate Italian eatery exudes a romantic, Old-World charm that feels like a quiet escape from the Art Basel buzz. Located just minutes from the Miami Beach Convention Center, Donna Mare focuses on classic Italian dishes, like handmade pasta and wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, served in an atmosphere that transports you to Italy’s coastal villages.
Recently opened at The Setai Miami Beach, Japón takes diners on a culinary adventure through Japanese flavors. Led by chefs Vijayudu Veena and Iván Monzón, this refined establishment offers both indoor and serene courtyard seating. With dishes rooted in traditional Japanese techniques, Japón seamlessly blends elegance with authenticity—perfect for those looking to explore the flavors of Japan amid Miami’s Art Week excitement.
Opening in November 2024 at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Casa Gianna is set to offer an all-day dining experience that flows from morning coffee to evening cocktails. Led by Chef David Caceres, the menu is a tribute to Italian culinary traditions, with dishes ranging from homemade pasta to classic espresso. With diverse dining environments, including an inviting indoor dining room, a lush Piazza, and a charming caffè, Casa Gianna is perfect for an intimate escape amidst Art Basel’s energetic atmosphere.
