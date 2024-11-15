Where to Dine During Art Basel Miami 2024

Location: 730 1st St., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Begin your Art Basel journey with Estiatorio Milos, a Miami Beach staple celebrated for its dedication to simplicity and the freshest ingredients. Founded by Greek restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, Milos captures the essence of the Mediterranean with locally sourced seafood, vibrant vegetables, and olive oil from the Aegean. As you savor each bite, you’ll find the flavors as awe-inspiring as the art installations just a few blocks away.