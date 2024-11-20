Miami Art Basel 2024: A Luxurious Guide to Must-see Exhibits and Exclusive Events

Location: 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL

The Betsy Hotel , a cultural anchor in Miami Beach, will present a wide-ranging collection during Art Basel 2024. With works from 15 new artists, including Elinor Carucci, Mac Stone, Clyde Butcher, and [dNASAb], the exhibit also showcases a permanent collection featuring names like Andy Sweet and Hassan Hajjaj. The Betsy extends beyond visual arts, hosting performances from Peter London Global Dance Company and musical talents like Leonard Reina.

The Art of Miami Jazz Past and Present

Dates: November 30 – December 7

Guests can also enjoy The Betsy’s "Art of Miami Jazz Past and Present" an homage to jazz with performances from acclaimed musicians. Highlights include:

Josephine Baker Homage with vocalist Nicole Yarling (November 30)

Pianist Leonard Reina (December 5)

The Simon Mogul Quartet (December 6)

The Harden Project (December 7)

All performances are free and open to the public.

The Betsy Orb and [dNASAb] Installations

From December 1 to December 12, The Betsy’s Orb will project “Augmented Visions of the NatureVerse” by [dNASAb], adding an ethereal touch to Art Week’s evenings. Additional augmented reality-activated window installations will feature until January 1.