Miami Art Basel 2024: A Luxurious Guide to Must-see Exhibits and Exclusive Events

A Curated Journey through Miami Art Week’s Boldest Debuts, Immersive Installations, and Unforgettable Celebrations
Enzo Barracco's Art
Enzo Barracco's Art

The Betsy Hotel: Art Week Exhibitions and Jazz Performances

Enzo Barranco's Art
Enzo Barranco's Art

Location: 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL

The Betsy Hotel, a cultural anchor in Miami Beach, will present a wide-ranging collection during Art Basel 2024. With works from 15 new artists, including Elinor Carucci, Mac Stone, Clyde Butcher, and [dNASAb], the exhibit also showcases a permanent collection featuring names like Andy Sweet and Hassan Hajjaj. The Betsy extends beyond visual arts, hosting performances from Peter London Global Dance Company and musical talents like Leonard Reina.

The Art of Miami Jazz Past and Present

Dates: November 30 – December 7

Guests can also enjoy The Betsy’s "Art of Miami Jazz Past and Present" an homage to jazz with performances from acclaimed musicians. Highlights include:

  • Josephine Baker Homage with vocalist Nicole Yarling (November 30)

  • Pianist Leonard Reina (December 5)

  • The Simon Mogul Quartet (December 6)

  • The Harden Project (December 7)

All performances are free and open to the public.

The Betsy Orb and [dNASAb] Installations

From December 1 to December 12, The Betsy’s Orb will project “Augmented Visions of the NatureVerse” by [dNASAb], adding an ethereal touch to Art Week’s evenings. Additional augmented reality-activated window installations will feature until January 1.

Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami: “Two Fairs Under One Roof”

"The Beatles Now and Then"
"The Beatles Now and Then"Artist Artnwordz

Dates: December 4-8

Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW 5th Ave. and NW 22nd St., Miami

Returning to the Wynwood Arts District, Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami bring a one-of-a-kind “Two Fairs Under One Roof” experience to Miami Art Week. Produced by Redwood Art Group, these flagship fairs transform 150,000 square feet of Mana Wynwood Convention Center into a dynamic showcase featuring over 280 exhibitors and 1,000+ artists. Art lovers and industry professionals alike can explore the best of contemporary and fine art, from independent artists at Spectrum to leading gallery presentations at Red Dot.

Spectrum Miami highlights cutting-edge work from both emerging and established artists, complemented by curated programs like Art Labs, Spotlight Galleries, and the Discoveries Collection, which features exceptional art under $3,000. In tandem, Red Dot Miami presents 75 top galleries from around the world, with special exhibits and an additional Discoveries Collection spotlighting artworks under $5,000. With an Opening Night Preview on December 4 from 6-9 p.m., guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, libations, and entertainment, making this fair duo a must-visit cultural experience during Art Basel week.

Jordi Mollà’s “Beauty” Pop-Up Gallery

Jordi Mollà’s Bull Piece
Jordi Mollà’s Bull PieceJordi Mollà

Location: 1655 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

Spanish artist and actor Jordi Mollà presents “Beauty,” a gallery showcasing his evocative acrylics and mixed-media works. This pop-up, open through December 31, captures Mollà’s fascination with life and classical art, blending Miami’s dynamic culture with timeless artistic themes.

Arlo Wynwood’s Living Room Gallery Featuring Chris Rivers

"Study for Relic"
"Study for Relic"

Location: 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami

British artist Chris Rivers’ “Cosmos” exhibition opens on December 4 with a reception at Arlo Wynwood. Known for his rich, rococo-inspired interpretations of cosmic landscapes, Rivers’ work captivates with layered colors and hidden details, creating an otherworldly ambiance. Enjoy cosmic cocktails and a live DJ in this public event celebrating the universe’s beauty.

Sagamore South Beach Hosts BitBasel and Eternal Creations

"Silver Battle of the Centaurs"
"Silver Battle of the Centaurs"Eternal Creations + BitBasel

Location: 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Sagamore Hotel South Beach partners with BitBasel for a visually striking installation of Michelangelo's masterpieces in pure silver casts. These seven sculptural marvels, produced with the Vatican’s original molds, offer an unparalleled viewing experience. Don’t miss the renowned Sagamore Art Brunch on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., an elite gathering of art world titans with gourmet catering, fashion shows, and live symphony performances.

Ceeze x Vic Garcia at Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach Lobby
Moxy South Beach LobbyPhoto Credit: Moxy South Beach

Dates: December 2 – December 9
Opening Party: December 6

Moxy South Beach is partnering with Ceeze Creative Studios and local artist Vic Garcia to celebrate Miami’s dynamic art scene with an exclusive collection capturing the Miami’s creativity. This unique collaboration will introduce a limited series of prints featured on bespoke footware, merchandise, and additional art installations displayed throughout the hotel to celebrate the vibrant and diverse artistic culture.

To celebrate Art Basel weekend, Moxy South Beach, Ceeze Creative Studios, and Vic Garcia will throw an unforgettable opening party on Friday, December 6th. Featuring live art installations, custom pieces created exclusively for this event, and top-tier talent, the celebration will immerse guests in Miami’s artistic pulse and marking an extraordinary moment for art lovers in Miami.

D’Puglia at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Flags for Future
Flags for FuturePhoto Credit: D’Puglia

Dates: December 1 – December 8
Location: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

D’Puglia, an international cultural initiative that celebrates the rich heritage of Puglia, alongside L’Officiel, presents Flags for Future and Antonio Arico’s Magna Grecia Collection at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach this Miami Art Week. Flags for Future, co-curated by UTÖPIA and ISTANBUL '74, debuts the theme Va’ dove ti porta il vento (Go Where the Wind Takes You), showcasing a powerful exhibition of upcycled flags with contributions by 40 renowned artists illuminating the hotel’s garden pathways and embodying a symbol of unity, transformation, and environmental responsibility by raising awareness for Save the Olives and Parley for the Oceans.

No Vacancy at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club: ‘Rhapsody for a Beloved World’

"Backlit Rhapsody for a Beloved World"
"Backlit Rhapsody for a Beloved World"No Vacancy - Miami Art Week 2024

Location: 3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, in collaboration with MBVCA, presents Marielle Plaisir’s poignant “Rhapsody for a Beloved World.” Through vivid collages, Plaisir explores resilience and innocence, celebrating unity across cultural divides. Her work is both a reflection on history and an expression of hope for a connected future.

Faena Art Presents Monumental Miami Art Week Program Featuring Nicholas Galanin

Rendering of Seletega, 2024 by Nicholas Galanin
Rendering of Seletega, 2024 by Nicholas GalaninImage courtesy of the artist and Faena Art

Dates: December 3-8
Location: Faena Beach, Miami Beach

Faena Art’s 2024 Miami Art Week programming brings powerful installations to Faena Beach, led by Nicholas Galanin’s Seletega (run, see if people are coming/corre a ver si viene gente)—a towering, partially buried Spanish galleon structure symbolizing colonial histories and collective liberation, featuring provocative questions across its sails. Inside Faena Hotel Cathedral, multidisciplinary artist Lyra Drake debuts Infinite Faith in a Finite World, inviting introspection through a custom AI oracle, while Magnus Sodamin contributes a vibrant site-specific work for the City of Miami Beach’s No Vacancy initiative. Faena’s programming creates a compelling blend of cultural dialogue and immersive art, making it a highlight of Miami Art Week.

Lina Cerrone Gallery - Four Exhibitions, Including Art by Lee Gihun

"Never Fall" by Sven
"Never Fall" by Sven

Location: Lina Cerrone Gallery, 2239 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33137

A beacon of contemporary art in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, French art gallery Lina Cerrone Gallery has four exhibitions on display during Art Week by a diverse group of contemporary artists: globally acclaimed photographer Bastien Soleil, known for his underwater photos; Korean illustrator Lee Gihun; graffiti artist Sven; and emerging local talent Patrick Penkwitt, whose prints feature famous figures such as Lionel Messi and LeBron James. The exhibitions are on display through December 31, with a special artist meet-and-greet and exhibition opening with Lee Gihun on December 3 from 6-9pm during Miami Art Week.

Mira at SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach
SLS South BeachPhoto Credit: SLS South Beach

Dates: Starting December 3
Location: SLS South Beach

Miami-based artist Mira transforms the SLS South Beach with urban pop art, including a striking mural and installations throughout the property. Her Truth Eyes series encourages empowerment and introspection, while art-inspired cocktails at Bar Central elevate the experience.

Arlo’s Living Room Gallery Opening Reception

Chris Rivers Portraits
Chris Rivers Portraits

Date: December 4
Location: Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Court, Third Floor, Miami


Arlo Wynwood’s Living Room Gallery launches Art Week with Cosmos, an exhibition by Chris Rivers that explores the vastness of the universe through layered, rococo-inspired compositions. At the opening reception, guests can mingle with the artist, enjoy cosmic-themed cocktails, and dance to live DJ beats. The gallery’s laid-back yet refined setting allows art lovers to engage deeply with the work while soaking in Wynwood’s lively Art Week atmosphere.

The Wellness Oasis Presented by Chase

The Wellness Oasis Presented by Chase
The Wellness Oasis Presented by Chase

Dates: December 5 – December 6
Location: 1 Hotel South Beach

Deepak Chopra, Goldie Hawn, Gary V Dan Buettner, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Joe Jonas and more... The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase is a transformative event platform and community dedicated to helping people with their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Led by top experts and advocates across a diverse range of self-care practices, guests are guided through an immersive program curated to include inspiring conversations, workshops, and experiences around movement, mindfulness, togetherness and more. The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase returns to Miami Art Week on Thursday December 5 and Friday December 6, 2024 at 1 Hotel South Beach and is produced by 4B Advisory.

Disco + Design at The Standard Spa

Chen Chen & Kai Williams
Chen Chen & Kai Williams

Dates: December 4 – December 8
Location: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

This immersive exhibition celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Standard, blending disco culture with contemporary design. Featuring works by The Future Perfect and soundscapes by Nicky Nighttime, the experience reinvents hotel spaces into artful, sensory vignettes.

Peter Studl at Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove

Mr. C Miami Pool
Mr. C Miami PoolPhoto Courtesy of Mr. C Miami

Dates: December 4 – December 11
Location: Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove

Peter Studl’s interactive installation spans the property, with new works that explore the emotional impact of industrial materials. From intimate pieces to large-scale sculptures, the exhibit invites guests to engage with art that bridges physical and visual expression.

Wonder Woman Initiative: Designed on Purpose

Wonder Woman Initiative: Designed on Purpose
Wonder Woman Initiative: Designed on Purpose

Date: December 7, 5:30 PM
Location: Kimpton Angler’s South Beach Hotel

The Wonder Woman Initiative presents Designed on Purpose on December 7 at 5:30 PM at Kimpton Angler’s South Beach Hotel, offering a multi-sensory gala that celebrates design and the empowerment of women. Guests will experience live art installations by Christy Hayek, designer fashion vignettes from Dieo Collection and I Am Eido, a curated buffet, and a wine tasting sponsored by PLINTH Wine. The evening features a live performance by singer-songwriter Chris Hendricks, a premiere screening of the Designed on Purpose docu-series, and an auction of collectible items, all hosted by international model and breast cancer disruptor Christine Handy. With support from partners like Kendra Scott, Sharing is Caring Foundation, and Best Buy, the event highlights creativity, community, and the power of intentional design.

Enzo Barracco's Art
Miami Design District’s Captivating Design Commissions & Exhibitions for 2024-2025

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

Miami
Events
Culture
Art
Art basel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com