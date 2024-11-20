Miami Art Basel 2024: A Luxurious Guide to Must-see Exhibits and Exclusive Events

, a cultural anchor in Miami Beach, will present a wide-ranging collection during Art Basel 2024. With works from 15 new artists, including Elinor Carucci, Mac Stone, Clyde Butcher, and [dNASAb], the exhibit also showcases a permanent collection featuring names like Andy Sweet and Hassan Hajjaj. The Betsy extends beyond visual arts, hosting performances from Peter London Global Dance Company and musical talents like Leonard Reina.
Dates: November 30 – December 7
Guests can also enjoy The Betsy’s "Art of Miami Jazz Past and Present" an homage to jazz with performances from acclaimed musicians. Highlights include:
Josephine Baker Homage with vocalist Nicole Yarling (November 30)
Pianist Leonard Reina (December 5)
The Simon Mogul Quartet (December 6)
The Harden Project (December 7)
All performances are free and open to the public.
From December 1 to December 12, The Betsy’s Orb will project “Augmented Visions of the NatureVerse” by [dNASAb], adding an ethereal touch to Art Week’s evenings. Additional augmented reality-activated window installations will feature until January 1.
Returning to the Wynwood Arts District, Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami bring a one-of-a-kind “Two Fairs Under One Roof” experience to Miami Art Week. Produced by Redwood Art Group, these flagship fairs transform 150,000 square feet of Mana Wynwood Convention Center into a dynamic showcase featuring over 280 exhibitors and 1,000+ artists. Art lovers and industry professionals alike can explore the best of contemporary and fine art, from independent artists at Spectrum to leading gallery presentations at Red Dot.
Spectrum Miami highlights cutting-edge work from both emerging and established artists, complemented by curated programs like Art Labs, Spotlight Galleries, and the Discoveries Collection, which features exceptional art under $3,000. In tandem, Red Dot Miami presents 75 top galleries from around the world, with special exhibits and an additional Discoveries Collection spotlighting artworks under $5,000. With an Opening Night Preview on December 4 from 6-9 p.m., guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, libations, and entertainment, making this fair duo a must-visit cultural experience during Art Basel week.
Spanish artist and actor presents “Beauty,” a gallery showcasing his evocative acrylics and mixed-media works. This pop-up, open through December 31, captures Mollà’s fascination with life and classical art, blending Miami’s dynamic culture with timeless artistic themes.
British artist Chris Rivers’ “Cosmos” exhibition opens on December 4 with a reception at . Known for his rich, rococo-inspired interpretations of cosmic landscapes, Rivers’ work captivates with layered colors and hidden details, creating an otherworldly ambiance. Enjoy cosmic cocktails and a live DJ in this public event celebrating the universe’s beauty.
partners with for a visually striking installation of Michelangelo's masterpieces in pure silver casts. These seven sculptural marvels, produced with the Vatican’s original molds, offer an unparalleled viewing experience. Don’t miss the renowned on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., an elite gathering of art world titans with gourmet catering, fashion shows, and live symphony performances.
Moxy South Beach is partnering with Ceeze Creative Studios and local artist Vic Garcia to celebrate Miami’s dynamic art scene with an exclusive collection capturing the Miami’s creativity. This unique collaboration will introduce a limited series of prints featured on bespoke footware, merchandise, and additional art installations displayed throughout the hotel to celebrate the vibrant and diverse artistic culture.
To celebrate Art Basel weekend, Moxy South Beach, Ceeze Creative Studios, and Vic Garcia will throw an unforgettable opening party on Friday, December 6th. Featuring live art installations, custom pieces created exclusively for this event, and top-tier talent, the celebration will immerse guests in Miami’s artistic pulse and marking an extraordinary moment for art lovers in Miami.
D’Puglia, an international cultural initiative that celebrates the rich heritage of Puglia, alongside L’Officiel, presents Flags for Future and Antonio Arico’s Magna Grecia Collection at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach this Miami Art Week. Flags for Future, co-curated by UTÖPIA and ISTANBUL '74, debuts the theme Va’ dove ti porta il vento (Go Where the Wind Takes You), showcasing a powerful exhibition of upcycled flags with contributions by 40 renowned artists illuminating the hotel’s garden pathways and embodying a symbol of unity, transformation, and environmental responsibility by raising awareness for Save the Olives and Parley for the Oceans.
, in collaboration with MBVCA, presents Marielle Plaisir’s poignant “Rhapsody for a Beloved World.” Through vivid collages, Plaisir explores resilience and innocence, celebrating unity across cultural divides. Her work is both a reflection on history and an expression of hope for a connected future.
Faena Art’s 2024 Miami Art Week programming brings powerful installations to Faena Beach, led by Nicholas Galanin’s Seletega (run, see if people are coming/corre a ver si viene gente)—a towering, partially buried Spanish galleon structure symbolizing colonial histories and collective liberation, featuring provocative questions across its sails. Inside Faena Hotel Cathedral, multidisciplinary artist Lyra Drake debuts Infinite Faith in a Finite World, inviting introspection through a custom AI oracle, while Magnus Sodamin contributes a vibrant site-specific work for the City of Miami Beach’s No Vacancy initiative. Faena’s programming creates a compelling blend of cultural dialogue and immersive art, making it a highlight of Miami Art Week.
A beacon of contemporary art in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, French art gallery Lina Cerrone Gallery has four exhibitions on display during Art Week by a diverse group of contemporary artists: globally acclaimed photographer Bastien Soleil, known for his underwater photos; Korean illustrator Lee Gihun; graffiti artist Sven; and emerging local talent Patrick Penkwitt, whose prints feature famous figures such as Lionel Messi and LeBron James. The exhibitions are on display through December 31, with a special artist meet-and-greet and exhibition opening with Lee Gihun on December 3 from 6-9pm during Miami Art Week.
Miami-based artist Mira transforms the SLS South Beach with urban pop art, including a striking mural and installations throughout the property. Her Truth Eyes series encourages empowerment and introspection, while art-inspired cocktails at Bar Central elevate the experience.
’s Living Room Gallery launches Art Week with Cosmos, an exhibition by that explores the vastness of the universe through layered, rococo-inspired compositions. At the opening reception, guests can mingle with the artist, enjoy cosmic-themed cocktails, and dance to live DJ beats. The gallery’s laid-back yet refined setting allows art lovers to engage deeply with the work while soaking in Wynwood’s lively Art Week atmosphere.
Deepak Chopra, Goldie Hawn, Gary V Dan Buettner, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Joe Jonas and more... The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase is a transformative event platform and community dedicated to helping people with their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Led by top experts and advocates across a diverse range of self-care practices, guests are guided through an immersive program curated to include inspiring conversations, workshops, and experiences around movement, mindfulness, togetherness and more. The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase returns to Miami Art Week on Thursday December 5 and Friday December 6, 2024 at 1 Hotel South Beach and is produced by 4B Advisory.
This immersive exhibition celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Standard, blending disco culture with contemporary design. Featuring works by The Future Perfect and soundscapes by Nicky Nighttime, the experience reinvents hotel spaces into artful, sensory vignettes.
Peter Studl’s interactive installation spans the property, with new works that explore the emotional impact of industrial materials. From intimate pieces to large-scale sculptures, the exhibit invites guests to engage with art that bridges physical and visual expression.
The Wonder Woman Initiative presents Designed on Purpose on December 7 at 5:30 PM at Kimpton Angler’s South Beach Hotel, offering a multi-sensory gala that celebrates design and the empowerment of women. Guests will experience live art installations by Christy Hayek, designer fashion vignettes from Dieo Collection and I Am Eido, a curated buffet, and a wine tasting sponsored by PLINTH Wine. The evening features a live performance by singer-songwriter Chris Hendricks, a premiere screening of the Designed on Purpose docu-series, and an auction of collectible items, all hosted by international model and breast cancer disruptor Christine Handy. With support from partners like Kendra Scott, Sharing is Caring Foundation, and Best Buy, the event highlights creativity, community, and the power of intentional design.
