Museum of Graffiti Art Week presented by Rolling Loud Announces the Opening of Its Interactive Campus in Wynwood

Museum of Graffiti, the leading contemporary art museum in Miami’s Art District of Wynwood, is celebrating a milestone anniversary of 5 years on December 4 - 6, 2024 with a hand-selected group of partners guaranteed to serve up an experience in culture that Miami has never seen.
In line with its mission to share the power of expression, spark wonder, and inspire creativity for and about the graffiti art movement, Museum of Graffiti has tapped Rolling Loud for an official partnership guaranteed to pair audio with the visual art that spans 3 different exhibitions in separate buildings that are all connected via an interactive patio that will be home to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge. The three solo exhibitions are CEY ADAMS’ Departure: 40 Years of Art & Design, TRISTAN EATON: Women of Marvel, and SLICK: MIA. Guests can expect a robust calendar of limited edition drops, talks, rotating chef cuisines courtesy of CookUnity, performances, and more:
11AM: Private Collectors’ Preview & First Access to Spotify Artists Lounge
Guests of the Spotify Artists Lounge can expect live music, limited edition drops, and the opportunity to design covers for their own Spotify playlists using the new ‘Create Cover Art’ feature..
12PM: Public Opening of Campus, featuring a performance by Rahzel and complimentary gourmet cuisine byChef Abe Moiz presented by CookUnity
1PM: Panel Discussion entitled “Global Hip Hop Culture Born in Miami” with the co-Founders of Museum of Graffiti and Rolling Loud
2PM: Limited edition release of OG Slick’s MIA Love Gloves
Edition of 200, Museum of Graffiti Exclusive, $195
11AM: Public Opening of Campus with musical performances all day presented by Google Pay
Enjoy access to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge, live tattoo artists customizing leather accessories at the Modelo Swag Tattoo Parlor, Complimentary single-line portraits all day by 0H10 Mike in partnership with Paso D’Oro, rap on the beat with Hunna G and Monster Energy
12PM: Complimentary gourmet cuisine by Chom Sun of 2 Korean Girls presented by CookUnity
1PM Panel Discussion with the 3 Exhibiting Artists: SLICK, CEY ADAMS, TRISTAN EATON
2PM: Cey Adams Releases Vintage Deadstock Def Jam Poster from 1999 ($200)
Drawing Board Graphic Design: 10 Years Deep in Hip-Hop (1989-1999) Vintage Limited Edition Poster, Limited to 15 Copies ($200)
11 AM: Patio Opens with access to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge, live tattoo artists customizing leather accessories at the Modelo Swag Tattoo Parlor, and Complimentary single-line portraits all day by 0H10 Mike in partnership with Paso D’Oro
12 PM: Complimentary gourmet cuisine by Chef Fabiola Rivera presented by CookUnity
1PM Why Graffiti? Panel Discussion with top Executives on how they have leaned into graffiti in their business decisions: Richard Dickson, CEO of The Gap, Julia Steyn, and Pierre Charalambides, co-founder of Dolphin Capital
2PM: Tristan Eaton signing of Kidrobot’s 20th Anniversary Still Life 8” Gold Dunny Electroplate Edition
Edition of 300; $150
3PM: USA Breakin’ All Star Battle featuring B-Boy Demo, B-Boy Kay, B-Boy Eagle, and B-Girl Vicious Meelicious
4PM: Trillstatik Listening Party with Bun B & Statik Selekta
