Museum of Graffiti Art Week presented by Rolling Loud Announces the Opening of Its Interactive Campus in Wynwood

Museum of Graffiti, the leading contemporary art museum in Miami’s Art District of Wynwood, is celebrating a milestone anniversary of 5 years on December 4 - 6, 2024 with a hand-selected group of partners guaranteed to serve up an experience in culture that Miami has never seen.

In line with its mission to share the power of expression, spark wonder, and inspire creativity for and about the graffiti art movement, Museum of Graffiti has tapped Rolling Loud for an official partnership guaranteed to pair audio with the visual art that spans 3 different exhibitions in separate buildings that are all connected via an interactive patio that will be home to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge. The three solo exhibitions are CEY ADAMS’ Departure: 40 Years of Art & Design, TRISTAN EATON: Women of Marvel, and SLICK: MIA. Guests can expect a robust calendar of limited edition drops, talks, rotating chef cuisines courtesy of CookUnity, performances, and more: