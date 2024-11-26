A Glittering Tradition: The Fifth Avenue Snowflake Lights Up New York’s Holiday Season

The holiday season in New York City officially began with the dazzling illumination of the iconic Fifth Avenue Snowflake on Friday, November 22, 2024. This year's event was particularly momentous, marking the 200th anniversary of Fifth Avenue—a fitting backdrop for the revival of this cherished holiday tradition. Hosted by the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation, the ceremony brought together notable figures, breathtaking visuals, and a philanthropic spirit, encapsulating the grandeur and heart of the city.
At precisely 5:30 p.m., the majestic 30-foot-tall snowflake, weighing 3,300 pounds and adorned with over 16,500 individual crystal prisms, burst to life above Fifth Avenue, casting its multicolored brilliance over the bustling shopping boulevard. Located between 58th and 59th Streets, this shimmering marvel is not just a decorative delight but a beacon of unity, welcoming people of all faiths to revel in its glow during the long winter nights. The snowflake’s intricate display of over 760,000 colors, powered by algorithmic patterns and upgraded LED illuminators, left onlookers spellbound.
The ceremony was anchored by Spectrum News NY1’s Shannan Ferry and featured a heartfelt appearance by the world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, Chair of the Board of Directors for Citymeals on Wheels. As Boulud flipped the ceremonial switch, the Salvation Army Brass Band filled the crisp air with festive melodies, creating a truly magical moment for New Yorkers and visitors alike.
This year’s lighting ceremony paid tribute to Daniel Boulud’s unwavering commitment to Citymeals on Wheels, a nonprofit organization that has delivered over 70 million meals to homebound elderly New Yorkers since 1981. The Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation’s event highlighted the synergy between iconic New York landmarks and the spirit of giving, reminding attendees of the profound impact of their support.
George Stonbely, Board Chair of the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation, expressed his gratitude for the snowflake’s enduring legacy. “This snowflake is more than a symbol; it’s a celebration of New York’s diversity, resilience, and generosity,” Stonbely shared, echoing the sentiments of the crowd gathered for this timeless tradition.
Following the ceremony, an exclusive cocktail reception unfolded in the opulent Grand Ballroom of The Pierre Hotel. From 6 to 8 p.m., attendees mingled amidst the splendor of one of New York’s most luxurious venues, toasting to the season and the success of the evening. Proceeds from the reception supported the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation and its mission to preserve this beloved New York tradition.
Guests enjoyed an evening filled with exquisite hors d'oeuvres, curated cocktails, and festive cheer, set against the glittering ambiance of one of Manhattan’s most iconic hotels. The reception was a celebration of elegance and purpose, perfectly complementing the evening’s philanthropic undertone.
For over 40 years, the Fifth Avenue Snowflake has been more than a decoration; it’s a symbol of the city’s resilience, diversity, and holiday spirit. After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, its return to the skyline heralds hope, joy, and togetherness—a shining example of New York at its finest.
As the snowflake continues to illuminate Fifth Avenue’s historic streets, it reminds us that each person, like each snowflake, is unique. It’s a beacon of shared dreams, uniting New Yorkers and visitors alike in celebration of the season’s magic.
For more information on the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation and its events, visit www.snowflakefoundation.org and follow @5thAveSnowflake on Instagram.
