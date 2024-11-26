A Glittering Tradition: The Fifth Avenue Snowflake Lights Up New York’s Holiday Season

At precisely 5:30 p.m., the majestic 30-foot-tall snowflake, weighing 3,300 pounds and adorned with over 16,500 individual crystal prisms, burst to life above Fifth Avenue, casting its multicolored brilliance over the bustling shopping boulevard. Located between 58th and 59th Streets, this shimmering marvel is not just a decorative delight but a beacon of unity, welcoming people of all faiths to revel in its glow during the long winter nights. The snowflake’s intricate display of over 760,000 colors, powered by algorithmic patterns and upgraded LED illuminators, left onlookers spellbound.

The ceremony was anchored by Spectrum News NY1’s Shannan Ferry and featured a heartfelt appearance by the world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, Chair of the Board of Directors for Citymeals on Wheels. As Boulud flipped the ceremonial switch, the Salvation Army Brass Band filled the crisp air with festive melodies, creating a truly magical moment for New Yorkers and visitors alike.