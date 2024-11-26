The Rider Residences and Morrison Hotel Gallery Present: An Artful Evening of Legacy, Luxury, and Philanthropy

The Rider Residences, poised to redefine boutique luxury living in Wynwood, will unveil a captivating collection of photographic art curated by Morrison Hotel Gallery. Among the highlights is a never-before-seen image of Bob Dylan, offering attendees a glimpse into the profound artistry that will adorn the condominium’s $1 million permanent photo and art exhibition. Icons like Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, and David Bowie will grace the walls, preserving their indelible legacies in a modern, sophisticated space.

Adding to the sensory experience, Dante’s Hi-Fi DJ Alex Posada will spin electrifying beats that pay homage to The Rider’s Vinyl Hi-Fi Listening Room, equipped with a limited-edition Brionvega turntable. This bespoke space celebrates the tactile joy of analog music, a haven for audiophiles and tastemakers alike.