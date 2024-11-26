The Rider Residences and Morrison Hotel Gallery Present: An Artful Evening of Legacy, Luxury, and Philanthropy

As the pulse of Miami Art Week quickens, Wynwood’s newest luxury haven, The Rider Residences, joins forces with the renowned Morrison Hotel Gallery to host an extraordinary evening that blends art, music, and meaningful philanthropy. On Friday, December 6th, from 7 PM to 10 PM, the sales center of The Rider Residences will transform into a vibrant showcase of artistic excellence and community purpose, cementing its place at the epicenter of Miami’s cultural renaissance.
The Rider Residences, poised to redefine boutique luxury living in Wynwood, will unveil a captivating collection of photographic art curated by Morrison Hotel Gallery. Among the highlights is a never-before-seen image of Bob Dylan, offering attendees a glimpse into the profound artistry that will adorn the condominium’s $1 million permanent photo and art exhibition. Icons like Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, and David Bowie will grace the walls, preserving their indelible legacies in a modern, sophisticated space.
Adding to the sensory experience, Dante’s Hi-Fi DJ Alex Posada will spin electrifying beats that pay homage to The Rider’s Vinyl Hi-Fi Listening Room, equipped with a limited-edition Brionvega turntable. This bespoke space celebrates the tactile joy of analog music, a haven for audiophiles and tastemakers alike.
Renowned artist Van Alpert will infuse dynamic energy into the event by painting a Harley Davidson motorcycle live, a masterpiece blending bold-lined bolts with bursts of texture and color. The custom-designed motorcycle will be auctioned during the evening, with proceeds benefitting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC). This Miami Dolphins initiative, now in its 15th year, is the NFL’s top fundraising event supporting cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The DCC embodies the spirit of Miami’s community, with its "ONE TEAM, ONE FIGHT" motto uniting corporations and participants to tackle cancer. This year’s efforts culminate in a grand celebration on February 22, 2025, promising an unforgettable mix of fitness, fun, and philanthropy.
Slated for completion in late 2026, The Rider Residences offers 146 fully furnished studios to three-bedroom condominiums designed for the dynamic luxury buyer. Situated in Miami’s vibrant cultural core—steps from the future Wynwood Brightline station and minutes from the Design District and I-95—these turn-key homes blend 1970s-inspired glamor with cutting-edge technology and functionality. The Rider is more than a residence; it’s a lifestyle, boasting no rental restrictions, perfect for those seeking flexibility, style, and proximity to Miami’s premier dining, shopping, and recreation.
This exclusive event invites guests to explore Wynwood’s cultural heartbeat while engaging in a night of art and altruism. Revel in the stories behind Morrison Hotel Gallery’s legendary photography, immerse yourself in Van Alpert’s live artistic process, and dance to curated beats that mirror the vibrancy of Miami’s art scene.
RSVP to Secure Your Spot:
Space is limited for this unmissable evening of art, luxury, and impact. Click HERE to RSVP
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!