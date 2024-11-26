Where to Play During Art Basel: Miami’s Ultimate Guide to Events and Experiences

As Miami transforms into an artistic and cultural haven for Art Basel, the city becomes the epicenter of luxury, creativity, and entertainment. From cosmic-themed pool parties to underground hideaways and unforgettable performances, here’s your curated guide to the most extraordinary experiences during Miami Art Week 2024.
Step into an otherworldly atmosphere at MOOON.PARTY VOL*2, an exclusive Art Basel event presented by BitBasel. The Sagamore’s iconic pool will serve as the backdrop for a celestial-themed soirée, blending art, innovation, and entertainment under the cosmic allure of lunar exploration.
This event promises to be an unforgettable highlight of Miami Art Week, featuring a lineup of top house DJs delivering electrifying beats. Attendees will encounter cutting-edge digital installations and immersive performances that blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. Designed for visionaries and innovators, this one-of-a-kind experience is a must for art and technology enthusiasts alike.
For those in the know, Foxhole is more than just a bar—it’s a secret haven for Miami’s nightlife elite. Tucked away in an unmarked alley, this exclusive venue has returned with a stunning redesign by Studio Collective, reminiscent of a Japanese speakeasy. The space is a masterful blend of earthy tones, featuring cork floors, exposed brick, and stone accents.
As guests step inside, they’re greeted by an immersive mural inspired by Blade Runner, crafted by artist Zeem Rock, and an amber glass-block wall that conceals a hidden whiskey bar. With over 50 Japanese whiskey varietals on offer, Foxhole’s beverage program is as impressive as its décor. Signature cocktails, like the Donna Summer-inspired Spring Affair, elevate the mixology experience to an art form.
The venue spans two levels, with intimate spaces upstairs and down, offering a perfect blend of exclusivity and energy. Entry remains a privilege reserved for those with the right connections, ensuring its allure as a hidden gem for Art Basel revelers.
Art Basel isn’t just about galleries and parties—it’s about reimagining experiences, and the E11EVEN Golf Classic does just that. Held at the picturesque Normandy Shores Golf Club, this inaugural event offers a sophisticated blend of sport, luxury, and philanthropy. Hosted by golf personality Paige Spiranac, the day features exciting competition on the greens, exclusive art activations, and premium hospitality from sponsors like Happy Dad, Maestro Dobel Tequila, and E11EVEN Vodka.
The Longest Drive Contest, benefiting the DJ Irie Foundation, adds a charitable edge to the event, while live performances and creative brand activations infuse it with the vibrant energy of Art Basel. Whether you’re an avid golfer or a spectator soaking in the scene, the E11EVEN Golf Classic is an elevated way to experience Miami Art Week. And when the final putt is sunk, the celebration continues with an afterparty at E11EVEN Miami, ensuring the excitement carries into the night.
solidifies its status as Miami Art Week’s nightlife crown jewel with a star-studded lineup across four unforgettable nights. From electrifying DJ sets to legendary hip-hop performances, LIV transforms into a pulsating hub for music, art, and celebration.
Thursday, December 5th: Kick off the weekend with Diplo, whose high-energy beats and infectious stage presence will set the tone for a spectacular Art Week. Known for his chart-topping tracks and global acclaim, Diplo guarantees a night to remember.
Friday, December 6th: Join DJ Khaled and special guests for the official afterparty of the E11EVEN Golf Classic. Known for hits like All I Do Is Win and I’m the One, Khaled brings his larger-than-life energy to the stage in support of the We The Best Foundation.
Saturday, December 7th: Wind up the week with John Summit, a rising star in electronic music. Known for his crowd-thrilling tracks like Where You Are and La Danza, Summit’s electrifying set promises a high-energy night of dancing and celebration.
Sunday, December 8th: Conclude Art Week with an epic performance by Lil Wayne, as he takes the stage to close the week in style. Honored as the first-ever inductee into the LIV ON SUNDAY Hall of Fame, Lil Wayne’s night is set to celebrate his lasting impact on music and Miami nightlife culture.
For a taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Miami, Destination SXM transforms Tala Beach into a tropical paradise inspired by the legendary SXM Festival. With an ethos of love, happiness, and unity through music, the event will deliver a sensory escape that Art Basel enthusiasts won’t want to miss.
Helmed by visionary founder Julian Prince, the event boasts an eclectic lineup of international artists, including Arodes, Awen, Ella Romand, Julian Prince, Kimonos and Vxsion. Expect captivating performances, world-class electronic music, and vibrant décor that encapsulates the essence of SXM Festival. This immersive celebration of sound and visuals promises an unparalleled experience, bringing the magic of the Caribbean to Miami Art Week.
Hyde Beach seamlessly merges art and music into an immersive experience that captures the vibrant spirit of Art Basel. The three-day event features an electrifying lineup of renowned DJs, including Fatboy Slim, Themba, and Hugel, with surprise performances adding an element of intrigue.
By day, soak up the sun poolside while savoring Katsuya-inspired cuisine and artfully crafted cocktails. As night falls, the oceanfront lounge transforms into a high-energy venue, where world-class music and stunning visuals set the stage for unforgettable moments. Whether you’re there for the beats or the chic atmosphere, Hyde Beach is a quintessential Miami Art Week destination.
When it comes to nightlife, E11EVEN Miami reigns supreme, and during Art Basel, the ultraclub takes its signature opulence to the next level with “The Art of Nightlife.” This multi-night extravaganza promises electrifying performances by global icons like 50 Cent, Steve Aoki, and Lil Wayne, with surprise acts waiting to captivate the crowd.
Known for its theatrical flair, impeccable service, and star-studded guest list, E11EVEN is the epicenter of Miami's nightlife during Art Basel. Celebrities, influencers, and art enthusiasts come together to revel in the club’s unmatched energy, making it the go-to destination for those who want to party in style. With its state-of-the-art sound system and immersive light displays, every night at E11EVEN becomes an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and indulgence.
The Faena Theater sets the stage for two electrifying nights during Miami Art Week, blending world-class music, vibrant artistry, and the opulent ambiance of this venue inspired by Europe’s grand opera houses and Old Hollywood glamour.
Launch Miami Art Week in style as legendary DJ Fatboy Slim delivers an unforgettable night of high-energy beats. Opening acts by Richie Hell and Francisca Oyhanarte AV warm up the crowd for a celebration where art and nightlife collide. Tickets start at $300, with private booths available for an elevated experience.
Keep the momentum going with internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Francis Mercier, known for his electrifying sets that bring audiences to life. Joining him is Henry Bergmann, whose dynamic soundscapes will add another layer of energy to the evening. Tickets start at $250, with table options available.
Descend into the whimsical world of Basement Miami, where nightlife meets playful innovation. Nestled within the Miami Beach EDITION, this entertainment hub features an ice-skating rink and a reimagined bowling alley that glow with neon lights and pulsate with high-energy beats.
This multidimensional venue captures the magic of Art Basel by offering a space that’s as creative as the art showcased throughout the city. Midnight bowling leagues and immersive sound and light effects transform traditional activities into unforgettable spectacles, making Basement a must-visit destination for those seeking fun with a twist.
Step into the glamorous world of the 1920s with the event at the Nautilus Sonesta. This enchanting evening pairs exquisite cocktails with a live jazz performance by Vinyl Blvd, all set against a backdrop of iconic works by Andy Warhol and Robert Indiana.
The event will also showcase modern masterpieces by Deborah Fine, with attendees having the opportunity to meet the artist. Sip on fine whiskey and wine while taking in the vibrant artistry that embodies Miami Art Week’s creative spirit. Reserve your spot to be part of this elegant celebration of art and libations.
Blend fitness, fun, and art with Soul Cycle’s special outdoor classes at the Nautilus Sonesta. These high-energy rides in the Backyard are followed by a lively DJ party featuring happy hour deals on craft cocktails, wine, and light bites. Commemorate the event with limited-edition SoulCycle merch, personalized live by an artist.
Whether you’re pedaling to the beat or relaxing post-workout, this event offers a creative and energizing way to kick off Art Week. Don’t miss the chance to experience SoulCycle’s unique fusion of movement and music in an artistic setting.
As Art Basel’s whirlwind week draws to a close, Moments – Miami Art Week Finale promises to end on a high note at Tala Beach. Hosted by the renowned DJ and label owner Guy Mantzur, this grand finale showcases his signature melodic grooves, creating an atmosphere that’s both captivating and euphoric. Joining him are celebrated guest DJs Sahar Z, Tamir Regev, and the enchanting Camila Di Marzo, each bringing their own unique energy to the decks. Set against the backdrop of the shimmering Miami skyline, this event blends world-class music with the sophisticated ambiance of 1 Hotel South Beach, ensuring an unforgettable finale to Miami’s most exciting week.
From celestial-themed pool parties to secret speakeasies and star-studded performances, Art Basel 2024 offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that capture the spirit of Miami. Each venue and event is a testament to the city’s dynamic blend of creativity, luxury, and entertainment. Ready to elevate your Art Week experience? The stage is set, and the spotlight is yours.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!