Where to Play During Art Basel: Miami’s Ultimate Guide to Events and Experiences

Location: Between Alton Road and West Avenue, Miami Beach

For those in the know, Foxhole is more than just a bar—it’s a secret haven for Miami’s nightlife elite. Tucked away in an unmarked alley, this exclusive venue has returned with a stunning redesign by Studio Collective, reminiscent of a Japanese speakeasy. The space is a masterful blend of earthy tones, featuring cork floors, exposed brick, and stone accents.

As guests step inside, they’re greeted by an immersive mural inspired by Blade Runner, crafted by artist Zeem Rock, and an amber glass-block wall that conceals a hidden whiskey bar. With over 50 Japanese whiskey varietals on offer, Foxhole’s beverage program is as impressive as its décor. Signature cocktails, like the Donna Summer-inspired Spring Affair, elevate the mixology experience to an art form.

The venue spans two levels, with intimate spaces upstairs and down, offering a perfect blend of exclusivity and energy. Entry remains a privilege reserved for those with the right connections, ensuring its allure as a hidden gem for Art Basel revelers.