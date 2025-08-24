Inside Graceland’s New Exhibits: A Fresh Look at Elvis Presley’s Legacy

Colonel Tom Parker’s story has long been intertwined with Elvis Presley’s meteoric rise. Serving as Elvis’s manager from 1955 until the singer’s passing in 1977, Parker’s influence extended far beyond booking concerts—he orchestrated one of the most successful entertainment careers of the 20th century.

The new exhibit chronicles Parker’s journey from his early years in Holland to the American carnival circuit, through managing country icons like Eddy Arnold and Hank Snow, and ultimately to becoming Elvis’s most pivotal business partner. It also doesn’t shy away from the controversies surrounding Parker’s tenure, including criticism over his financial and managerial practices.

Visitors can explore personal artifacts that capture Parker’s signature style and eccentricity—his canes, hats, and pipes—as well as office memorabilia and the colorful lab coats he designed for use on Elvis’s movie sets. Among the standout pieces are his typewriter, awards, rarely seen photographs, and the 1976 Cadillac gifted to him by Elvis.