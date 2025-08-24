Inside Graceland’s New Exhibits: A Fresh Look at Elvis Presley’s Legacy
Source: Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Last week, as thousands of fans descended on Memphis for Elvis Week 2025, Graceland unveiled two new exhibits that deepen the narrative of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s life and legacy. The debuts of Colonel Parker’s World of Showbusiness and Graceland in Red 1974 offer rare insights—one into the man who shaped Elvis’s career and the other into a chapter of home décor that mirrored the entertainer’s flamboyant personal style.
Colonel Parker’s World of Showbusiness
Colonel Tom Parker’s story has long been intertwined with Elvis Presley’s meteoric rise. Serving as Elvis’s manager from 1955 until the singer’s passing in 1977, Parker’s influence extended far beyond booking concerts—he orchestrated one of the most successful entertainment careers of the 20th century.
The new exhibit chronicles Parker’s journey from his early years in Holland to the American carnival circuit, through managing country icons like Eddy Arnold and Hank Snow, and ultimately to becoming Elvis’s most pivotal business partner. It also doesn’t shy away from the controversies surrounding Parker’s tenure, including criticism over his financial and managerial practices.
Visitors can explore personal artifacts that capture Parker’s signature style and eccentricity—his canes, hats, and pipes—as well as office memorabilia and the colorful lab coats he designed for use on Elvis’s movie sets. Among the standout pieces are his typewriter, awards, rarely seen photographs, and the 1976 Cadillac gifted to him by Elvis.
Graceland in Red 1974
While today’s visitors often associate Graceland with its iconic blue and white living room décor, the home once embraced a dramatically different look. In 1974, Elvis reimagined the space with bold French Provincial influences—deep red velvet furnishings, satin draperies, peacock-stained glass panels, mermaid tables, and red shag carpeting. The transformation reflected his taste for opulence and marked a distinct departure from the understated style favored by his mother, Gladys.
The Graceland in Red 1974 exhibit marks the first full recreation of this lavish redesign since it was replaced in 1982, just before Graceland opened to the public. The immersive display transports guests back to that era, offering a glimpse into the personal environment Elvis created for himself at the height of his career.
One of the most captivating details is the restoration of two “goddess rain lamps”—gold-tone framed pieces featuring Greco-Roman-inspired statues surrounded by cascading mineral oil “rain,” popular in the 1970s. The effect, paired with integrated lighting and lush greenery, added a touch of theatricality to the already dramatic living room.
A Year of Expanding Elvis’s Story
These two additions join Graceland’s growing roster of new exhibits for 2025, including the 90 for 90 Exhibit unveiled in January and the refreshed Elvis Dressed to Rock display introduced in March. Together, they offer a multi-layered look at Elvis’s world—on stage, behind the scenes, and at home.
For fans, the experience is both an homage to history and an invitation to step inside the personal chapters that shaped the legend. All exhibits are now open for touring throughout 2025, with tickets available at Graceland.com.
