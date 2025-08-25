The Art of Tennis: Expressionist Portraits Capture the Soul of Today’s US Open Icons

Distorting perspective, exaggerating form and using color emotively rather than descriptively, my work hints at 20th century expressionism through a 21st century lens. Subjects are often caught in mid-thought or mid-movement framed with a cinematic aesthetic. I combine the literal and the symbolic, for example, the racket as shield for Cobolli.”

Andy Fackrell, Former Global Creative Director for Wieden+Kennedy and 180