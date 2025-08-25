The Art of Tennis: Expressionist Portraits Capture the Soul of Today’s US Open Icons
As the US Open electrifies New York, a quieter, more contemplative celebration of tennis is unfolding behind the scenes. Swiss sportswear brand On has unveiled a year-long art commission that merges the intensity of the court with the expressiveness of the canvas—culminating in a series of five oil paintings immortalizing some of the sport’s most compelling ATP and WTA players.
The project, led by Andy Fackrell, a former global creative director for Wieden+Kennedy and 180, transformed his Bondi Beach studio into what he describes as an “Expressionist hub for sports iconography.” Over twelve months, Fackrell painted intimate, symbolic portraits of Iga Świątek, Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, and Flavio Cobolli, each destined for the athlete’s private collection.
Portraits as Personal Narratives
Fackrell’s work resists simple realism.
Distorting perspective, exaggerating form and using color emotively rather than descriptively, my work hints at 20th century expressionism through a 21st century lens. Subjects are often caught in mid-thought or mid-movement framed with a cinematic aesthetic. I combine the literal and the symbolic, for example, the racket as shield for Cobolli.”
Andy Fackrell, Former Global Creative Director for Wieden+Kennedy and 180
In Iga Świątek’s portrait—presented to her in Paris on her 23rd birthday after her 2024 French Open win—earthen reds and shadowed blues reflect both Roland Garros clay and the mental endurance of her game. A silver trophy stencil is embedded in the work, allowing her to mark future French Open victories directly onto the canvas.
Ben Shelton’s painting, gifted at the 2024 US Open, pulses with kinetic energy. Electric pinks, teals, yellows, and oranges recall the vibrancy of Miami Vice-era palettes, channeling the charisma and momentum he brings to the sport. A second version now hangs at On’s Zurich headquarters, a visual jolt amid the company’s sleek, modern spaces.
For Flavio Cobolli, Fackrell traveled to Rome in September 2024, capturing the player in an intimate, grounded composition. Muted ochres, siennas, and cool greys surround Cobolli in a moment of solitary focus—his arms wrapped around his racquet, symbolizing the comfort and foundation of his local club. The painting was presented at the Australian Open earlier this year, marking a milestone in his rising career.
The final portrait, completed this month for Joao Fonseca, arrives in Brazil just in time for his 19th birthday. In it, Fonseca’s left arm extends in a gesture that mirrors Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, blending athleticism with the cultural iconography of his home in Ipanema.
Art Meets Sport in a Private Collection
Though deeply personal, these works transcend portraiture—they are visual records of a player’s mindset, cultural identity, and the precise moment they stand in their careers. Each painting will remain in the athletes’ private collections, ensuring these images live alongside the players’ own histories, far from the commercial glare of the tournament.
For Fackrell, this project is as much about preserving the artistry of tennis as it is about reinterpreting it. In a sport defined by motion, these canvases are deliberate pauses—a chance to see the icons of the game through a slower, more nuanced lens, even as the US Open continues at full throttle just across the city.
