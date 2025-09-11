Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 to Transform Rockefeller Center into a Playful Floral Wonderland
Australian-born, New York–based artist Cj Hendry is set to bring her wildly popular Flower Market installation back to the city — this time on a larger scale and in one of Manhattan’s most iconic locations. From Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21, Rockefeller Center’s Center Plaza will become a sprawling, hands-on floral playground, open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Following last year’s debut, which went viral after launching on Roosevelt Island and later relocating to Industry City to accommodate overwhelming crowds, Flower Market 2.0 will unveil 27 entirely new plush flower designs. Guests are invited to select their first flower free of charge, with additional blooms available for $5.
For collectors, a limited-edition 28th design will be sold exclusively at Top of the Rock. Available only as an add-on to a General Admission, All-In Pass, or Express Pass ticket to the observation deck, the piece can be pre-purchased online or at the box office while supplies last.
“Last year’s Flower Market took on a life of its own — it was chaotic and beautiful. This time, we’re dialing everything up to 100 — Rockefeller Center is the perfect place to do that.”
Cj Hendry, Artist Behind the "Flower Market" Installation
Beyond the Flowers
The installation will also feature original artworks, editioned floral wall sculptures, and a curated range of limited-edition merchandise, including tote bags, t-shirts, and caps. For those exploring further, a Flower Cart satellite location will be open at Top of the Rock from 8 a.m. to midnight.
“Cj Hendry’s Flower Market took New York by storm last year — and we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store for the 2.0 version at Rockefeller Center. Come for the flowers, stay for the shopping, the food, and the amazing 360° views from Top of the Rock.”
EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center
A Family-Friendly Creative Playground
On Saturday, September 20, Hendry will introduce an added layer of interaction with a pop-up event from Space Club, the Brooklyn-based sensory playground for children and families. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this marks Space Club’s first Manhattan appearance. Tickets will be available through RockefellerCenter.com.
Art, Play, and Place
Hendry’s work is celebrated for transforming everyday objects into immersive artistic experiences that blur the boundaries between creator and audience. Her hyper-realistic drawings and large-scale installations often explore themes of consumerism, nostalgia, and the power of presentation, turning passive observation into active participation.
The choice of Rockefeller Center, a 13-building Art Deco landmark conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a “city within a city,” adds yet another layer of cultural resonance. Today, under the stewardship of Tishman Speyer, the Center is home to premier dining destinations, flagship retail, and world-famous attractions, from The Rink and Top of the Rock Observation Deck to Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury boutiques.
With Flower Market 2.0, the Center’s historic plaza will once again serve as a stage for an experience that blends art, commerce, and community — in full view of one of the most recognizable skylines in the world.
Exhibition Details
Rockefeller Center — Center Plaza + Top of the Rock (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY)
September 19–21, 2025
10 a.m.–7 p.m. (Center Plaza), 8 a.m.–12 a.m. (Flower Cart at Top of the Rock)
First flower free; additional flowers $5. Exclusive Top of the Rock flower available only with observation deck admission, while supplies last.
