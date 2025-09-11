Crowds gather for Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 at Rockefeller Center this September
Crowds gather for Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 at Rockefeller Center this SeptemberPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 to Transform Rockefeller Center into a Playful Floral Wonderland

The Immersive Art Installation Returns September 19–21 with New Designs, Exclusive Top of the Rock Pieces, and Family-Friendly Events

Australian-born, New York–based artist Cj Hendry is set to bring her wildly popular Flower Market installation back to the city — this time on a larger scale and in one of Manhattan’s most iconic locations. From Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21, Rockefeller Center’s Center Plaza will become a sprawling, hands-on floral playground, open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Following last year’s debut, which went viral after launching on Roosevelt Island and later relocating to Industry City to accommodate overwhelming crowds, Flower Market 2.0 will unveil 27 entirely new plush flower designs. Guests are invited to select their first flower free of charge, with additional blooms available for $5.

Flower from Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0
Flowers from Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0
Flower from Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0

For collectors, a limited-edition 28th design will be sold exclusively at Top of the Rock. Available only as an add-on to a General Admission, All-In Pass, or Express Pass ticket to the observation deck, the piece can be pre-purchased online or at the box office while supplies last.

“Last year’s Flower Market took on a life of its own — it was chaotic and beautiful. This time, we’re dialing everything up to 100 — Rockefeller Center is the perfect place to do that.”

Cj Hendry, Artist Behind the "Flower Market" Installation

Guests share smiles and flowers at Cj Hendry’s colorful Flower Market
Guests share smiles and flowers at Cj Hendry’s colorful Flower Market 2.0Photo Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

Beyond the Flowers

The installation will also feature original artworks, editioned floral wall sculptures, and a curated range of limited-edition merchandise, including tote bags, t-shirts, and caps. For those exploring further, a Flower Cart satellite location will be open at Top of the Rock from 8 a.m. to midnight.

“Cj Hendry’s Flower Market took New York by storm last year — and we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store for the 2.0 version at Rockefeller Center. Come for the flowers, stay for the shopping, the food, and the amazing 360° views from Top of the Rock.”

EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center

A luxury handbag filled with plush blooms at Cj Hendry’s playful market
A luxury handbag filled with plush blooms at Cj Hendry’s playful marketPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

A Family-Friendly Creative Playground

On Saturday, September 20, Hendry will introduce an added layer of interaction with a pop-up event from Space Club, the Brooklyn-based sensory playground for children and families. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this marks Space Club’s first Manhattan appearance. Tickets will be available through RockefellerCenter.com.

Crowds gather for Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 at Rockefeller Center this September
American Federation of Arts Unveils Touring Exhibitions for 2025–2027

Art, Play, and Place

Visitors carry plush flowers down the Rockefeller Center steps
Visitors carry plush flowers down the Rockefeller Center steps during the art eventPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

Hendry’s work is celebrated for transforming everyday objects into immersive artistic experiences that blur the boundaries between creator and audience. Her hyper-realistic drawings and large-scale installations often explore themes of consumerism, nostalgia, and the power of presentation, turning passive observation into active participation.

The choice of Rockefeller Center, a 13-building Art Deco landmark conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a “city within a city,” adds yet another layer of cultural resonance. Today, under the stewardship of Tishman Speyer, the Center is home to premier dining destinations, flagship retail, and world-famous attractions, from The Rink and Top of the Rock Observation Deck to Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury boutiques.

With Flower Market 2.0, the Center’s historic plaza will once again serve as a stage for an experience that blends art, commerce, and community — in full view of one of the most recognizable skylines in the world.

Exhibition Details

Families explore vibrant plush blooms at the installation
Children and families explore vibrant plush blooms at the Flower Market installationPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

  • Location: Rockefeller Center — Center Plaza + Top of the Rock (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY)

  • Dates: September 19–21, 2025

  • Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (Center Plaza), 8 a.m.–12 a.m. (Flower Cart at Top of the Rock)

  • Tickets: First flower free; additional flowers $5. Exclusive Top of the Rock flower available only with observation deck admission, while supplies last.

Crowds gather for Cj Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 at Rockefeller Center this September
Miami Art Week 2024: Your Ultimate Live Guide to Exclusive Events, Insider Tips, and Must-See Art

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Events
Culture
Art
New York

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com