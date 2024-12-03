Miami Art Week 2024: Your Ultimate Live Guide to Exclusive Events, Insider Tips, and Must-See Art

Miami Art Week 2024 kicked off in style as Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra, hosted a star-studded opening for "The Sleep of Reason" at the Buick Building in the Miami Design District. Notable attendees included Tschabalala Self, David Grutman, Karolina Kurkova, and Jewel. The exhibition showcases over 300 works from the Craig Robins Collection, including new pieces by Kai Althoff, Jana Euler, Mario Ayala, and more, offering a rich journey through contemporary figurative art and innovative design.
Experience the preview and dive into Miami's thriving art scene.
3841 NE 2nd Ave | 3rd & 4th Floors | Miami FL, 33137
December 4 - December 6
Live from Gramps Getaway on Sunday, December 8
Get ready to end Miami Art Week on a high note at Gramps Getaway on Key Biscayne, where Topo Chico and Terrestrial Funk are hosting an unforgettable listening party to celebrate the launch of “Sabores Sounds”. From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., immerse yourself in live performances by Miami’s hottest rising stars like Psychic Mirrors, Pablo Arrongoiz "DJ Fitness", DJ Ray, and Coral Morphologic. As you groove to the eclectic blend of boogie, wavy synth jazz, and ambient soundscapes, indulge in curated Topo Chico cocktails, an open bar happy hour (5-6 p.m.), and exclusive merch—including limited-edition CDs and even CD players (while supplies last!).
“Sabores Sounds” isn’t just a soundtrack; it’s a celebration of Miami’s culture. Inspired by Topo Chico Sabores’ vibrant flavors and South Florida’s nightlife, this EP blends the city’s music heritage with fresh, innovative sounds. The event is made even sweeter with complimentary Uber codes for easy access to the venue. Whether you’re here for the music, the vibes, or just unlimited Topo Chico Sabores in your favorite fruit-forward flavors, this is one Art Week event you won’t want to miss. Keep your ears tuned—“Sabores Sounds” drops nationwide on streaming platforms December 9!
Welcome to the ultimate live blog for Miami Art Week 2024! As the city transforms into a cultural hotspot, we’ll keep you updated with real-time highlights from Art Basel and beyond. From breaking news on must-see installations and exclusive events to insider tips on where to dine, play, and recharge between gallery visits, this is your go-to guide for conquering Miami Art Week like a seasoned pro. Expect updates straight from the most buzzworthy events, artist quotes, and sneak peeks at hidden gems that only insiders know about. Whether you’re here to discover the next big thing in contemporary art or simply soak in Miami’s unmatched energy, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest updates, because the art world is just getting started!
Ashley Longshore, often dubbed the “feminist Andy Warhol,” is making her highly anticipated art fair debut at the Aqua Art Fair from December 4–8. Known for her vibrant pop art that boldly explores themes of consumerism, feminism, luxury, and pop culture, Longshore has built a global reputation as an independent gallerist and creative force. Her latest exhibit centers on financial independence, a fitting theme for an artist who has redefined the art world’s business model by establishing her own pop art empire.
Ashley’s groundbreaking career includes being the first female artist to have a solo exhibit at Bergdorf Goodman’s iconic Fifth Avenue windows and collaborations with Gucci, Porsche, and Maybelline. Her VIP collectors include stars like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Diane Von Furstenberg. Alongside her Aqua Art Fair debut, she’s launching a stunning Judith Leiber collaboration and promoting her fourth book, Giving the Bird, with Rizzoli.
Step into a world where art and mixology converge as Lucky Cat Miami teams up with ARTECHOUSE for an extraordinary Extended Reality (XR) cocktail experience during Miami Art Week. From December 4 to 7, Chef Gordon Ramsay’s South Beach hotspot (119 Washington Ave) will transform its luxurious bar into a sensory playground, blending cutting-edge XR art with an innovative cocktail menu designed to captivate taste, smell, and sight.
Guests can use the ARTECHOUSE app to bring three bespoke printed artworks to life through mesmerizing spatial visuals while enjoying handcrafted drinks that push the boundaries of flavor. Highlights include the Wagyu, Peach & Chai—an elevated Old Fashioned with wagyu-washed bourbon, vanilla chai syrup, and a furikake garnish—and the Mezcal & Oolong Mango Lassi, a smoky and spicy take on the classic lassi. Non-drinkers can indulge in the Tepache & Banana Chai Mocktail, a house-made banana chai "rum" creation with Tepache syrup and a chai lollipop garnish. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is the perfect way to elevate your Art Basel experience with a blend of creativity and culinary mastery.
Dates: December 3rd - January 3rd
Location: STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN, 370 NE 80th Terrace, Miami
STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN unveils Amalfi, Miami, a breathtaking solo exhibition by Italian artist Sauro Melchiorri, featuring two exclusive collections—Praiano and Positano. These sculptural works, crafted from verde cipollino and rosso venere marble, channel the rugged elegance and timeless allure of the Amalfi Coast. Each piece reflects the raw beauty of nature and the grandeur of Greco-Roman architecture through meticulous hand-sculpting and intricate finishes.
“Melchiorri is an unparalleled talent with raw materials. His ability to translate the beauty of organic materials into timeless works of art and design is built on a rigorous respect for nature and deep knowledge of art and design”
Nacho Polo, Gallery Founder
Free and open to the public, the Trinity 100 exhibition will be on view from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday December 8. The immersive experience features five distinct spaces that explore the collection’s journey from its creation by Louis Cartier in 1924 to its influence today. Trinity 100 is located at 23 NE 41st St. and will be open daily from 11:00 am–9:00 pm. Visitors can reserve a timeslot for complimentary admission at www.cartier.com.
Last night, we had the pleasure of attending an exclusive event hosted by the legendary fashion house Pucci by Emilio Pucci. In true Pucci fashion, the Miami Beach Botanical Garden was transformed into a vibrant, whimsical fashion fair that celebrated the brand's iconic colorful patterns and playful spirit. Every corner of the garden echoed Pucci’s signature aesthetic, with bold prints adorning everything from the decor to the clothing of the attendees.
The event brought the magic of a traditional fair to life with a luxurious twist. Guests enjoyed fair games, indulgent treats like popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream, and a nod to the brand's Italian heritage with freshly handmade pasta. Bespoke cocktails, including classic Aperol Spritzes and refreshing margaritas, were on hand to elevate the experience, while a lively DJ set the perfect soundtrack for the night.
The energy was electric, with attendees decked out in vibrant Pucci patterns, and hot pink was the color of the evening. Ribbons hung overhead, mimicking the flowing shape of a fair tent, adding to the festive atmosphere. The surprise appearance of rapper Gunna, casually mingling and enjoying drinks with friends, was the icing on the cake. It was a joyful and imaginative kickoff to Art Basel week—a truly unforgettable night filled with fashion, fun, and a whole lot of flair.
Kohler and Remedy Place have teamed up to feature their new Ice Bath on the beach at The Edition Hotel where you can join for cold plunges, live music and wellness-enhancing food and beverages - a wellness alternative to the Art Basel and Design Miami party week.
Ice Bath Activation
Dec 2-6 @ 8AM-4PM Daily
Miami Beach Edition Hotel
Join us to experience the artistry of renowned Chilean sculptor Ignacio Gana at an exclusive viewing hosted by Salty Flame, Miami's premier Asian-fusion destination. Nestled in the heart of Brickell, Miami's most vibrant neighborhood, this event promises an unforgettable blend of culinary innovation and artistic brilliance.
Enjoy a complimentary signature welcome cocktail, generously provided by Teremana Tequila.
RSVP directly to secure your spot!
Wednesday, December 4
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1414 Brickell Ave,
Miami, FL 33131
Last night, I had the privilege of attending an exclusive champagne toast hosted by Ruinart at Art Basel Miami Beach, celebrating the opening of the fair and the 10th anniversary of their Carte Blanche initiative. The event highlighted Ruinart’s partnership with Brazilian sculptor Henrique Oliveira, one of six international artists featured in this year’s Carte Blanche: Conversations with Nature.
Set against the backdrop of Oliveira’s striking installation, the evening was a celebration of art, nature, and sustainability. The theme, Conversations with Nature, explored our relationship with the natural world through contemporary works by six visionary artists. Guests enjoyed Ruinart’s signature champagne in an elegant setting, toasting to a decade of artistry and environmental commitment. It was a perfect blend of culture, creativity, and community, and a standout moment of Miami Art Week.
Last night, I had the pleasure of attending the Silencio Pop-Up at The Miami Beach EDITION, and it was nothing short of spectacular. From the innovative collaboration with PIN-UP Magazine and Perrotin Gallery to the electric energy brought by renowned DJs, the event perfectly captured the magic of Miami Art Week. The immersive atmosphere at the EDITION’s Basement venue blended South Beach glamour with Silencio’s signature multidisciplinary creativity, making it an unforgettable experience.
If you’re looking for a truly unique way to close out Art Week, I highly recommend attending tonight’s final event. Co-hosted by PIN-UP Magazine and Perrotin Gallery, the night promises more cutting-edge performances and unconventional entertainment. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an extraordinary cultural celebration. Learn more about the event and how Silencio has transformed Miami Art Week HERE.
To kick off Art Basel Miami Beach, UBS hosted the exclusive event UBS Let’s Talk Legacy: Crafting the Future of Cultural Impact at Prime Private, an intimate venue curated by renowned restaurateur Myles Chefetz. The evening brought together influential voices from sports and visual art for a thought-provoking discussion on the transformative power of art collecting and its cultural significance.
The event featured a dynamic panel including former NBA All-Star and art collector Amar’e Stoudemire, award-winning textile artist Bisa Butler, and curator Larry Ossei-Mensah of ARTNOIR, moderated by Wale Ogunleye, UBS Head of Sports and Entertainment. Over the course of 45 minutes, the panel explored themes of culture, capitalism, and philanthropy, highlighting the personal journeys that inspire artistic and cultural pursuits. Accompanied by a gourmet dinner, the conversation engaged a distinguished audience of collectors, cultural leaders, and professionals, setting a high standard for Art Basel events this year.
Mark your calendars for Friday, December 6th, as Jimmy Butler’s BIGFACE Coffee brand celebrates the grand opening of its first-ever coffee shop in Miami’s Design District. To kick off this milestone, BACARDÍ is bringing its iconic Rum Room Domino Club to the celebration from 4–7 PM, offering guests a chance to experience the exclusive Café Con Ocho cocktail, a unique collaboration between BACARDÍ and BIGFACE.
This free public event promises a perfect blend of coffee, cocktails, and culture. Guests can savor BIGFACE’s signature brews and BACARDÍ-crafted drinks while enjoying the lively atmosphere of dominos games. Following the success of the Miami Rum Room Domino Club at Byblos Miami Beach last month, this activation is set to add an unforgettable touch to BIGFACE’s grand opening. Be sure to RSVP HERE to secure your spot at this landmark event in Miami’s Design District!
For those looking to dive into the creative process, Unarthodox, a celebrated interactive art company from New York City, has officially opened its Miami location at 180 NE 1st Street. Known for its immersive and transformative art experiences, Unarthodox offers a fresh take on self-expression, team-building, and personal growth.
“Our vibrant new Miami space offers an immersive environment where guests can explore their creativity, connect with others, and experience personal growth. It’s designed to be a hub for self-expression and authentic connection through the power of the arts.”
Maria Kordova, Co-Founder
To celebrate its Miami debut during Art Basel, Unarthodox will host several standout events:
Sculpture Without Sight: A unique sensory experience where participants sculpt blindfolded to deepen their appreciation of art.
When: Friday, December 6th at 7 PM
: A painting experience inspired by the impressionist master, paired with brunch for an unforgettable creative session.
When: Sunday, December 8th at 12 PM
For tickets click HERE
Prepare for a night of glitz and glamour as The Influencers Global Awards Gala, proudly presented by Aroma360, takes over the Eden Roc Miami Beach on Sunday, December 8, at 8 PM. This exclusive event celebrates the digital trailblazers shaping the online world, offering a sophisticated Old Hollywood-themed evening with black-tie elegance, red-carpet moments, and a star-studded entertainment lineup.
Attendees can look forward to multiple fashion shows, a dazzling step-and-repeat photo op, and Aroma360’s signature touch of luxury. A Best Dressed Contest will crown the evening’s style icons, while nominees in 40 categories compete for top honors, including a special award presented by Aroma360 for creativity and influence.
From December 7–9, indulge in a dazzling fusion of fine jewelry and whimsical design at the Mociun Jewelry x Helle Mardahl pop-up at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel’s stylish Casa Matanza. Open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM, this collaborative showcase brings together Mociun’s signature geometric jewels—crafted with rare diamonds and gemstones—and Helle Mardahl’s playful glass creations.
Known as “the IT item in Brooklyn,” Mociun’s one-of-a-kind pieces perfectly complement Mardahl’s vibrant designs, offering a captivating blend of artistry and luxury. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore their limited collection in the chic ambiance of Española Way. Whether you’re a collector or just an admirer of unique craftsmanship, this pop-up promises a truly enchanting experience.
Untitled Art returns to South Beach for Miami Art Week 2024, and this year’s edition is made even more exciting with BIATCH Tequila as the official tequila sponsor. From December 3–8, immerse yourself in a curated showcase of contemporary art while enjoying the vibrant energy of BIATCH Tequila’s takeover of the outdoor deck.
Set against breathtaking ocean views, attendees can indulge in specialty cocktails, savor bites from a taco bar, and enjoy lively music and brand activations that perfectly complement the fair’s creative atmosphere.
BitBasel, Miami’s pioneering platform for art and technology, launched Miami Art Week 2024 with a transformative VIP Vernissage of the Michelangelo Eternal Creations exhibition at the Sagamore Hotel. Presented in collaboration with MOA Miami and Treasure Investment Corp., this historic showcase features seven pure silver casts of Michelangelo’s most iconic sculptures, valued at over $1 billion, and will run through December 8.
The centerpiece of the exhibition is Michelangelo’s Pietà, the world’s largest pure silver sculpture, standing at 69 by 68 by 42 inches and valued at $400 million. Guests were also greeted by the striking Silver David, a 6-foot-tall partial cast of the famed 17-foot statue. The evening was graced by the Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, who delivered an inspiring speech celebrating the intersection of art and faith. Other notable attendees included Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and artist Yvette Lopez, who served as Mistress of Ceremony. A moving performance of Ave Maria by Dreya Starr, featuring Samy Hawk, further elevated the evening, highlighting themes of harmony and preservation.
This extraordinary event not only honors art’s timeless beauty but also positions BitBasel as a visionary force in bridging history and technology, redefining creativity for the digital age.
Rising star MAK is turning up the heat in Miami with his newly reimagined remix of Rolling Loud as the iconic festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this December. Known for his genre-blending sound that fuses pop, hip-hop, electronic, and Latin influences, the New York-based artist has created a high-energy tribute to the festival’s legacy.
The original Rolling Loud track, a dance/house anthem, has already electrified global audiences, including a standout performance at Latin Fest in Valencia, Spain, where MAK captivated a crowd of 12,000. For this milestone moment, MAK collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Yonatan Watts to reimagine the track as a trap/hip-hop remix, delivering a fresh take that’s been met with rave reviews since its November release. Fans are now rallying with the hashtag #getmaktorollingloud, hoping to see MAK light up the stage at Rolling Loud’s 10th-anniversary celebration.
Stream the Rolling Loud (Remix) now and join the movement: #getmaktorollingloud
Running from November 16 to December 14, No Vacancy invites art enthusiasts to explore Miami Beach’s iconic hotels as temporary art destinations. Now in its fourth year, this juried art competition, presented by the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, highlights the work of 12 local artists through site-specific installations.
Participating hotels include Esmé Miami Beach, The Betsy, Faena, and The Catalina, each showcasing unique artistic visions that blend seamlessly with the spaces’ aesthetics. As the public explores these immersive installations along Washington and Collins Avenues and Ocean Drive, they’ll have the chance to vote for their favorite works, with the winner being announced at the close of the exhibition. Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of local talent and creativity in the heart of Miami Beach.
Dive into the highlights of Sotto le Stelle, Elisabetta Franchi's exclusive cocktail soirée celebrating her brand's expansion into the Americas. From the stunning Sky Penthouse views to the debut of her Spring/Summer 2025 collection and a star-studded guest list, this was an evening where fashion and sophistication reigned supreme.
Gucci transforms Miami’s Design District into a dazzling winter dreamscape, blending its iconic heritage with a touch of festive magic. From star-studded parties featuring Venus Williams and Yara Shahidi to artistic collaborations with Corydon Cowansage, this immersive installation is a must-see this holiday season. Don’t miss the enchanting snow globe-inspired display, complimentary treats, and family-friendly activities that make this experience unforgettable.
Last night, Gallery Media Group partnered with Maybelline for ‘Teddy After Dark Party’ to celebrate new Teddy Tiny product during Miami Art Week. The party featured a host of influencers and talent including The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga.
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth made a stunning appearance at the VIP preview of Silke Bianca’s Zen Garden Cycle exhibition, presented by S BRT Contemporary Art at the ENNE Showroom in Miami Design District. Radiating elegance, Barth sipped champagne as she admired Bianca’s serene collection, which masterfully blends interior design with contemporary art. Her presence added an extra layer of star power to an already enchanting evening.
The exhibition showcased Bianca’s signature approach to art and design, featuring monochrome, reflective pieces with relief-like textures created using a comb spatula technique. Each piece, framed in handcrafted black steel, is a study in balance—where movement and stillness coexist in perfect harmony. Barth expressed a deep connection to the collection and was even honored with a highly-valued artwork from the series. The Zen Garden Cycle embodies Bianca’s passion for interior aesthetics and contemporary living, offering an immersive experience that invites reflection and tranquility.
What happens when classic Americana collides with cutting-edge contemporary art? The result is the Rob Pruitt x Autry limited-edition sneaker—a dazzling blend of chrome, nostalgia, and futurism. Unveiled at the iconic Autry Art Station during Art Basel Miami Beach, this 2,500-pair global release is already being hailed as a must-have for collectors and sneakerheads alike. Discover how a gas station transformed into an immersive art installation and why these sneakers are being called “wearable sculptures.” Are they meant to be worn or displayed? Dive into the full story to decide for yourself.
Saturday night at E11EVEN Miami was a spectacle of star power, music, and unforgettable moments as Lil Wayne took center stage for The Art of Nightlife event series during Miami Art Week. Arriving at 3:30 AM, the iconic rapper was greeted by a crowd of eager fans and an A-list lineup of celebrities, all ready to support his highly anticipated performance.
Inside the ultraclub, the VIP section was a who’s who of music, sports, and entertainment. Jamie Foxx, whose latest Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... debuts Tuesday, was seen sipping champagne straight from the bottle. The DJ hyped up the crowd, spinning Foxx’s hits Unpredictable and Gold Digger, sending the entire club into a singalong frenzy. Also making his presence known was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fresh off his Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award win and in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Dressed in an eye-catching orange Chrome Hearts sweatshirt, Sanders was met with chants of “GOAT” from the crowd as he hit them with his signature move, “The Shedeur,” showing off his timepiece in style.
But perhaps the most exciting arrival of the night was Miami HEAT star Jimmy Butler, fresh from a 121-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. Butler was seen catching up with Lil Wayne both before and after his set, adding to the electric atmosphere of the night.
At 4:30 AM, Lil Wayne finally took the stage, launching into fan-favorite hits like Love Me, The Motto, and I’m Going In, sending the crowd into a full party mode. Champagne bottle parades from Dom Perignon to Cristal and Ace of Spades flowed non-stop as E11EVEN solidified itself as the go-to spot for Miami Art Week nightlife.
The Art of Nightlife series at E11EVEN has been a masterclass in unforgettable experiences. Earlier in the week, DJ PeeWee (aka Anderson .Paak) hit the decks on December 4th, 50 Cent followed up on December 5th with a show-stopping performance after the inaugural E11EVEN Golf Classic, and DJ Steve Aoki took over on December 6th with a wild set before AMÉMÉ’s sunrise set. The star power didn’t stop there—celebrity appearances throughout the week included Odell Beckham Jr., Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Gunna, Joey Bada$$, Janelle Monae, Jeezy, and Marcus Jordan. Closing out the weekend, Gordo is set to DJ on Sunday, December 8th, ensuring E11EVEN remains the epicenter of Miami Art Week’s nightlife scene.
On December 2nd, D’Puglia hosted the Flags for Future Charity Dinner at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, alongside friends, artists and luminaries such as Antonio Grecia, BB Bastidas, Logue (dapper Lou), Lucas Beafort, Vuk Cuk, Katya Tolstova, and partners like The Green Hearts, L’Officiel St.Barth, San Marzano, Ethica Wines, Montenegro Amaro and SELECT. During the dinner, Utöpia & ‘74 presented ‘A New Way to Play,’ a collaborative exhibition and auction of 20 one-of-a-kind LIND electric surfboards, each designed by world-renowned artists. Proceeds from the auction were donated to Oceanic Global to support ocean conservation efforts, and Save the Olives to save the ancient olive trees of Puglia, Italy from the Xylella epidemic. An enchanting night in the gardens, against a backdrop of elegant décor and captivating conversation, attendees enjoyed a thoughtfully curated dining experience while celebrating art, design, and culture that connect heritage with a sustainable future.
Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia proudly presented the iconic “Red Collar” shirt capsule at Miami Art Week raising awareness towards gender-based violence. The exclusive event took place on the first night of Miami Art Week at the Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM). Hakan Baykam, IMM President and CEO and Sarah Battaglia, celebrated their partnership joined by close friends of the brands - including fashion, music, film and entertainment notables. The reimagined red collar shirt created by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Creative Director of Swarovski and sister of Sara Battaglia was auctioned at the highest price of $500 USD. The shirt was embossed with 3,000 red Swarovski crystals.
On December 3rd, Miami-based international designer, stylist and fine artist, MiraFromMiami hosted an afternoon cocktail to unveil her urban pop chic art take over at SLS South Beach. Guests, including artist JC Riviera, actress Simone Marval, designer Sandra Madjdi, and journalist Ty Gaskins, toasted the artful collaboration. Guests were greeted by the hotel’s facade featuring a vibrant mural bursting with playful pops of color. Adding to the scene was a one-of-a-kind Fiat 500 car brought to life with MiraFromMiami’s colorful works and the help of Ruby Star Garage. The experience continued at Hyde Garden, where MiraFromMiami’s pop art added a stylish flair to the cocktail offerings with custom coasters and stirrers inspired by the hotel. With drinks in hand, guests explored the pool area, where MiraFromMiami’s signature Truth Eyes cover the iconic SLS duck.
December 4th, 2024 - Golden Goose returned to Miami for its second consecutive year, kicking off Art Basel with a memorable evening of Co-Creation with Mexican contemporary artist Valfré and co-hosted by model Karolina Kurkova at the brand’s Forward Store in the Design District. Known for her bold and whimsical artwork featuring female characters, Valfré brings a unique aesthetic that blends pop culture, fashion, and fantasy that celebrates individuality and imagination.
During the event, Golden Goose unveiled exclusive Super-Star sneakers designed by Valfré, featuring personalized tongue tags, pins, and lace tags showcasing her distinctive work. Guests enjoyed a collaborative Co-Creation moment with the artist, adding personal touches to the sneakers and leaving with one-of-a-kind wearable masterpieces. A reflection of individual creativity and Golden Goose’s dedication to craftsmanship and connecting with the community.
Notable guests who attended the special experience includes models Karolina Kurkova, Devon Windsor, Zarina Yeva, and Afiya Bennett, Content Creators Camila Coelho, Twan Kaypur, Cindy Prado, Fernanda Giménez, Skyelar Chase, NFL Players Duke Riley and Tarik Black, and more.
PATRÓN made a splash at Gallery Art House by bringing the iconic party series 'Shark Attack Sounds' from Montauk to Miami—for the very first time. Hosted by the legendary photographer Ben Watts, this redux will include sounds from Dombresky and a curated experience that featured Watts' vibrant photography (with prints available for purchase). PATRÓN also had an on-site customization station that provided guests the ability to etch an iconic Miami palm tree into exclusive PATRÓN bottles. The party featured a host of influencers and talent including Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios, Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, Dale Moss, and Peter Webber, along with Love is Blind’s Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy, and more.
Bettina Korek, CEO of Serpentine, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, Artistic Director of Serpentine welcomed artists, supporters, patrons and friends to a celebration of Serpentine and the Serpentine Americas Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Year during Art Basel Miami Beach.
The event took place at Casa Tua, in Miami, and was hosted by Serpentine Americas, Ted and Simona Vassilev and with additional support from Northern Trust.
Guests celebrated the launch of the Lauren Halsey monograph published by Serpentine and Rizzoli, the most comprehensive publication to date on the artist. Designed by ALASKA ALASKA, the London-based design studio founded by Virgil Abloh in 2017, the book brings together new and insightful contributions from poet Will Alexander; art historian LeRonn Brooks; musician and founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton; writer, dancer and experimental filmmaker Harmony Holiday; poet and performer Douglas Kearney; and Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek. Generously illustrated in colour throughout, emajendat also features an extensive conversation between Halsey and Serpentine’s Chief Curator Lizzie Carey-Thomas and Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist.
The event also saw the announcement of the 2025 Serpentine programme. Next year, Serpentine will feature Arpita Singh, Giuseppe Penone, Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley and Peter Doig and will see its campus host significant solo exhibitions by artists across generations who push the boundaries of media in today’s era of innovative technology, civic conversations, and environmental emergencies.
In 2025, Serpentine will also mark a quarter century since its ambitious annual Pavilion commission began with Dame Zaha Hadid’s inaugural structure in Hyde Park in 2000.
To celebrate Miami Art Week, Mr. C Miami- Coconut Grove collaborated with Peter Studl, renowned Austrian/American abstract painter and sculptor. The collaboration showcased an extensive interactive art installation beginning on Wednesday, December 4th, introducing guests to Studl’s creative artistry and highlighting new works he exclusively prepared for the event throughout the property across over half a dozen spaces. Studl’s work combines intense, natural industrial materials to bridge the gap between visual art and physical objects. While varying in size, all works create visual experiences to control the emotions and senses of the space where they are expressed. As the smaller works provide an intimate experience, the larger ones portray a powerful impact. The art installation was paired with an exclusive, intimate cocktail reception on Wednesday December 4th at 6PM, hosted by Mr. C Miami- Coconut Grove, for Studl’s distinguished guests, where Studl presented the Screen Time exhibition and highlighted the relationship between the incorporated technology along with traditional and mystical art materials. Studl showcased his artistry while engaging with the guests providing an overall vibrant experience.
To celebrate Miami Art Week, Mr. C Miami- Coconut Grove collaborated with Peter Studl, renowned Austrian/American abstract painter and sculptor. The collaboration showcased an extensive interactive art installation beginning on Wednesday, December 4th, introducing guests to Studl’s creative artistry and highlighting new works he exclusively prepared for the event throughout the property across over half a dozen spaces. Studl’s work combines intense, natural industrial materials to bridge the gap between visual art and physical objects. While varying in size, all works create visual experiences to control the emotions and senses of the space where they are expressed. As the smaller works provide an intimate experience, the larger ones portray a powerful impact. The art installation was paired with an exclusive, intimate cocktail reception on Wednesday December 4th at 6PM, hosted by Mr. C Miami- Coconut Grove, for Studl’s distinguished guests, where Studl presented the Screen Time exhibition and highlighted the relationship between the incorporated technology along with traditional and mystical art materials. Studl showcased his artistry while engaging with the guests providing an overall vibrant experience.
Bettina Korek, CEO of Serpentine, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, Artistic Director of Serpentine welcomed artists, supporters, patrons and friends to a celebration of Serpentine and the Serpentine Americas Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Year during Art Basel Miami Beach.
The event took place at Casa Tua, in Miami, and was hosted by Serpentine Americas, Ted and Simona Vassilev and with additional support from Northern Trust.
Guests celebrated the launch of the Lauren Halsey monograph published by Serpentine and Rizzoli, the most comprehensive publication to date on the artist. Designed by ALASKA ALASKA, the London-based design studio founded by Virgil Abloh in 2017, the book brings together new and insightful contributions from poet Will Alexander; art historian LeRonn Brooks; musician and founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton; writer, dancer and experimental filmmaker Harmony Holiday; poet and performer Douglas Kearney; and Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek. Generously illustrated in colour throughout, emajendat also features an extensive conversation between Halsey and Serpentine’s Chief Curator Lizzie Carey-Thomas and Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist.
The event also saw the announcement of the 2025 Serpentine programme. Next year, Serpentine will feature Arpita Singh, Giuseppe Penone, Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley and Peter Doig and will see its campus host significant solo exhibitions by artists across generations who push the boundaries of media in today’s era of innovative technology, civic conversations, and environmental emergencies.
In 2025, Serpentine will also mark a quarter century since its ambitious annual Pavilion commission began with Dame Zaha Hadid’s inaugural structure in Hyde Park in 2000.
PATRÓN made a splash at Gallery Art House by bringing the iconic party series 'Shark Attack Sounds' from Montauk to Miami—for the very first time. Hosted by the legendary photographer Ben Watts, this redux will include sounds from Dombresky and a curated experience that featured Watts' vibrant photography (with prints available for purchase). PATRÓN also had an on-site customization station that provided guests the ability to etch an iconic Miami palm tree into exclusive PATRÓN bottles. The party featured a host of influencers and talent including Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios, Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, Dale Moss, and Peter Webber, along with Love is Blind’s Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy, and more.
December 4th, 2024 - Golden Goose returned to Miami for its second consecutive year, kicking off Art Basel with a memorable evening of Co-Creation with Mexican contemporary artist Valfré and co-hosted by model Karolina Kurkova at the brand’s Forward Store in the Design District. Known for her bold and whimsical artwork featuring female characters, Valfré brings a unique aesthetic that blends pop culture, fashion, and fantasy that celebrates individuality and imagination.
During the event, Golden Goose unveiled exclusive Super-Star sneakers designed by Valfré, featuring personalized tongue tags, pins, and lace tags showcasing her distinctive work. Guests enjoyed a collaborative Co-Creation moment with the artist, adding personal touches to the sneakers and leaving with one-of-a-kind wearable masterpieces. A reflection of individual creativity and Golden Goose’s dedication to craftsmanship and connecting with the community.
Notable guests who attended the special experience includes models Karolina Kurkova, Devon Windsor, Zarina Yeva, and Afiya Bennett, Content Creators Camila Coelho, Twan Kaypur, Cindy Prado, Fernanda Giménez, Skyelar Chase, NFL Players Duke Riley and Tarik Black, and more.
On December 3rd, Miami-based international designer, stylist and fine artist, MiraFromMiami hosted an afternoon cocktail to unveil her urban pop chic art take over at SLS South Beach. Guests, including artist JC Riviera, actress Simone Marval, designer Sandra Madjdi, and journalist Ty Gaskins, toasted the artful collaboration. Guests were greeted by the hotel’s facade featuring a vibrant mural bursting with playful pops of color. Adding to the scene was a one-of-a-kind Fiat 500 car brought to life with MiraFromMiami’s colorful works and the help of Ruby Star Garage. The experience continued at Hyde Garden, where MiraFromMiami’s pop art added a stylish flair to the cocktail offerings with custom coasters and stirrers inspired by the hotel. With drinks in hand, guests explored the pool area, where MiraFromMiami’s signature Truth Eyes cover the iconic SLS duck.
Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia proudly presented the iconic “Red Collar” shirt capsule at Miami Art Week raising awareness towards gender-based violence. The exclusive event took place on the first night of Miami Art Week at the Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM). Hakan Baykam, IMM President and CEO and Sarah Battaglia, celebrated their partnership joined by close friends of the brands - including fashion, music, film and entertainment notables. The reimagined red collar shirt created by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Creative Director of Swarovski and sister of Sara Battaglia was auctioned at the highest price of $500 USD. The shirt was embossed with 3,000 red Swarovski crystals.
On December 2nd, D’Puglia hosted the Flags for Future Charity Dinner at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, alongside friends, artists and luminaries such as Antonio Grecia, BB Bastidas, Logue (dapper Lou), Lucas Beafort, Vuk Cuk, Katya Tolstova, and partners like The Green Hearts, L’Officiel St.Barth, San Marzano, Ethica Wines, Montenegro Amaro and SELECT. During the dinner, Utöpia & ‘74 presented ‘A New Way to Play,’ a collaborative exhibition and auction of 20 one-of-a-kind LIND electric surfboards, each designed by world-renowned artists. Proceeds from the auction were donated to Oceanic Global to support ocean conservation efforts, and Save the Olives to save the ancient olive trees of Puglia, Italy from the Xylella epidemic. An enchanting night in the gardens, against a backdrop of elegant décor and captivating conversation, attendees enjoyed a thoughtfully curated dining experience while celebrating art, design, and culture that connect heritage with a sustainable future.
Saturday night at E11EVEN Miami was a spectacle of star power, music, and unforgettable moments as Lil Wayne took center stage for The Art of Nightlife event series during Miami Art Week. Arriving at 3:30 AM, the iconic rapper was greeted by a crowd of eager fans and an A-list lineup of celebrities, all ready to support his highly anticipated performance.
Inside the ultraclub, the VIP section was a who’s who of music, sports, and entertainment. Jamie Foxx, whose latest Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... debuts Tuesday, was seen sipping champagne straight from the bottle. The DJ hyped up the crowd, spinning Foxx’s hits Unpredictable and Gold Digger, sending the entire club into a singalong frenzy. Also making his presence known was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fresh off his Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award win and in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Dressed in an eye-catching orange Chrome Hearts sweatshirt, Sanders was met with chants of “GOAT” from the crowd as he hit them with his signature move, “The Shedeur,” showing off his timepiece in style.
But perhaps the most exciting arrival of the night was Miami HEAT star Jimmy Butler, fresh from a 121-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. Butler was seen catching up with Lil Wayne both before and after his set, adding to the electric atmosphere of the night.
At 4:30 AM, Lil Wayne finally took the stage, launching into fan-favorite hits like Love Me, The Motto, and I’m Going In, sending the crowd into a full party mode. Champagne bottle parades from Dom Perignon to Cristal and Ace of Spades flowed non-stop as E11EVEN solidified itself as the go-to spot for Miami Art Week nightlife.
The Art of Nightlife series at E11EVEN has been a masterclass in unforgettable experiences. Earlier in the week, DJ PeeWee (aka Anderson .Paak) hit the decks on December 4th, 50 Cent followed up on December 5th with a show-stopping performance after the inaugural E11EVEN Golf Classic, and DJ Steve Aoki took over on December 6th with a wild set before AMÉMÉ’s sunrise set. The star power didn’t stop there—celebrity appearances throughout the week included Odell Beckham Jr., Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Gunna, Joey Bada$$, Janelle Monae, Jeezy, and Marcus Jordan. Closing out the weekend, Gordo is set to DJ on Sunday, December 8th, ensuring E11EVEN remains the epicenter of Miami Art Week’s nightlife scene.
What happens when classic Americana collides with cutting-edge contemporary art? The result is the Rob Pruitt x Autry limited-edition sneaker—a dazzling blend of chrome, nostalgia, and futurism. Unveiled at the iconic Autry Art Station during Art Basel Miami Beach, this 2,500-pair global release is already being hailed as a must-have for collectors and sneakerheads alike. Discover how a gas station transformed into an immersive art installation and why these sneakers are being called “wearable sculptures.” Are they meant to be worn or displayed? Dive into the full story to decide for yourself.
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth made a stunning appearance at the VIP preview of Silke Bianca’s Zen Garden Cycle exhibition, presented by S BRT Contemporary Art at the ENNE Showroom in Miami Design District. Radiating elegance, Barth sipped champagne as she admired Bianca’s serene collection, which masterfully blends interior design with contemporary art. Her presence added an extra layer of star power to an already enchanting evening.
The exhibition showcased Bianca’s signature approach to art and design, featuring monochrome, reflective pieces with relief-like textures created using a comb spatula technique. Each piece, framed in handcrafted black steel, is a study in balance—where movement and stillness coexist in perfect harmony. Barth expressed a deep connection to the collection and was even honored with a highly-valued artwork from the series. The Zen Garden Cycle embodies Bianca’s passion for interior aesthetics and contemporary living, offering an immersive experience that invites reflection and tranquility.
Last night, Gallery Media Group partnered with Maybelline for ‘Teddy After Dark Party’ to celebrate new Teddy Tiny product during Miami Art Week. The party featured a host of influencers and talent including The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga.
Gucci transforms Miami’s Design District into a dazzling winter dreamscape, blending its iconic heritage with a touch of festive magic. From star-studded parties featuring Venus Williams and Yara Shahidi to artistic collaborations with Corydon Cowansage, this immersive installation is a must-see this holiday season. Don’t miss the enchanting snow globe-inspired display, complimentary treats, and family-friendly activities that make this experience unforgettable.
Dive into the highlights of Sotto le Stelle, Elisabetta Franchi's exclusive cocktail soirée celebrating her brand's expansion into the Americas. From the stunning Sky Penthouse views to the debut of her Spring/Summer 2025 collection and a star-studded guest list, this was an evening where fashion and sophistication reigned supreme.
Running from November 16 to December 14, No Vacancy invites art enthusiasts to explore Miami Beach’s iconic hotels as temporary art destinations. Now in its fourth year, this juried art competition, presented by the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, highlights the work of 12 local artists through site-specific installations.
Participating hotels include Esmé Miami Beach, The Betsy, Faena, and The Catalina, each showcasing unique artistic visions that blend seamlessly with the spaces’ aesthetics. As the public explores these immersive installations along Washington and Collins Avenues and Ocean Drive, they’ll have the chance to vote for their favorite works, with the winner being announced at the close of the exhibition. Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of local talent and creativity in the heart of Miami Beach.
Rising star MAK is turning up the heat in Miami with his newly reimagined remix of Rolling Loud as the iconic festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this December. Known for his genre-blending sound that fuses pop, hip-hop, electronic, and Latin influences, the New York-based artist has created a high-energy tribute to the festival’s legacy.
The original Rolling Loud track, a dance/house anthem, has already electrified global audiences, including a standout performance at Latin Fest in Valencia, Spain, where MAK captivated a crowd of 12,000. For this milestone moment, MAK collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Yonatan Watts to reimagine the track as a trap/hip-hop remix, delivering a fresh take that’s been met with rave reviews since its November release. Fans are now rallying with the hashtag #getmaktorollingloud, hoping to see MAK light up the stage at Rolling Loud’s 10th-anniversary celebration.
Stream the Rolling Loud (Remix) now and join the movement: #getmaktorollingloud
BitBasel, Miami’s pioneering platform for art and technology, launched Miami Art Week 2024 with a transformative VIP Vernissage of the Michelangelo Eternal Creations exhibition at the Sagamore Hotel. Presented in collaboration with MOA Miami and Treasure Investment Corp., this historic showcase features seven pure silver casts of Michelangelo’s most iconic sculptures, valued at over $1 billion, and will run through December 8.
The centerpiece of the exhibition is Michelangelo’s Pietà, the world’s largest pure silver sculpture, standing at 69 by 68 by 42 inches and valued at $400 million. Guests were also greeted by the striking Silver David, a 6-foot-tall partial cast of the famed 17-foot statue. The evening was graced by the Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, who delivered an inspiring speech celebrating the intersection of art and faith. Other notable attendees included Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and artist Yvette Lopez, who served as Mistress of Ceremony. A moving performance of Ave Maria by Dreya Starr, featuring Samy Hawk, further elevated the evening, highlighting themes of harmony and preservation.
This extraordinary event not only honors art’s timeless beauty but also positions BitBasel as a visionary force in bridging history and technology, redefining creativity for the digital age.
Untitled Art returns to South Beach for Miami Art Week 2024, and this year’s edition is made even more exciting with BIATCH Tequila as the official tequila sponsor. From December 3–8, immerse yourself in a curated showcase of contemporary art while enjoying the vibrant energy of BIATCH Tequila’s takeover of the outdoor deck.
Set against breathtaking ocean views, attendees can indulge in specialty cocktails, savor bites from a taco bar, and enjoy lively music and brand activations that perfectly complement the fair’s creative atmosphere.
From December 7–9, indulge in a dazzling fusion of fine jewelry and whimsical design at the Mociun Jewelry x Helle Mardahl pop-up at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel’s stylish Casa Matanza. Open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM, this collaborative showcase brings together Mociun’s signature geometric jewels—crafted with rare diamonds and gemstones—and Helle Mardahl’s playful glass creations.
Known as “the IT item in Brooklyn,” Mociun’s one-of-a-kind pieces perfectly complement Mardahl’s vibrant designs, offering a captivating blend of artistry and luxury. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore their limited collection in the chic ambiance of Española Way. Whether you’re a collector or just an admirer of unique craftsmanship, this pop-up promises a truly enchanting experience.
Prepare for a night of glitz and glamour as The Influencers Global Awards Gala, proudly presented by Aroma360, takes over the Eden Roc Miami Beach on Sunday, December 8, at 8 PM. This exclusive event celebrates the digital trailblazers shaping the online world, offering a sophisticated Old Hollywood-themed evening with black-tie elegance, red-carpet moments, and a star-studded entertainment lineup.
Attendees can look forward to multiple fashion shows, a dazzling step-and-repeat photo op, and Aroma360’s signature touch of luxury. A Best Dressed Contest will crown the evening’s style icons, while nominees in 40 categories compete for top honors, including a special award presented by Aroma360 for creativity and influence.
For those looking to dive into the creative process, Unarthodox, a celebrated interactive art company from New York City, has officially opened its Miami location at 180 NE 1st Street. Known for its immersive and transformative art experiences, Unarthodox offers a fresh take on self-expression, team-building, and personal growth.
“Our vibrant new Miami space offers an immersive environment where guests can explore their creativity, connect with others, and experience personal growth. It’s designed to be a hub for self-expression and authentic connection through the power of the arts.”
Maria Kordova, Co-Founder
To celebrate its Miami debut during Art Basel, Unarthodox will host several standout events:
Sculpture Without Sight: A unique sensory experience where participants sculpt blindfolded to deepen their appreciation of art.
When: Friday, December 6th at 7 PM
: A painting experience inspired by the impressionist master, paired with brunch for an unforgettable creative session.
When: Sunday, December 8th at 12 PM
For tickets click HERE
Mark your calendars for Friday, December 6th, as Jimmy Butler’s BIGFACE Coffee brand celebrates the grand opening of its first-ever coffee shop in Miami’s Design District. To kick off this milestone, BACARDÍ is bringing its iconic Rum Room Domino Club to the celebration from 4–7 PM, offering guests a chance to experience the exclusive Café Con Ocho cocktail, a unique collaboration between BACARDÍ and BIGFACE.
This free public event promises a perfect blend of coffee, cocktails, and culture. Guests can savor BIGFACE’s signature brews and BACARDÍ-crafted drinks while enjoying the lively atmosphere of dominos games. Following the success of the Miami Rum Room Domino Club at Byblos Miami Beach last month, this activation is set to add an unforgettable touch to BIGFACE’s grand opening. Be sure to RSVP HERE to secure your spot at this landmark event in Miami’s Design District!
To kick off Art Basel Miami Beach, UBS hosted the exclusive event UBS Let’s Talk Legacy: Crafting the Future of Cultural Impact at Prime Private, an intimate venue curated by renowned restaurateur Myles Chefetz. The evening brought together influential voices from sports and visual art for a thought-provoking discussion on the transformative power of art collecting and its cultural significance.
The event featured a dynamic panel including former NBA All-Star and art collector Amar’e Stoudemire, award-winning textile artist Bisa Butler, and curator Larry Ossei-Mensah of ARTNOIR, moderated by Wale Ogunleye, UBS Head of Sports and Entertainment. Over the course of 45 minutes, the panel explored themes of culture, capitalism, and philanthropy, highlighting the personal journeys that inspire artistic and cultural pursuits. Accompanied by a gourmet dinner, the conversation engaged a distinguished audience of collectors, cultural leaders, and professionals, setting a high standard for Art Basel events this year.
Last night, I had the pleasure of attending the Silencio Pop-Up at The Miami Beach EDITION, and it was nothing short of spectacular. From the innovative collaboration with PIN-UP Magazine and Perrotin Gallery to the electric energy brought by renowned DJs, the event perfectly captured the magic of Miami Art Week. The immersive atmosphere at the EDITION’s Basement venue blended South Beach glamour with Silencio’s signature multidisciplinary creativity, making it an unforgettable experience.
If you’re looking for a truly unique way to close out Art Week, I highly recommend attending tonight’s final event. Co-hosted by PIN-UP Magazine and Perrotin Gallery, the night promises more cutting-edge performances and unconventional entertainment. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an extraordinary cultural celebration. Learn more about the event and how Silencio has transformed Miami Art Week HERE.
Last night, I had the privilege of attending an exclusive champagne toast hosted by Ruinart at Art Basel Miami Beach, celebrating the opening of the fair and the 10th anniversary of their Carte Blanche initiative. The event highlighted Ruinart’s partnership with Brazilian sculptor Henrique Oliveira, one of six international artists featured in this year’s Carte Blanche: Conversations with Nature.
Set against the backdrop of Oliveira’s striking installation, the evening was a celebration of art, nature, and sustainability. The theme, Conversations with Nature, explored our relationship with the natural world through contemporary works by six visionary artists. Guests enjoyed Ruinart’s signature champagne in an elegant setting, toasting to a decade of artistry and environmental commitment. It was a perfect blend of culture, creativity, and community, and a standout moment of Miami Art Week.
Join us to experience the artistry of renowned Chilean sculptor Ignacio Gana at an exclusive viewing hosted by Salty Flame, Miami's premier Asian-fusion destination. Nestled in the heart of Brickell, Miami's most vibrant neighborhood, this event promises an unforgettable blend of culinary innovation and artistic brilliance.
Enjoy a complimentary signature welcome cocktail, generously provided by Teremana Tequila.
RSVP directly to secure your spot!
Wednesday, December 4
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1414 Brickell Ave,
Miami, FL 33131
Kohler and Remedy Place have teamed up to feature their new Ice Bath on the beach at The Edition Hotel where you can join for cold plunges, live music and wellness-enhancing food and beverages - a wellness alternative to the Art Basel and Design Miami party week.
Ice Bath Activation
Dec 2-6 @ 8AM-4PM Daily
Miami Beach Edition Hotel
Last night, we had the pleasure of attending an exclusive event hosted by the legendary fashion house Pucci by Emilio Pucci. In true Pucci fashion, the Miami Beach Botanical Garden was transformed into a vibrant, whimsical fashion fair that celebrated the brand's iconic colorful patterns and playful spirit. Every corner of the garden echoed Pucci’s signature aesthetic, with bold prints adorning everything from the decor to the clothing of the attendees.
The event brought the magic of a traditional fair to life with a luxurious twist. Guests enjoyed fair games, indulgent treats like popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream, and a nod to the brand's Italian heritage with freshly handmade pasta. Bespoke cocktails, including classic Aperol Spritzes and refreshing margaritas, were on hand to elevate the experience, while a lively DJ set the perfect soundtrack for the night.
The energy was electric, with attendees decked out in vibrant Pucci patterns, and hot pink was the color of the evening. Ribbons hung overhead, mimicking the flowing shape of a fair tent, adding to the festive atmosphere. The surprise appearance of rapper Gunna, casually mingling and enjoying drinks with friends, was the icing on the cake. It was a joyful and imaginative kickoff to Art Basel week—a truly unforgettable night filled with fashion, fun, and a whole lot of flair.
Free and open to the public, the Trinity 100 exhibition will be on view from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday December 8. The immersive experience features five distinct spaces that explore the collection’s journey from its creation by Louis Cartier in 1924 to its influence today. Trinity 100 is located at 23 NE 41st St. and will be open daily from 11:00 am–9:00 pm. Visitors can reserve a timeslot for complimentary admission at www.cartier.com.