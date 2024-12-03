Miami Art Week 2024: Your Ultimate Live Guide to Exclusive Events, Insider Tips, and Must-See Art

Saturday night at E11EVEN Miami was a spectacle of star power, music, and unforgettable moments as Lil Wayne took center stage for The Art of Nightlife event series during Miami Art Week. Arriving at 3:30 AM, the iconic rapper was greeted by a crowd of eager fans and an A-list lineup of celebrities, all ready to support his highly anticipated performance.

Inside the ultraclub, the VIP section was a who’s who of music, sports, and entertainment. Jamie Foxx, whose latest Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... debuts Tuesday, was seen sipping champagne straight from the bottle. The DJ hyped up the crowd, spinning Foxx’s hits Unpredictable and Gold Digger, sending the entire club into a singalong frenzy. Also making his presence known was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fresh off his Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award win and in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Dressed in an eye-catching orange Chrome Hearts sweatshirt, Sanders was met with chants of “GOAT” from the crowd as he hit them with his signature move, “The Shedeur,” showing off his timepiece in style.

But perhaps the most exciting arrival of the night was Miami HEAT star Jimmy Butler, fresh from a 121-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. Butler was seen catching up with Lil Wayne both before and after his set, adding to the electric atmosphere of the night.

At 4:30 AM, Lil Wayne finally took the stage, launching into fan-favorite hits like Love Me, The Motto, and I’m Going In, sending the crowd into a full party mode. Champagne bottle parades from Dom Perignon to Cristal and Ace of Spades flowed non-stop as E11EVEN solidified itself as the go-to spot for Miami Art Week nightlife.

The Art of Nightlife series at E11EVEN has been a masterclass in unforgettable experiences. Earlier in the week, DJ PeeWee (aka Anderson .Paak) hit the decks on December 4th, 50 Cent followed up on December 5th with a show-stopping performance after the inaugural E11EVEN Golf Classic, and DJ Steve Aoki took over on December 6th with a wild set before AMÉMÉ’s sunrise set. The star power didn’t stop there—celebrity appearances throughout the week included Odell Beckham Jr., Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Gunna, Joey Bada$$, Janelle Monae, Jeezy, and Marcus Jordan. Closing out the weekend, Gordo is set to DJ on Sunday, December 8th, ensuring E11EVEN remains the epicenter of Miami Art Week’s nightlife scene.